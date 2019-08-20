He’s 33-years-old and he’s on his fourth job as an assistant college coach after a year coaching in high school, but don’t call former Haverhill High standout Andy Byron a journeyman coach.
Byron is in his second year as the defensive line coach at MIT and, unlike a lot of assistants who are always looking for a better job with an eye on an eventual head job, he’s not looking to go anywhere.
“I really like what I do now,” said Byron, who is also a strength and conditioning coach at MIT. “We have a really good staff that gets along and some great, smart players. We don’t have many problems.
“I’m not looking to go anywhere. I’m not even sure I want to be a head coach. The head coach has so many administrative duties to deal with and coordinate. It’s harder to do as much with just coaching and that’s the part that I like the most, being on the field with the players and focusing on what we need to do.”
A quarterback and defensive back at Haverhill and then at Springfield College, it may seem strange that Byron is coaching the defensive line, but he views it as a natural progression.
After starting at Haverhill High in 2010 coaching quarterbacks and outside linebackers, Byron coached defensive backs and linebackers at his alma mater, Springfield College for three years before taking a job as defensive coordinator at Maine Maritime Academy for three years followed by a year coaching linebackers at Merrimack College.
“Once you’re a defensive coordinator, you have to know all the positions,” said Byron. “I feel really confident coaching the line and I’m happy to be coaching defense. To me, it’s more fun and a lot more interesting.”
When Byron isn’t on the field or directing the weight training program, he’s often busy recruiting. Just because MIT is a Division 3 school, don’t think that there’s not a lot of recruiting. In fact, at least in MIT’s case, the opposite is true according to Byron.
“I spend so much time recruiting because I have to,” said Byron. “The academic standards are so great here that we have to identify a large pool of prospects who we feel should be accepted (admission) — but we’re never positive they will be.
“We can’t go looking for the great football players. We have to find very good football players who are also great students. We can’t take a kid with an average ACT score. We need kids with a 34, 35 or 36 (36 is the highest).”
With that in mind, Byron spends countless hours on the phone, sending messages and comparing notes. He’s also responsible for a huge area, dealing with New Jersey, Eastern Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Texas, Kansas and Oklahoma.
“The school sells itself and we generally have great athletic facilities here, so kids want to come here,” said Byron. “It’s just a matter of can they get in.”
Recently, MIT has gotten its share of good players as evident by last year’s 9-2 league championship season. There is cautious optimism about the upcoming season.
“We lost a couple of key players, like our best linebacker and our quarterback — a four-year starter — but our kids play hard and we have some good players coming back,” said Byron. “Some people think we have a bunch of nerds but it’s nothing like that.
“We have to stay healthy. If we do, we’ll be right up there.”
If that happens, Byron’s content factor will rise even higher.
**********
Byron’s coaching trail
2010 — Haverhill High
2011-14 — Springfield College
2014-16 — Maine Maritime Academy
2017 — Merrimack College
2018-19 — MIT
