Shawsheen Valley 39 Whittier 22
Whittier (2-3): 8 14 0 0 — 22
Shawsheen Valley (6-0): 14 6 6 13 — 39
First Quarter
WHIT — A.J. Espinal 22 run (Espinal run)
Second Quarter
WHIT — Espinal 6 run (rush fail) WHIT — Niko Burke 12 run (Espinal run)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Dylan Fraize 4-11, Nolan Mann 5-22, Jyzaiah Ferreira 6-28, Joe Iannalfo 6-23, A.J. Espinal 16-131, Niko Burke 6-52
PASSING: Burke 2-3-26, 0 int
RECEIVING: Fraize 1-10, Jack Lamarriere 1-16
Pinkerton 28, Timberlane 0
Timberlane (0-6): 0 0 0 0 — 0
Pinkerton (3-3): 0 7 7 14 — 28
Second Quarter
P — Nathan Campos 28 run (Brandon Roy kick), 2:43
Third Quarter
P — Evan Wilson 1 run (Roy kick), 1:03
Fourth Quarter
P — Gavin Auger 47 pass from Campos (Roy kick), 11:01
P — Wilson 1 run (Roy kick), 7:37
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Pinkerton (41-216) — Jacob Albert 12-51, Evan Wilson 14-94, Nathan Campos 4-32, David Clark 6-12, Cole Yennaco 3-12, Andrew Guillimette 1-(-1), Jack Mackiernan 1-16; Timberlane (31-51) — Ian Wilson 8-30, Anthony Farmer 5-12, Dan Post 8-8, Caleb Vlack 3-4, Kody Bartose 2-0, Ethan Stewart 1-6, Jared Morrison 4-(-9)
PASSING: Pinkerton — Campos 4-6-0, 154; Timberlane — Morrison 13-27-0, 117
RECEIVING: Pinkerton — Albert 1-58, Gavin Auger 1-47, David Clark 1-38, Cole Yennaco 1-11; Timberlane — Robert Olson 9-101, Vkack 2-4, Stewart 2-12
North Andover 22, Chelmsford 20
North Andover (2-3): 14 0 8 0 — 22
Chelmsford (1-4): 7 0 7 6 — 20
CH — Rob Kouloungis 5 pass from Brett Baker (Will McCarthy kick), 7:48
NA — Jadyn Mencia 22 run (kick blocked), 7:22
NA — Ricky Brutus 4 eun (Freddy Gabin run), 2:02
Third Quarter
CH — Baker 8 run (McCarthy kick), 7:20
Fourth Quarter
NA — Matt Chicko 45 pass from Peter Radulski (Brutus run), 11:20
CH — Dylan Brotherston 30 pass from Baker (run failed), 0:02
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: North Andover (46-257) — Ricky Brutus 14-70, Freddy Gabin 16-109, Jadyn Mencia 8-60, Sebastian Vente 3-14, Peter Raduski 5-4; Chelmsford (31-32) — Liam Gilet 4-2, Rob Kouloungis 4-15, Brett Baker 22-11, Jake Marshall 1-4
PASSING: North Andover — Radulski 2-4-0, 61; Chelmsford — Baker 15-24-2, 186
RECEIVING: North Andover — Vente 1-16, Matt Chicko 1-45; Chelmsford — Dylan Brotherston 6-106, Christian Ortega 1-12, Jack Hughes 3-31, George Fredericks 2-22, Gilet 1-7, Kouloungis 1-5, Sean Stockpile 1-3
Central Catholic 41, Lowell 14
Central Catholic (4-1): 20 7 7 7 — 41
Lowell (2-3): 0 0 7 7 — 14
First Quarter
CC — Nick Donatio 25 pass from Ayden Pereira (Nick Mazzie kick), 7:20
CC — Pereira 8 run (Mazzie kick), 3:37
CC — Nathel Achuo 1 run (kick failed), 2:07
Second Quarter
CC — Mark Kassis 39 run (Thomas Grimes kick), 1:18
Third Quarter
CC — Pereira 1 run (Grimes kick), 7:13
L — Brendan Tighe 5 run (Blake Ramos kick), 3:55
Fourth Quarter
CC — Connor Finneran 15 pass from Pereira (Sebastian Hutchison kick), 9:15
L — Tighe 63 run (Ramos kick), 6:11
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: CENTRAL CATHOLIC (29-183): Mark Kassis 8-68, Ayden Pereira 9-50, Nathel Achuo 8-44, Michael Brown 2-18, Jackson Burns 1-2, Ruben Castillo 1-1; LOWELL (25-179): Brendan Tighe 12-130, Naujiye Neal 4-47, Keven Yrrizarry 6-7, Jakob Rivers 3-(-5)
PASSING: CC — Pereira 14-20-0, 131; L — Neal 2-9-1, 20
RECEIVING: CC — Kassis 2-31, Nick Donatio 4-27, Nathan Hebert 3-24, Jermaine Wiggins 1-16, Mark Ciccarelli 2-15, Connor Finneran 1-15, Achuo 1-3; L — Tighe 1-15, Rivers 1-5
Pelham 21, Souhegan 20
Pelham (4-2): 0 7 0 7 7 — 21
Souhegan (4-2): 7 0 0 7 6 — 20
First Quarter
S — Connor Holland 30 pass from Austin Jain (Riley Lawhorn kick), 1:40
Second Quarter
P — Matt Muise 1 run (Jake Herrling kick), 9:30
Fourth Quarter
P — Ian Hoey 6 run (Herrling kick), 4:42
S — Jain 1 run (Lawhorn kick), 1:42
Overtime
P — Charlie Katin 10 run (Herrling kick)
S — Ryan Hauser 10 run (2-pt failed)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Pelham (45-196) — Charlie Katin 10-77, Matt Muise 15-46, Ian Hoey 8-30, Colby Travis 6-18, Matt Crowley 2-14, Jake Herrling 3-11, Mason Fecteau 1-0
PASSING: Pelham — Ian Hoey 7-18-1, 76
RECEIVING: Pelham — Colby Travis 3-41, Zach Jones 1-13, Mason Fecteau 1-12, Charlie Katin 2-10
