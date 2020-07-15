Chris Francoeur, the former St. John’s Prep star from Amesbury, shot an even-par 71 Tuesday at the Bay Club Golf Course in Mattapoisett for a two-day score of 139, advancing to match play at the 112nd Massachusetts Amateur Championship.
He is in a first place tie with Matt Parziale heading into the match play format of the tournament, where the top 32 golfers will face off head-to-head in a bracket-style stroke play format to determine a winner on Friday.
Going into Tuesday’s action in a second-place tie, Francoeur eagled the par-5 15th hole and also birdied the 17th.
Haverhill’s Nick Maccario of Bradford CC, who also calls St. John’s Prep his alma mater, played even- par golf Tuesday to finish at a plus-2 144 over the two days to punch his qualifying ticket.
Phenom stifles Haverhill
ROWLEY — Lefty phenom Zach Fortuna struck out 8 of the 9 batters he faced, and Newburyport pounded out a dozen hits enroute to a 12-3 drubbing of Haverhill in Essex County League action Tuesday night in Rowley.
Haverhill broke up the shut out in the seventh inning when Zach Guertin and Bryan Carter rode home on Mark Casto’s 2-run single. Haverhill 1-2, meets Middleton-Peabody Thursday night at 6pm at Bishop Fenwick.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.