DURHAM, N.H. — At the mention of Mike Balsamo’s name, University of New Hampshire football coach Sean McDonnell’s face lit up.
Flooded with questions on countless players from his roster, McDonnell jumped at the chance to rave about the former Central Catholic star.
“You can just see Michael growing every day,” said the 21st-year UNH coach. “He’s been growing as a player for four years, and he has taken great steps since last year. He is really going to have the chance to make an impact this season.”
After three seasons as a key contributor, Balsamo is now one of the unquestioned leaders of the Wildcats defense.
The Atkinson resident has established himself as a starting inside linebacker and defensive anchor for UNH, which opens Sept. 7 at Holy Cross.
“I’m so thrilled to be back out here playing football with the guys,” said Balsamo at UNH media day. “My whole career has gone by in a flash. I’m confident and I can’t wait for the opener.”
Now in his third season as a top defender for the Wildcats — he’s the only UNH linebacker with significant game experience after All-CAA pick Quinlen Dean transferred — the 6-foot, 224-pound Balsamo enters his senior season with 112 tackles in 34 career games.
“Mike brings to the table an unbelievable work ethic,” said McDonnell. “He has a very good knowledge of the defense and is primed to have a very good season because of what he’s done from last December to where he is right now.”
Balsamo spent four seasons as a starter for Central Catholic (class of 2015). As a junior, he helped lead the Raiders to the Division 1 state title, and as a senior he was an All-Scholastic and named to the MIAA Coaches Super 26 All-State team.
He committed to UNH during his senior season, and once he arrived in Durham he quickly showed he belonged.
After a redshirt year, Balsamo won a starting job at safety as a freshman in 2016, making 46 tackles playing alongside former Central teammate D’Andre Drummond-Mayrie.
“It was an eye-opener early on,” said Balsamo. “The speed of the game was a lot quicker, and I had to adjust. D’Andre really helped me learn how to play the game the right way and handle myself on and off the field.
“My first career start was against San Diego State (making two tackles against the Division 1-A Aztecs). Playing in front of all those people, I realized I belonged and could play here.”
Change came the following season, when Balsamo was moved from safety to linebacker. While the move was a major adjustment, he continued to contribute. He turned in 31 tackles in 10 games as a sophomore, and last fall turned in 35 stops in 11 games.
“The game became a lot faster at linebacker,” he said. “Being a (weak side) safety, you are a lot further away from the ball. As a linebacker, I’m on the ball right when it’s snapped.
“You have to be a tough kid to play linebacker in the Colonial Athletic Association, going against 300 pound guys. I came in at around 200 pounds. Now I’m at 224 pounds, and gaining that strength in the weight room has definitely helped me a lot. You have to have a tough mentality.”
Balsamo now hopes to deliver a memorable final college season, and lead UNH back to the playoffs after last year’s tough 4-7 season. It was the first time the Wildcats fell short of the Division 1-AA playoffs in 15 seasons.
“My career has really flown by,” he said. “We want to win the season opener and hope opener. We struggled out of the gates last year, so to get our feet wet with a win would be huge. And I hope to contribute on the field and as a leader.”
...
Contact David Willis at @DWillisET.
Edwards in the QB hunt
Former Central Catholic quarterback Bret Edwards is in the hunt for the starting job with three weeks until the UNH opener.
“I love the competition,” said Edwards, a redshirt freshman, at UNH media day. “I definitely want to be out there. The best player is going to play, and the competition is making us all better.”
A three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star who threw for 4,706 yards and 54 touchdowns at Central (class of 2018), Edwards is currently one of the front-runners for the Wildcats job along with true freshman Max Brosmer (Roswell, Ga.)
“Edwards and Brosmer are both doing what they are supposed to do, but no one has completely separated himself,” said UNH coach Sean McDonnell. “Every day somebody is doing something good and every day someone has to improve.”
Edward said last year’s work on the scout team was invaluable.
“Freshman was a real learning year,” said the 6-foot-1, 189-pound Lowell resident. “I had to learn a lot about reading coverages. But, over time, I felt more comfortable and now I’m very confident when my time comes.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.