The goal was always clear to Juan Felix Rodriguez.
The former Lawrence High star was going to play Division 1 college basketball.
Now, after two All-American seasons for Monroe Junior College (New Rochelle, N.Y.), the 2017 Eagle-Tribune boys basketball Player of the Year has earned his shot.
Rodriguez has committed to play basketball at Division 1 Stony Brook (N.Y.) University. The Seawolves are a member of the American East Conference, which includes the likes of UMass Lowell and UNH.
“My goal was always to play at the highest level I could,” said Rodriguez. “Having the opportunity to play Division 1 college basketball is really a blessing. I’m very excited for the opportunity to keep playing the sport I love.”
The 6-foot point guard with impressive dunking ability was also recruited by New Mexico State, Coastal Carolina, Hofstra and Florida International. But he felt Stony Brook was the perfect fit.
“Stony Brook is a well know program,” he said. “They needed a guy that could run the show and make an impact the second he stepped onto the floor. The coaches believe I’m that guy.”
After a brilliant career at Lawrence High (class of 2018) — scoring 1,156 career points, earning Eagle-Tribune MVP as a junior and Eagle-Tribune Super Team honors as a senior — Rodriguez chose junior college to boost his grades and basketball prospects.
That decision proved to be a hit for both Rodriguez and Monroe, a junior college power.
This winter, Rodriguez was named a NJCAA Division 1 second team All-American. He led Monroe in scoring (18.5 points per game), 3-pointers made (73), assists (150), steals (74) and — perhaps most impressive for a point guard — rebounds (203) in 31 games.
Rodriguez scored 27 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and played a whopping 50 minutes in Monroe’s double-overtime Region XV Division 1 championship game win over Harcum College, after scoring 28 points in the semifinals. Monroe finished the season 24-9, winning its last nine straight.
As a freshman, Rodriguez was named third-team NJCAA Division 1 All-American, after averaging 11.6 points and grabbing 146 rebounds. He was named Region XV Player of the Year in both of his seasons with the Tribunes.
“I’m so blessed and thankful for Monroe’s support,” said Rodriguez. “They welcomed me with open arms, showed me the ways to be a better version of myself on and off the court, and I believe I have followed that.
“(Being a two-time All-American) means a lot. Knowing I’m the first person (from the school) do that since 2015-16 is really a blessing.”
Rodriguez planned to focus on the recruiting process once this offseason arrived, but those plans were derailed by the coronavirus outbreak. In the end, however, he knew Stony Brook was right for him.
“I didn’t have the chance to fully see the school due to the COVID-19 situation,” he said. “But I had the opportunity to go see two of my ex-teammates play there.
“Stony Brook plays fast and takes high-quality shots. They just need that guy that can lead them and make big things happen in the long run.”
Now home completing classes on-line, Rodriguez can’t wait to return to the court.
“My goal is to keep doing what I do best,” said Rodriguez. “ I glad I’m having this opportunity to play the game at the highest level.”
Sensational Scorer
Juan Felix Rodriguez through the years:
MONROE JR. COLLEGE
Year Grade PPG 3’s
2019-20 Soph. 18.5 73
2018-19 Frosh. 11.6 30
LAWRENCE HIGH
Year Grade PPG 3’s
2017-18 Sr. 19.5 39
2016-17 Jr. 20.0 53
2015-16 Soph. 11.2 39
He played in six games, scoring four points as a freshman for Lawrence
...
