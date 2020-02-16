BOXFORD – Ethan Ford had been training for Saturday afternoon pretty much since his first high school wrestling season.
And after improving one step at a time over his career, the North Andover senior finally got his crown.
Winning four matches, including his first two by pins, Ford earned the 132-pound title at the District 2 North Sectional with an 8-3 decision over Whittier’s Ethan Calderwood. Ford finished fourth at 106 as a freshman, third at 113 as a sophomore and second at 132 last year.
“I wanted to come back and get what I’ve come so close to every year,” said Ford, now 38-3. “I was done with third and second. I just wanted something better. I wanted my name on the board so bad.”
Central Catholic won its fifth consecutive sectional title, outdistancing Tewksbury 225-170. Whittier finished a strong third at 160 while Greater Lawrence (93.5) and North Andover (86.5) were eighth and 10th, respectively.
Ford claimed North Andover’s only title by pinning Dracut’s Brock Desmarais in 2:53.
“I pinned him in like 30 seconds (in a dual match), but since it was so quick, I never really had a feel for him,” Ford said. “Basically neither of us knew each other. Honestly, this will give me a little boost of confidence.”
RAIDERS DOMINATE
Winning all five of its title matches, Central claimed its fifth straight sectional championship while sending eight to next week’s Division 2 state tournament.
“The guys wrestle, I’m just the coach,” fourth-year coach Jamie Durkin said. “They work hard. It makes it easy and it makes it fun. But I’m not putting pressure on myself. I want to win five more.”
The Glynn brothers both improved on second-place finishes from last year as sophomore Jimmy pinned all three of his 106-pound opponents and unbeaten senior Mike (45-0) won three of his four 138-pound bouts by pins to take his second sectional in three years.
Nate Vachon (145), Matt Shaw (152) and Anthony Mears (220) also took firsts as the Raiders will be one of the favorites next week.
“We wanted 10 (qualifiers), but we got eight,” Durkin said. “We got five champs. That puts us in position to get five into the semifinals. We know from last year if we put five in the semis and three in the finals, we’re untouchable for states.”
Of the 18 matches the five Raider champions wrestled through the day, 14 of them ended in pins.
“That’s the one thing we’ve been a lot better at over the years is finishing,” Durkin said.
Central also won two of its three third-place matches with James Bohenko winning at 113 and Kyle Hebert at 160.
“Those are the guys next week that if they can sneak out a fifth or a sixth, those are the guys that are going help us win states this year,” Durkin said.
MEARS REPEATS
The Central Catholic junior continued to control the 220-pound division, reaching the finals for the third time and earning his second straight title.
Mears (41-3) pinned all four of his opponents, including Beverly’s Griffin Coyne with 29 seconds left in the second period of the title match.
“That’s always the goal,” Mears said of his pins. “I want to get it done real quick. I feel good going into states. Once I get there, I just want to keep going and keep moving.”
COLLAZO PACES WHITTIER
With one champion and five state qualifiers, Whittier had a strong showing with its third-place finish. Jeremias Collazo knocked off Greater Lawrence’s Amauris Gomez for the third time in four meetings this season, earning the 160-pound title with a convincing 9-0 victory and improving his overall record to 44-8.
“I kept working hard in practice all season and kept improving,” said Collazo, who decisioned four opponents by a combined 35-4. “I wanted to leave here with a good seeding for states. I got first, so I’m happy.”
In addition to Calderwood, heavyweight Erickson Rivas also placed second. Other Wildcats to advance to state were Anthony Moran (170) and Jack Lemarier (182) who both took third, and fourth-placer Luke Iamele (152).
“I thought we had a pretty good day,” said Whittier coach Ryan Richards. “There were some weights I thought we could have wrestled better. Third place is nothing to shake your head at in a sectional tournament.”
OTHER LOCALS
Greater Lawrence had five state qualifiers alongside Gomez with Agustin Reina taking a third at 145.
Besides Ford, North Andover advanced two other wrestlers in Jack Carbone (third, 195) and Jared Hiller (fourth, 160).
