DURHAM, N.H. — Jason Hughes will not be consumed by the pressure.
The University of New Hampshire kicker and former Timberlane star knows that — at any point — a game could be decided by the accuracy of his powerful right foot.
He also realizes that his reputation could hinge on each one of those kicks.
“As a kicker, all eyes are on you,” said Hughes. “You can be the hero or the zero every time. But I do my best not to focus on that. I go out, trust everyone around me, and do my job the best I can.”
That approach has worked in stellar fashion for the former Eagle-Tribune All-Star quarterback from Plaistow.
Hughes will open his second season as the starting kicker for UNH when the Wildcats open their season on Saturday by traveling to Holy Cross (1 p.m.)
“I love kicking,” said Hughes, a redshirt junior. “It means a lot that the coaches have that trust in me. I trust the guys around me, and that they trust me means so much.”
Hughes enters the 2019 season after a breakout 2018 when he won the full-time starting job midseason and went on to make five field goals and go 22 for 22 on extra points.
“Jason has done a heck of a job for us,” said UNH head coach Sean McDonnell, prior to taking a leave of absence from coaching last week due to health issues.
“Jason took over as starter midway through last season, and once he settled in as the No. 1 guy he really stepped up. In the spring he was lights-out, and (during one of the Wildcats’ first practices) he made a 57-yard field goal.”
Hughes arrived in Durham following a stellar career at Timberlane. As a senior, he threw for 756 yards, ran for 579 yards and totaled 10 touchdowns. He also kicked seven field goals, including a 42-yard bomb, and 29 extra points.
UNH then recruited Hughes as a preferred walk-on to play both receiver and kicker/punter.
After a redshirt season, Hughes began to focus on kicking in 2017 out of necessity, after suffering a torn labrum making a catch as a receiver in the annual spring game. Faced with either season-ending surgery or just kicking, Hughes chose to kick and served as backup that fall.
He opened 2018 in a kicking battle, before taking the job full-time. His breakout came against Elon, when he kicked a 41-yard field goal.
“The 41-yarder really boosted my confidence,” Hughes said. “It was good to get into a groove and really get going.
“Then, on an extremely windy day, I made two field goals against Villanova. I was really proud of myself, my holder and long snapper.”
Hughes finished the season 5 for 8 on field goals, perfect on extra points and averaged 47.7 yards per kickoff.
He continued to shine in the offseason — kicking a game-winning 45-yard field goal to highlight the spring game — and in the preseason.
“His leg strength has gotten better,” said McDonnell after the spring game. “He’s very accurate from the 40 (yards) on in. Very accurate.”
Hughes now hopes to carry that momentum into the regular season.
And one person who has full faith in the kicker is his former Timberlane teammate and current UNH teammate Jacob Post.
“He’s awesome,” said Post, a running back and special teamer. “I love seeing him out there making kicks. We shared a lot of similar experiences, so to have him here is awesome. He’s very consistent and he works so hard.”
Playmaker at heart
While Plaistow’s Jason Hughes is currently focused on kicking for UNH, he hasn’t given up on possibly playing wide receiver again at some point. He was recruited to play both positions.
“As of right now, I’m a kicker,” said Hughes. “Kicking is where I feel like I can best help the team. I miss running around, but I still get to play a little receiver now and then. And you never know.”
UNH coach Sean McDonnell — prior to taking a leave of absence for heath issues — was confident Hughes could make plays with his hands.
“Jason is a terrific athlete,” the coach said. “He could certainly play receiver for us in a lot of ways.”
Locals on UNH
Plenty of former Eagle-Tribune area stars will take the field for UNH this season.
Name School position
Mike Balsamo Central Catholic Linebacker
Bret Edwards Central Catholic Quarterback
Jason Hughes Timberlane Kicker
Jacob Post Timberlane Running back
Andrew Carter North Andover Offensive line
Osho Omoyeni Central Catholic Offensive line
Noah Robison Pinkerton Offensive line
Thomas Splagounias Windham Tight end
...
Contact David Willis at @DWillisET or DWillis@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.