Boys Basketball
Greater Lawrence 62, Essex Tech 45
Greater Lawrence (62): Mejia 23, Languasco 12, Palmer 7, Valenzuela 8, Garcia 3, Tineo 6, S. Cruz 3, E. Cruz 0. Totals 25-7-62
3-pointers: Languasco 2, Mejia, Palmer, Cruz
Essex Tech (1-2): 7 12 9 17 — 45
Greater Lawrence (1-0): 12 18 19 13 — 62
Hollis-Brookline 56, Sanborn 45
Sanborn (45): Khalil 14, Grenier 6, Lovely 0, Kilimonis 7, Bush 4, Thornton 7, Pugh 2,Delacruz 5, Talarico 0, McGuaghlin 0, Cogswell 0, Varney 0.
3-pointers: Thornton 1, Khalil 1, Kilimonis 1, Delacruz 1
Sanborn: 7 18 6 14 — 45
Hollis-Brookline: 17 15 13 11 — 56
Exeter 77, Pinkerton 29
Pinkerton (29): T. Chinn 7, MacDonald 6, Flynn 3, A Chinn 4, Mejia 4, DeSalvo 2, Dunne 2, Warriner 1, Bolduc 0, Conroy 0, DaBreo 0, Leppert 0, Packowski 0, Withee 0.
3-pointers: T. Chinn 2
Pinkerton (0-1): 6 11 6 6 — 29
Exeter (1-0): 22 22 21 12 — 77
Pentucket 59, North Reading 55
Pentucket (59): Cleary 18, Kamuda 12, Stys 4, Etter 16, Lopata 7, Lee 2, Perlich 0, Bucco 0. Totals 24-7-59
3-pointers: Kamuda, Etter, Lopata 2
North Reading: 9 22 13 11 — 55
Pentucket (2-0): 12 12 22 13 — 59
Bow 63, Pelham 39
Pelham (63): Herrling 0, M.Crowley 0, McGlinchey 0, Bellahrossi 0, Garrett 0, Hamel 0, Strout 0, Dumont 3, Paul 4, Brown 6, Jones 8, D.Crowley 18 Totals 13-12-39
3-pointers: Dumont
Bow (1-0): 14 15 14 20 — 63
Pelham (0-1): 7 9 7 16 — 39
Spaulding 74, Salem 65
Salem (65): John Bennett 2, Bates 11, DeMinico 11, Spampinato 2, Ference 8, Ayala 13, Devir 18, Jacob Bennett 0, Totals: 24-14-65
3-pointers: Bates, DeMinico, Ayala
Spaulding (1-0): 24 14 11 25 — 74
Salem (0-1): 12 21 17 15 — 65
Londonderry 60, Windham 58
Windham (58): DaSilva 12, Schramm 13, Boucher 0, Peterson 0, Heres 4, Desmarais 10, Lippold 2, Logue 17. Totals 16-13-58
3-pointers: Logue 5, Desmarais 3, DaSilva 2, Schramm
Londonderry (1-0): 15 15 15 15 — 60
Windham (0-1): 15 17 11 15 — 58
Brooks 83, Bridgton 59
Brooks (83): Oladitan 4, Yepdo 6, Foster 21, Smith 17, Iwowo 0, Thomson 6, Mulvey 15, Whitney-Sidney 10, Janney 0, Nkimbeng 0, Barreto-D’Silva 2, Costantino 0, Blodgett 0, Fitzgerald 0, Tobias 0, Burns 2. Totals 29-13-83
3-pointers: Mulvey 5, Smith 4, Yepdo 2, Foster
Brooks (5-0): 42 41 — 83
Bridgton (0-4): 25 34 — 59
Girls Basketball
Essex Tech 30, Greater Lawrence 29
Greater Lawrence (29): Lynn 3, Diaz 2, Pena 11, Calixte 6, Robertson 2, Molina 5. Totals 8-11-29
3-pointers: Calixte 2
Greater Lawrence (1-2): 6 6 9 8 — 29
Essex Tech: 4 10 6 10 — 30
Salem 52, Keene 35
Salem (44): Murray 23, Hazelton 3, Boucher 3, Rivera 5, Franzen 15, Emerson 0, Dominguez 0, Wall 0, Lakos 0, Beauchesne 0, Nobrega 0, Saif 6, Moniz 2. Totals 18-11-52
3-pointers: Franzen 3, Murray 2, Hazelton, Boucher
Salem (2-1): 12 7 14 19 — 52
Keene (2-1): 10 8 9 8 — 35
Hollis-Brookline 76, Sanborn 47
Sanborn (47): Merry-Carreiro 15, Morris 11, Houghton 8, McGough 4, Griffith 3, Cotter 2, Young 2, Douglas 2, Hinckley 0, Giles 0, Brown 0, Postema 0, DiRienzio 0. Totals 15-12-47
3-pointers: Merry-Carreiro 3, McGough 1
Hollis-Brookline (1-0): 27 19 19 11 — 76
Sanborn (0-2): 11 17 6 13 — 47
Timberlane 31, Milford 29
Timberlane (31): Censullo 11, Bates 6, Matthews 5, Brooks 3, Rich 2, Duff 2, Tully 2, Genest 0, Adyns 0, Cook 0, McIntyre 0. Totals 13-4-21
3-pointers: Brooks
