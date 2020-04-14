Perhaps it’s indeed true that you make your own luck.
That certainly seems to be true with former Timberlane distance standout Jess (Flinn) Weber, who is an assistant United States attorney at the United States Attorney’s office in Boston.
The 35-year-old Weber, who married Eric Weber, another Timberlane runner, in 2011, considers herself lucky in so many ways.
She believes she’s lucky to have gotten an athletic scholarship to Boston College following her career at Timberlane, lucky to have gotten an academic scholarship to law school at St. Louis University and then fortunate — if not lucky — to work for the Justice Department in Washington, D.C. before coming back to New England.
“You usually need to work for an attorney for five years before you can get a job in the Justice Department, but they have an honors program for candidates who have a good (academic) background,” said Weber. “I was lucky to have that.”
Weber made that “luck” happen with her tremendous academic prowess over the years. That also helped provide her the two scholarships, and left her with minimal student loans following six years of higher education after Timberlane.
At Timberlane, Weber had a near perfect academic record, lifting her to second in her class of 2003 as the salutorian, and helping her earn her athletic scholarship to BC, where she finished four years magna cum laude with a 3.85 GPA.
Then, after a 4.0 GPA while gaining a Masters in Public Health at St. Louis, she earned a scholarship to law school at St. Louis.
Diligence, intelligence and plenty of hard work helped Weber continue her academic excellence, but she feels her success as a distance runner helped as well. And she certainly had plenty of success in that department.
An energized and relentless 4-foot-11 dynamo, Weber was a two-time Eagle-Tribune MVP who ranks third all-time in the area in the mile (4:57.17) and fourth in the 800 (2:14.39).
She had a fine running career at BC as well, finishing 19th in the Northeast Regional in cross country as a senior, for example, and winning the UMass Invitational.
“It (running success) taught me a lot about persistence and dedication,” said Weber. “And it taught me about how to prepare for big events.
“I still occasionally use similar techniques from my running if I need to get pumped up for a deposition. I’ll do some visualizing, play pump-up music and things like that. Before I took the bar, I was in my sweats and did some stretching like I was getting ready for a race.”
Weber doesn’t have much time for running these days other than “for a little fitness and to stay sane.” She and Eric, who is a health care consultant, have two children, 5-year-old Charlotte and 2-year-old Christopher, who keep them plenty busy at their home in Melrose.
During the coronavirus crisis, both Jess and Eric are teleworking from home, alternating child care duties and getting in a run in whenever possible.
If Weber isn’t running as much as she’d like, that’s okay. She hopes to get back to racing when her children are older. And anyway, she has a budding new runner in the family in Charlotte.
“She (Charlotte) likes to run and she has a lot of energy,” said Weber. “We’ll do some walking-running together and she’s pretty good. ... She can almost run a full mile already.
“I think she’s going to be a runner. I’m looking forward to when she’s old enough to do some races if she wants to.”
With two parents as runners, there is a good chance that Charlotte will indeed become a runner herself. If that happens, however, there can be no doubt that Weber will make sure she is focusing on her academics at the same time.
*****************************************
Dual success
Prior to marriage and a successful career as a U.S. attorney, former Timberlane star Jess (Flinn) Weber stood out as both a runner and student.
Athlete
Two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star MVP
Ranks 3rd all-time in the mile (4:57.17). 4th in 800 (2:14.30)
Set state indoor 1,500 record (4:37.92, lasted 11 years)
Four-year productive runner at Boston College
Student
Salutorian at Timberlane, ranked 2nd in class of 2003
Magna cum laude at Boston College with 3.825 GPA
Earned 4.0 GPA at St. Louis University, getting Masters degree in Public Health and law degree
