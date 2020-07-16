Francoeur, Maccario advance to Mass. Am. quarterfinals 

Even a double bogey on his last hole Tuesday couldn’t stop Chris Francoeur from earning stroke play medalist honors at this year’s 112th Massachusetts Amateur Championship.
The St. John’s Prep graduate went 3-under par during his opening two rounds, sharing top place honors with Brockton’s Matt Parziale to open the tournament. The performance secured Francoeur the top seed in the 32-player match play bracket, and he continued to shine on Wednesday.
Francoeur admittedly struggled out of the gate Wednesday morning against Dedham Country and Polo Club’s Patrick Frodigh — but luckily his opponent did, too. Much of that could’ve had to do with the extremely windy conditions, but nonetheless Francoeur prevailed when it mattered most.
“Pat and I both struggled early but both ended up turning it around,” said Francoeur, who advanced to the Round of 16 later in the day by beating Frodigh in a playoff hole. The match had been tied following 18 holes of play.
“I was two down with four to play and won 15, made a pretty long birdie putt on 17 to tie the match, then we both birdied 18,” he recalled. “In the playoff we both hit the fairway, but I hit the green and two-putted, and he missed the green and didn’t get up and down (for par).”
The victory set up a Sweet 16 matchup against North Hill CC’s Andrew DiRamio, and this time Francoeur wasted no time taking care of business. The University of Rhode Island rising senior won three straight holes on the front nine to take an early lead, then put the nail in the coffin down the stretch to go up four with three to play and secure the victory.
“I just played pretty solid in the second match,” he said. “I didn’t really do anything special but also really didn’t make any mistakes. There’s a lot of golf left, so I’m trying to play as little amount of holes as possible.”
A lot of golf left, indeed. Francoeur has already played 70 holes the past three days and will need to endure four more rounds if he’s going to win his first Mass. Amateur crown.
Another St. John’s Prep graduate, Bradford’s Nick Maccario, handled his business on the links in a big way. After qualifying for match play with a 2-over par scorecard after two days, Maccario took down a pair of talented golfers on Wednesday to advance to his second Mass. Am. quarterfinal round in four years.
“I felt like I hit the ball well and didn’t get enough out of it with the putting. My putting was pretty poor,” admitted Maccario, who topped TPC Boston’s Jack Tegan 4 & 2 to start his day. “I worked on putting a little bit in between rounds, and it really ended up helping.”
With the flat stick back on point, Maccario rolled past defending champion and good friend Steven DiLisio of Swampscott in the Round of 16. It only took Maccario 13 holes to beat the Duke University linksman — and he felt like he couldn’t have played much better.
Maccario quickly went four up after just four holes and proceeded to win the seventh, ninth and 12th holes to seal the deal. He was 6-under through 13 holes and on pace for a PGA Tour-like scorecard, but will happily take the extra breather as he preps for more golf at Kittansett Club.
“(DiLisio) was my brother’s roommate in college, so I’ve known him for a long time. For me, getting to play the defending champ — but also someone that I’ve known such a long time — kind of got my energy up,” said Maccario. “It was probably as good as I can play, especially considering the wind out there.”
Maccario will look to advance to the semifinals Thursday when he takes on George Wright GC’s Benjamin Spitz at 8:30 a.m. Francoeur will match up with The Country Club’s Rob Owen in his quarterfinal bout, slated to begin at 8 a.m.
