DOVER — Called on to move from slot receiver to quarterback, Timberlane senior Ethan Stewart delivered in a big way on Saturday.
In his first varsity start at QB, Stewart ran for 104 yards and threw a touchdown, while running back Dominic Pallaria added a career-high 108 yards and three 3-yard touchdowns as Timberlane surged to a 37-7 victory over St. Thomas.
The win was the second straight for Timberlane (2-1), after snapping a 14-game losing streak last week.
“It was a good overall win,” said Fitzgerald. “For the second straight week, we were able to control the game with our rushing attack. Our offensive line did a great job, and our backs did a good job of running in space.”
Stewart, who normally starts in the slot and at defensive back and returns kicks, needed just seven carries to break 100 rushing yards for the second straight game. He ran for 131 yards and two touchdowns on three carries in last week’s win over Sanborn and had a TD run in Week 1.
The QB threw just six passes, but one was an 8-yard TD to Robert Olson.
“Stewart played well at quarterback tonight,” said Fitzgerald. “Some of his yards came on designed runs, while others came on scrambles. He bailed us out with some big first downs.
“And Dom is a workhorse at running back. He’s strong and has good vision running the ball.”
Timberlane’ defense was led by Evan Roeger, who excelled at nose guard and scooped up a fumble and ran it 20 yards for the Owls’ last touchdown of the day. Cooper Kelley also excelled at linebacker.
Kicker Harrison Bloom made a 24-yard field goal and four extra points.
The Owls will look for their third straight win when they travel to Hollis-Brookline (1-2), which beat Sanborn on Saturday.
Hollis-Brookline rolls past Sanborn
KINGSTON — Hollis Brookline (1-2) got into the win column, rolling past Sanborn, 40-7.
The Indians (0-3) snapped the shutout in the fourth quarter when T.J. Thornton scored a 10-yard touchdown. Sanborn had some bright moments running the ball with 156 rushing yards led by 45 from Rex Sullivan and 43 from Thornton.
Nick Lucas (4 carries, 28 yards) was injured in the first half and didn’t return. The Division 2 Indians host Division 3 Campbell Saturday at 2 p.m. Campbell beat Laconia, 42-24, this weekend.
Timberlane 37, St. Thomas 7
Timberlane (2-1): 7 14 10 6 — 37
St. Thomas Aquinas (0-3): 0 0 0 7 — 7
First Quarter
T — Dominic Pallaria 3 run (Harrison Bloom kick)
Second Quarter
T — Robert Olson 8 pass from Ethan Stewart (Bloom kick)
T — Pallaria 3 run (Bloom kick)
Third Quarter
T — Bloom 24 field goal
T — Pallaria 3 run (Bloom kick)
Fourth Quarter
T — Evan Roeger 20 fumble return (kick failed)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Dominic Pallaria 26-108, Ethan Stewart 7-104, Kody Bartose 2-57, Cameron Noyes 2-27, Andrew Morin 2-2, Austin Patnaude 1-2
PASSING: Stewart 2-6-1, 10
RECEIVING: Robert Olson 1-8, Pallaria 1-2
Hollis-Brookline 40, Sanborn 7
Hollis-Brookline (1-2): 14 6 20 0 — 40
Sanborn (0-3): 0 0 0 7 — 7
Fourth Quarter
T.J. Thornton 10 run
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: T.J. Thornton 16-43, Rex Sullivan 9-45, Nick Lucas 4-28, Ethan Dubois 7-15, Gavin Duquette 2-25
PASSING: Thornton 1-3, 10 yards
RECEIVING: Dubois 1-10
