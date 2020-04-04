Former Merrimack ace named Navigators coach

LYNN — The North Shore Navigators have named former Merrimack College ace, Futures Collegiate Baseball League veteran and current Fitchburg State assistant coach PJ Browne as their pitching coach for the upcoming 2020 season.
President and General Manager Derek January made the announcement on Thursday. Browne will join first-year field manager Bob Macaluso in the North Shore dugout this summer.
A 2018 graduate of Merrimack, Browne joined the Fitchburg State staff in December after spending the fall season as a volunteer assistant pitching coach at his alma mater.
“I am really grateful to the Januarys and Coach Mac for the opportunity to be with the Navigators this summer,” Browne said. “I look forward to coaching under the lights at Fraser Field in this very talented league and, most importantly, working with a fantastic group of pitchers.”
Browne graduated as one of the top pitchers in Merrimack history, setting new program records in wins (18), strikeouts (266) and innings pitched (256.1) by the end of his four-year career. The Warriors won their first NE10 title since 1996 during Browne’s senior year as he posted a staff-leading 2.21 ERA and 85 strikeouts — the second-highest total in single-season school history — over 85.2 frames.
The Rutland, Mass., native is also no stranger to the Futures League and the New England summer ball scene. He pitched for the FCBL’s former Wachusett Dirt Dawgs for three years (2014-16) and spent his final summer with the NECBL’s Winnipesaukee Muskrats.
Browne’s brother, Parker, pitched in 16 games for the Navigators last summer and is currently a junior at Suffolk University.
The Navs are now preparing for the 13th season of collegiate ball at Fraser Field and their ninth in the Futures League. The 2020 opener is scheduled for Wednesday, May 27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.