As a 2013 graduate of Salem High, John Rheume had a tremendous senior year full of individual accomplishments.
He was one of the top cross country runners on the team, and a star wrestler, finishing 41-7 as a 120-pounder to cap a great 151-25 career record. In the classroom, he was a superstar, finishing 7th in his class while scoring an impressive 33 on his ACT exam.
This all helped Rheume get accepted to WPI, where he wrestled for a year while on a four-year ROTC scholarship and graduated with honors as a major in mechanical engineering.
Yet, those accomplishments aren’t what most helps the 25-year-old Rheume now that he’s a leader in the army, stationed at Fork Polk in Louisiana. He is a 1st Lieutenant, and a company executive officer of the 509th industry, a managerial position in which he’s responsible for readiness training for thousands of soldiers at a time.
Looking back, it was not so much what Rheume accomplished athletically, but his time spent as a two-sport captain that was most valuable, with an emphasis on his two-year captaincy in wrestling.
“Being a captain really helped me, teaching me about working with different personalities, which we got on the wrestling team,” said Rheume. “We had a real unique group of guys from different backgrounds.
“It was similar to what I’m around in the service. We have different people from all over who come together.”
Rheume’s leadership skills in the service would be of no surprise to former Salem wrestling coach Wes Decker, who spoke glowingly of him at the Moynihan Scholar-Athlete ceremony.
“His accomplishments on the mat are insignificant compared to the type of person he is,” said Decker, who indicated that Rheaume changed the entire culture of Salem wrestling. “He set the example for everyone to follow.”
Always goal-oriented on the mat, Rheume had specific goals when he left Salem and he’s nearly reached them all.
“I wanted to do well in college, I wanted to graduate from Ranger School, which I did, and I wanted to command a company,” said Rheume, who was an Eagle Scout as a youngster. “I’m in a managerial position now and I hope to be a commander of a company within the next few years.”
Now in his third year of a four-year commitment in the army, Rheume anticipates re-enlisting for a while longer to achieve his final goal. But he does not see himself having a long career in the service.
“I enjoy what I’m doing now, but eventually I want to get back to mechanical engineering,” he said. “I really enjoy the complex aspects of it.”
*******************************************************
Timberlane nemesis
Despite having a great career on the mat at Salem High, John Rheume was always foiled in the postseason by standouts from Timberlane. As a freshman it was Will Smith, then he met up with New England champ Zach Bridson and his last two years he was foiled by two-time New England placer Adam Corey.
In fact, of his 25 career losses, probably 10 of them were to Timberlane wrestlers. That was tough to take, but he considered it a learning experience.
“No matter how much success you have, it can be hard to get what you really want,” said Rheume. “It (losing to Timberlane wrestlers) always made me work hard in the offseason. I used it as motivation.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.