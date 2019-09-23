When North Andover sophomore Leyla Kvaternik finds something she likes, she likes to focus on it and nothing else.
That has turned out to be a great trait for Knights track and cross country coach Rick DelleChiaie.
For years, Kvaternik was focused on gymnastics, year-round, with little interest or involvement in any other sports. So, when she tired of gymnastics prior to her freshman year, she had few options.
“I didn’t know if I’d be good but I knew running would be my thing when I stopped gymnastics,” said Kvaternik. “I didn’t have any experience in any other sports. I went to a soccer camp in sixth grade but I didn’t like it.”
So running it was and Kvaternik showed some promise the summer prior to her freshman season, finishing the demanding July 4th 5K in 22 minutes.
Unfortunately, Kvaternik hadn’t yet completely given up on gymnastics. While dismounting off the beam, she landed awkwardly and broke her toe, which wiped out thoughts of cross country as a freshman. Shortly thereafter, she ended her gymnastics career for good.
By indoor track, Kvaternik was back to near full strength, but it wasn’t until outdoor track that she was ready to show her potential. By the end of the season, she had improved enough to win the MVC 2-mile with a time of 11:56. “I was a little surprised,” said Kvaternik. “I just wanted to do the best I could. During indoor track, I was just getting used to running races.”
By that time, DelleChiaie was not so surprised by Kvaternik’s rapid progress and thinks her gymnastics background may have helped. “She’s very strong running and I think it’s because of all those years of gymnastics,” said DelleChiaie. “She has the endurance, and as a runner she’s a natural. All she needs is experience.”
Although Kvertnik is just beginning as a cross country runner, she’s off to a great start.
She had the team’s top relay split at the Clipper Relays and ran a strong race in her first dual meet last week at Tewksbury. At this rate, meeting her season goals will be no problem.
“I just want to break 20 (minutes for 5K) and try to stay with Abby (Mastromonaco) and Courtney (Dalke),” said Kvaternik.
In fact, Kvaternik is already up with Mastromonaco and Dalke and, as a threesome, form one of the top 1-2-3 combinations in recent memory.
“Leila is making a big difference and, with those three, if we can get a couple of other girls to close the gap, we’ll be in great shape for the big meets at the end of the year,” said DelleChiaie.
Hillies on the rise
Haverhill’s girls team appears to be back on the rise if last week’s 15-44 rout of Chelmsford is any indication.
Finleigh Simonds ran one of the top freshman times at Winnekenni Park, a 19:15 to win the race, and Gabby DeRoche, Ariann LeCours, Brynne LeCours and Ivy Ackerman all ran strong races.
A former MVC power, the Hillies have a good shot at their first winning season in several years.
