Boys Basketball

Brooks 83, Kents Hill 57

Brooks (83): Oladitan 0, Yepdo 6, Foster 7, Smith 15, Thomson 4, Mulvey 16, D’Silva-Baretto 5, Costantino 4, Janney 2, Blodgett 6, Fitzgerald 7, Tobias 5, Nkimbeng 4, Nwobi 2. Totals 32-5-83

3-pointers: Mulvey 4, Smith 4, Blodgett 2, Yepdo, D’Silva-Baretto, Fitzgerald, Tobias

Brooks (13-2): 52 31 — 83

Kents Hill (8-8): 28 29 — 57

Nashoba Tech 74, Fellowship Christian 35

Fellowship (35): Black 14, Robichaud 7, Luna 5, G. Adkins 4, B. Adkins 3, Shumpert 2

3-pointers: Black 4, Robichaud 1, B. Adkins 1, Luna 1

Fellowship Christian (1-14):  3 14 15  4 — 35

Nashoba Tech: 21 12 13 28 — 74

Lynn Tech 53, Whittier 49

Whittier (49): Trioche 8, Rodriguez 5, Efosa 11, Couture 14, Byram 1, Torre 10. Totals 13-21-49

3-pointers: Trioche 2

Whittier (6-6):  9 17 8 15 — 49

Lynn Tech: 15 13 8 17 — 53

Greater Lawrence 53, Essex Tech 45

Greater Lawrence (53): Mejia 3, Esquival 2, Calderon 3, Palmer 10, Valenzuela 4, Rodriguez 10, Garcia 15, Tineo 6. Totals 19-6-53

3-pointers: Garcia 3, Palmer 2, Rodriguez 2, Mejia, Calderon

Greater Lawrence (9-4): 14 15 15  9 — 53

Essex Tech: 10  4 12 19 — 45

Pelham 90, Laconia 56

Pelham (90): Brown 28, D. Crowley 17, Dumont 11, Jones 11, Travis 6, M. Crowley 5, Bellahrossi 3, Strout 2, Garrett 2, Hamel 2, McGlinchey 2, Herrling 1. Totals 31-14-90

3-pointers: Brown 8, Dumont 3, Jones 2, M. Crowley

Pelham (9-4, 8-2 NH): 22 21 30 17 — 90

Laconia (3-5): 15 14 14 13 — 56

Goffstown 48, Pinkerton 46

Pinkerton (46): Dunne 16, Flynn 8, Conroy 7, Packowski 7, MacDonald 6, Mejia 3, A. Chinn 0, Conroy 3, Bolduc 0, Warriner 0. Totals 15-9-46

3-pointers: Dunne 3, MacDonald, Conroy, Mejia, Packowski

Goffstown (4-4): 17 21  7 3 — 48

Pinkerton (0-9):  6 22 12 6 — 46

Triton 62, Pentucket 52

Triton (62): TJ Overbaugh 4-4-13, Ferrick 10-1-23, Liebert 1-0-2, D. Wilkinson 3-5-12, Dennis 2-2-6, N. Dupuis 1-0-2, J. Wilkinson 2-0-4, G. Dupuis 0-0-0, Baletsa 0-0-0. Totals: 23-12-62

Pentucket (52): O’Neil 0-0-0, Kamuda 2-3-8, Stys 4-2-11, Husak 0-2-2, Lopata 2-2-7, Bucco 4-4-13, Perlitch 3-2-8, Dwight 1-1-3, Daley 0-0-0. Totals: 16-16-52

3-pointers: T — Ferrick 2, TJ Overbaugh, D. Wilkinson; P — Kamuda, Stys, Lopata, Bucco

Triton (8-7): 19 13 10 20 — 62

Pentucket (5-9):  7 13 10 22 — 52

Salem 57, Manchester Memorial 56

Salem (57): Jo. Bennett 12, Bates 6, DeMinico 5, Spampinato 6, Ference 9, Ja. Bennett 3, Ayala 16.

3-pointers: Jo. Bennett, Ja. Bennett

Manchester Memorial (1-7 NH): 12 13 16  9 6 — 56

Salem (7-6, 5-5 NH):  8 15  9 18 7 — 57

Bow 69, Sanborn 54

Sanborn (54): Grenier 1, Khalil 22, Lovely 9, Kilimonis 8, Bush 11, Pugh 3, Delacruz 0, Allen 0, Varney 0, Talarico 0, Cogswell 0. Totals 19-6-54

3-pointers: Khalil 6, Bush, Pugh

Bow: 13 21 17 18 — 69

Sanborn (5-6): 10  6 19 19 — 54

Girls Basketball

St. Paul’s 57, Phillips 50

Phillips (50): Brady 6, Marquis 0, Shkolnik 0, Harris 0, Buckley 8, Herndon 16, Nardone 7, Olsen 0, Hannon 0, McGrath 13.

