Luke Montz always had coaching in the back of his mind during a 13-year professional baseball career that included two major league call-ups and a pair of big league home runs.
And when he took on that new career following the end of his playing days, the first-year Lowell Spinners manager knew he was in love.
“I tell my wife all the time that I’m more confident in coaching than I was as a player,” said Montz. “Coaching comes a lot easier and more natural to me than busting and grinding to keep going and playing for a long time. And it’s been great so far in Lowell.”
In his debut season as Lowell skipper, Montz has led the Spinners to first place in the New York-Penn League’s Stedler Division at 29-16 heading into Friday.
Lowell is the latest stop for the 35-year-old, who played in 1,020 minor league games and 23 big league contests during his playing days as a catcher (2003-15).
A 17th-round draft pick — No. 507 overall — by the then-Montreal Expos in 2003, he spent six seasons in the minors before making his big league debut for the now-Washington Nationals in 2008.
“It was a dream come true,” said Montz, who appeared in 10 games and hit one homer for the Nats that summer. “You work so hard and understand that it is not easy. It was a great, great feeling.
“My first hit (in his fourth game) was a big relief. I was 0 for 8 going into that at-bat. It was so amazing seeing my teammates on the top step and watching the baseball getting thrown into the dugout for me to keep.”
But Montz’ big league moments were brief.
He spent one more season in the Nationals’ organization, then one (2010) in the Mets’ system and two (2011-12) with the Marlins organization.
He signed with Oakland in 2013 and earned his second big-league call up, starting 13 games for the A’s, hitting his second big league homer.
But, during that season, Montz suffered a torn labrum in his throwing shoulder that ended his season, and severely limited his ability to catch going forward.
“My second stint, the one with Oakland, was a great one and I thought I would have a chance to make a name and stay up or go back and forth,” he said. “Then I had the shoulder surgery. The call-ups never lasted very long, but in the time I was up there I went about my business the right way and was prepared for whatever.”
Montz signed with the Red Sox in 2015 and played in 48 games with Pawtucket, hitting five homers before being released.
“I was let go in July (of 2015) by Boston and I took time and sat with my wife and really made the decision that was it for me as a player,” he said. “I knew that I wanted to coach and that I wanted to be a manager or a catching guy.”
Montz dove into coaching, first as a volunteer assistant at his alma mater, Acadiana High, and with the Acadiana Cane Cutters of the Texas Collegiate League.
The Red Sox then contacted Montz, and hired him as any assistant coach for the Portland Sea Dogs for the 2018 season.
“Luke impressed us with his curiosity, good feel for the game and high energy he brought every day as a player,” Red Sox vice president of player development Ben Crockett told the Portland Press Herald last summer. “He’s continued that as a coach, (with his) great ability to connect with a wide variety of personalities, communicate, and always looking to get better.”
That work earned Montz his first managerial job, with the Spinners this summer.
“I’m excited to be the manager of the Spinners,” he said. “I fully understand this is about the players. I want those guys to understand and trust that this is a process. We are helping these guys in every single way to help them move up the ladder, not only on the field but also off the field.”
