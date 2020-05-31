Former Celtics assistant, Salem State legend Thibodeau eyed for Knicks head job

NEW YORK — It felt cruel. On the same day the New York Knicks announced they’re finally re-opening their practice facility after 2 1/2 months, news leaked that the team’s season is probably over.
And maybe it’s better off this way.
The Knicks, after all, have a coaching search to conduct, and throwing a disastrous 2019-20 season in the garbage will be easy. Who wants to remember David Fizdale’s stint, or Steve Mills’ or James Dolan’s issues with arena chants and Spike Lee?
To that end, sources say former Boston Celtics assistant coach and Salem State University legend Tom Thibodeau is the heavy favorite to land Knicks head coaching job. This would be his third head coaching stop, after Chicago and Minnesota.
Mike Miller, the interim coach, will get a look. Kenny Atkinson will also be interviewed, according to The Athletic. Around the league, people have cautioned to never count out John Calipari, given the Kentucky coach’s strong connection to the city.
But the belief is that this is Thibodeau’s to lose, and a source said he’s confident about getting the job — to the point that Thibodeau has made calls to assemble a staff.
With that in mind, here’s a quick look at the leading candidate:
Tom Thibodeau
— Age: 62 (raised in Connecticut).
— Playing career: Thibodeau was the captain at Salem State University, which captured consecutive Division 3 championships in the early ‘80s.
— College coaching career: Thibodeau was an assistant at Salem State right after graduating, then became the head coach at just 25. He spent four seasons as an assistant at Harvard.
— Local connection: At Salem State, he coaching Andover High head basketball coach Dave Fazio and Timberlane athletic director Angelo Fantasia, who were both captains for the Vikings.
— NBA coaching career: Thibodeau was an assistant for six teams over about 20 years, most notably with the Knicks from 1996 to 2004. He went to the Finals with the Knicks in 1999, followed Jeff Van Gundy to Houston for a few seasons, and then won a title under Doc Rivers in Boston.
Thibodeau got his first head coaching job with the Bulls and led them to five consecutive playoff berths, advancing to the conference finals in 2011. He parlayed that success to become the head coach/team president of the Timberwolves, which lasted less than three seasons before he was fired in 2019.
— Strengths: Thibodeau is known as a defensive specialist as both an assistant and head coach. His scheme, which is predicated on overloading the strong side (similar to a zone), changed the NBA. The defense, combined with Rivers’ offensive coaching, were keys to the Celtics’ NBA title. He’s also a tireless worker and a coaching lifer.
— Weaknesses: Thibodeau clashed with management in Chicago and didn’t connect with Karl-Anthony Towns in Minnesota. He also carries the rep of overworking his players, which is a hot topic in this era of load management.
— Why he’s a good hire: Thibodeau acknowledged a willingness to grow and learn from his experiences with the Bulls and Timberwolves, particularly how to handle rest for veterans.
As a coach, he won’t be outworked and it’s hard to argue with the results. Even in Minnesota, where Thibodeau was considered a failure, consider this: the Timberwolves secured their only playoff appearance in 16 years and have been worse since he left.
