North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low near 60F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.