Timberlane (1-1): 6 4 14 7 — 31
Milford (0-1): 7 8 14 0 — 29
Brooks 86, Williston 46
Brooks (86): Eddy 8, Madigan 5, Moeller 2, Riley 3, Robinson 5, Mair 12, Connolly 14, Cordes 19, Dewey 18. Totals 37-4-86
3-pointers: Cordes 3, Eddy 2, Madigan, Robinson, Dewey
Brooks (5-0): 26 12 28 20 — 86
Williston (4-1): 5 14 10 17 — 46
Dracut 58, Lawrence 51
Lawrence (51): Batistine 15, Betances 17, Vasquez 5, Calcano 6, Martinez 2, Fuentes 4, Molina 2
3-pointers: Batistine 2
Dracut (2-1): 16 8 21 13 — 58
Lawrence (2-1): 9 13 11 18 — 51
Londonderry 53, Windham 47
Windham (47): Hughes 5, Tsetsilas 5, Behling 0, Smith 2, E. Collins 4, C. Collins 0, Husson 10, Amari 4, Dempsey 17. Totals 14-18-47
3-pointers: W — Dempsey
Windham (1-2): 15 8 15 9 — 47
Londonderry (1-0): 15 10 18 10 — 53
Pentucket 35, North Reading 27
Pentucket (35): Wyner 3, Thompson 0, Maurer 2, Lambert 0, Yacubacci 10, Dube 0, Hurley 7, Reading 4, Currie 5, Cleveland 4. Totals 10-11-35
3-pointers: Wyner, Hurley
Pentucket (2-0): 6 8 10 11 — 35
North Reading (0-2): 5 9 9 4 — 27
Central Catholic 46, Lowell 18
Central (46): C. Porto 6, Bridgewater 8, Finney 8, J. Porto 3, Baddour 0, Niles 10, DeSandis 0, Angluin 3, Fischer 0, Smith 0, Downer 6, Bohenko 2, Scharneck 0. Totals 16-8-46
3-pointers: Finney 2, C. Porto, J. Porto
Central Catholic (1-0): 18 17 6 5 — 46
Lowell (0-3): 0 4 6 8 — 18
Bow 49, Pelham 30
Pelham (30): Schwab 2, J. Galgay 0, McFarland 0, Carney 5, T. Galgay 3, Allard 0, Rutherford 6, Molettieri 0, Williams 5, Molly S 0, Cantacesso 4, Higginbottom 5, Shae H. 0. Totals 11-4-30
3-pointers: Carney, T. Galgay, Rutherford, William
Pelham (2-2): 3 0 8 19 — 30
Bow: 11 6 18 14 — 49
Chelmsford 59, Haverhill 35
Haverhill (35): Firek 5, Joubert 2, Kwo 1, Dingle 4, Quinlan 5, Burdier 14, Phillips 4, Ovalles 0, Burgos 0
3-pointers: Firek, Burdier
Chelmsford: 21 0 20 18 — 59
Haverhill (1-2): 11 6 11 7 — 35
Girls Track
Pinkerton 232, Windham 68
Pinkerton winners:
300: Morgan Sweeney 51.7; 600: Royce D’Amelio 2:05.46; 55 hurdles: Jordan Wheaton 10.84; HJ: Emily Lesburt 5-1; LJ: Marisa Douglas 15-10.25; SP: Alyssa Rzasa 29-5.25
Boys Swimming
Haverhill 90, North Andover 74
Winners:
200 medley relay: Haverhill (Bryce Petersen, Braedon Smith, Casey Connors, Eze Mohamed) 2:13.33); 200 freestyle: Tom Bullock (NA) 2:15.31; 200 IM: C. Connors (H) 2:12.43; 50 freestyle: Michael Raizin (NA) 26.47; 100 butterfly: Andrew Gust (NA) 1:08.61; 100 freestyle: Harrison Rupp (NA) 58.57; 500 freestyle: C. Connors (H) 5:20.69; 200 freestyle relay: North Andover (H. Rupp, A. Gust, Nicholas Ferrucci, T. Bullock) 1:48 59; 100 backstroke: H. Rupp (NA) 1:14.86; 100 breaststroke: N. Ferrucci (NA) 1:16 07; 400 freestyle relay: North Andover (H. Rupp, Michael Raizin, T. Bullock, N. Ferrucci) 4:09.31
Records: Haverhill 2-0, North Andover 0-1
Chelmsford 131, Central Catholic 52
Central winners:
200 IM: Andrew Kelley 2:08.62; 500 freestyle: Kelley 5:06.02
Records: Central Catholic 0-1, Chelmsford 1-1
Coed Swimming
Greater Lawrence 72, Northeast 63
Reggie winners:
200 freestyle: Saviel Ortiz 2:57.31; 200 IM: Mark Burgess 3:33; 50 freestyle: Robert Abreu 27.64; Diving: Rosendo Ortiz 89.3; 100 freestyle: Andrew Fernandez 1:17.72
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.