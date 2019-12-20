A year ago, as the calendar turned to 2019, Zach Roughan was a backup goalie for Haverhill High, hoping to prove himself and earn an opportunity on the ice.
Now, with 2020 about to arrive, the senior is the starting netminder for the Hillies, and the lone player with the captain’s “C” stitched onto his Brown and Gold uniform.
“I’ve been striving to be the starter for a long time,” said Roughan. “And being the captain means so much, that my teammates and coaches believe in me. But, captain or not, I know I have to give my all game in and game out.”
Thrust into the top goaltender role midway through last season, Roughan is now a seasoned varsity player and only captain for a Haverhill team he believes has what it takes to surprise this winter.
“I’m really excited for this season,” he said. “I have a great group of teammates that always have my back. We have confidence in all of our lines and we have great chemistry.”
A key to that success will be the play of their netminder.
After appearing in just two of Haverhill’s first nine games last winter, Roughan took the reigns in late January. He played every minute of the Hillies’ final 10 games, delivering a 4.00 goals-against average.
“Zach expects perfection from himself and his teammates, and is an excellent role model,” said Haverhill head coach Joe Roberts. “He gives 100% effort with all that he does. And above all else, he is a respectful young adult with a great attitude.”
After spending his sophomore season as Haverhill’s backup goalie, Roughan had his eyes set on the starting job heading into last winter. But, early on, he was again relegated to second-string duty.
“I really wanted the starting spot,” he said. “But I didn’t see much playing time for the first half of the season. So, every day, I was striving to get better. I wanted to show that if I got in, my teammates could rely on me.”
After sitting out seven straight games, the opportunity finally arrived for Roughan after Haverhill lost its starter. Suddenly, he found himself as the go-to netminder for the Hillies.
“I was very nervous coming in,” he said. “But, after the first couple of minutes, I felt really good. I felt like I was ready to play the rest of the season.”
Roughan earned his first victory in his fourth start, a 37-save gem in a 7-3 victory over Concord-Carlisle. He earned his second with 27 saves in a 4-3 upset of Amesbury. In his final eight starts, he delivered an impressive goals-against average of 2.88.
“That first win over Concord-Carlisle was huge,” he said. “That really meant a lot to me. In that game, I made one of the best saves of my career. They came in on a 2-on-1, and I dove across the crease to make a desperation save at the other post. That really helped my confidence.”
After an offseason dedicated to refining his skills, Roughan now hopes to lead Haverhill back to the postseason.
“We definitely want to make the playoffs for sure,” he said. “We have the guys that can do it. And I feel like I make my best saves when the pressure is on.”
NO LAX GOALIE
While playing goalie in hockey is a passion for Haverhill senior Zach Roughan, when he plays lacrosse for the HIllies, he is more than happy to remain a defender.
“Goalie in lacrosse is scary!” he said. “One of my teammates from hockey and lacrosse tried to get me to play lacrosse goalie, but I wasn’t doing it. In lacrosse, goalies have balls shot at them at 90 MPH and they’re wearing basically no pads. In hockey I have pads. Lacrosse goalie is probably the scariest job in sports.”
HILLIES HOCKEY CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT
DEC 23
Guptill Division
Westboro vs. Haverhill, 5 p.m.; Essex Tech vs. Shawsheen 7 p.m.
DEC. 26
Palm Division
Wilmington vs. North Andover, 5 p.m.; Exeter vs. Newton North, 7 p.m.
DEC. 27
Guptill Division
Consolation Game, 5 p.m.; Title Game, 7 p.m.
DEC. 28
Palm Division
Consolation Game, 5 p.m.; Title Game, 7 p.m.
