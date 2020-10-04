Former Phillips Academy star Evan Harmeling’s dream of playing on the PGA Tour became a little more real yesterday in Savannah, Ga.
The former Andover Country Club youth star, of North Reading, overcame a two-stroke deficit with two holes remaining to force a sudden death playoff, which he won on the first hole at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Savannah Golf Championship with a birdie.
Harmeling, who is 6-foot-4, finished with scores of 64, 67, 67 and 69, at 21-under par, tied with Kevin Dougherty. Harmeling had led by a stroke on the front nine, but two bogeys saw him fall behind Dougherty, who rattled off four birdies in five holes through 11 holes.
Harmeling is noted for his power, averaging over 307 yards on his drives.
Harmeling, a 2012 Princeton University graduate, gave up a potential career in business or government — he was a politics major — to pursue his dream of playing on the PGA Tour.
With his win in the Korn Ferry, considered one step below the PGA Tour, Harmeling moves up to No. 32 overall in winnings after collecting $108,000, more than doubling his earnings ($40,459). He was 114th in earnings before the victory. With the victory he is guaranteed a spot in the top 75 Korn Ferry Tour members, qualifying for the PGA Tour playoffs next September-October.
Due to COVID-19 the 2020 and 2021 seasons have been combined and will count as one season.
Harmeling would automatically qualify for the PGA Tour if he finishes in the Korn Ferry’s “Top 25” through next August.
Harmeling missed the cut last week in Wichita, Kansas, after finishing 21st and 22nd in back to back tournaments.