St. Paul’s: 51  6 — 57

Phillips (6-8): 26 24 — 50

Presentation of Mary 37, Chelsea 22

PMA (37): Fabino 11, Collyer 19, Boyle 0, Spaniol 0, Latino 7, Martinez 0, Chong 0, Nguyen 0, Le 0, Mather 0. Totals 13-8-37

3-pointers: Collyer 3

Chelsea (4-10): 4 5  4 9 — 22

Presentation of Mary (7-7): 8 8 13 8 — 37

Essex Tech 42, Greater Lawrence 39

Greater Lawrence (39): Molina 12, Pena 8, Calixte 10, Abreu 4, Lynn 5. Totals 15-7-39

3-pointers: Calixte 2

Essex Tech: 14  8 12 8 — 42

Greater Lawrence (5-10):  7 11 16 5 — 39

Kingswood 37, Timberlane 35

Timberlane (35): Collins 2, Brooks 8, Duff 0, Cook 0, Bates 7, Censullo 12, Powers 3, Matthews 3, Tully 0

3-pointers: Brooks 2, Powers, Matthews

Kingswood (1-9): 11 10  6 10 — 37

Timberlane (2-8): 12  7 11  5 — 35

Goffstown 48, Pinkerton 39

Pinkerton (40): S. Franks 4, Riccio 6, Al. Ingalls 4, Landry 0, DiMauro 0, Frost 0, Av. Ingalls 16, Packowski 3, Melton 0, J. Ames 6, K. Franks 0, Sirois 0, Marasco 0. Totals 11-14-39

3-pointers: Av. Ingalls, S. Franks, Riccio

Pinkerton (9-4, 7-3 NH):  7 11 11 10 — 39

Goffstown: 12 12  9 15 — 48

Pentucket 58, Triton 21

Pentucket (58): Conover 0, Cloutier 1, Thompson 4, Maurer 4, Lambert 0, Yacubacci 17, Dube 3, Hurley 22, Riley 0, Mickelson 1, Currie 3, Cleveland 3, Lopata 0. Totals 20-14-58

3-pointers: Hurley 4

Pentucket (14-1): 17 18 14 9 — 58

Triton (3-11):  0 10  4 7 — 21

Pelham 39, Laconia 28

Pelham (39): Schwab 13, McFarland 3, Carney 3, T. Galgay 4, Allard 4, Rutherford 7, Molettieri 4, Williams 0, Sauer 0, Cantacesso 3, Higginbottom 2, Hinton 0. Totals 12-13-39

3-pointers: Cantacesso, Schwab

Laconia: 11  5  8 4 — 28

Pelham (9-6, 9-3 NH):  8 12 11 8 — 39

Lynn Tech 45, Fellowship Christian 29

Fellowship (29): Mills 18, Campo 11, Robichaud 0, Black 0, Taboucheroni 0.

3-pointers: Campo 1

Lynn Tech:  9 22 11 2 — 45

Fellowship Christian (3-11): 15  4  4 6 — 29

Methuen 46, Dracut 45

Methuen (46): B. Tardugno 1, Keaney 8, S. Tardugno 16, Melia 6, Barron 8, Vasquez 7, Morales 0.

3-pointers: S. Tardugno 5, Keaney, Vasquez

Methuen (4-10): 3 14 9 20 — 46

Dracut: 8 13 9 15 — 45

Central Catholic 56, North Andover 19

Central Catholic (56): C. Porto 0, Bridgewater 10, Finney 10, J. Porto 5, Niles 17, DeSandis 2, Angluin 4, Fischer 0, Downer 7, Bohenko 1, Scharneck 0. Totals 24-4-56

North Andover (19): H. Rogers 0, Panos 0, Fahey 2, Martin 4, Connors 2, Whipple 7, Ventre 0, Dadiego 0, Garcia 2, J. Rogers 2, Flanagan 0. Totals 8-2-19

3-pointers: CC — Finney, J. Porto; NA — Whipple

Central Catholic (13-1): 16 9 17 14 — 56

North Andover (8-7):  5 6  4  4 — 19

Manchester Memorial 41, Salem 39

Salem (39): Dominguez 0, Emerson 6, Boucher 2, Rivera 4, Beauchesne 0, Murray 7, Lakos 0, Franzen 14, Saif 6, Hazelton 0. Totals 17-2-39

3-pointers: Franzen 2, Murray

Salem (10-5, 6-5 NH): 9  9 11 10 — 39

Manchester Memorial: 8 10 10 13 — 41

Haverhill 66, Lawrence 31

Lawrence (31): Betances 14, Russo 3, Molina 6, Rodriguez 6, Hicke 2.

Haverhill (66): Firek 0, Joubert 12, Kwo 21, Dingle 2, Quinlan 0, Burdier 22, Price 5, Eason 1, Burgos 1, Ovalles 0.

3-pointers: H — Burdier; L — Russo

Lawrence:  9  6  4 12 — 31

Haverhill (7-8): 19 16 15 16 — 66

Boys Skiing

Astros in fourth

Meet Results: 1. Goffstown 370; 2. Kearsarge 363; 3. Keene 354; 4. Pinkerton 343; 4. Exeter 343; 6. Merrimack 312

Top Pinkerton placers: 1. Chris Bennett 1:02.80; 19. Colton April 1:13.82; 20. Ethan Hatch 1:14.54

Knights win twice

Meet Results: North Andover 119, Austin Prep 16; North Andover 107, Haverhill-Swampscott 28; Andover 82, Haverhill-Swampscott 53; Manchester Essex 70, Andover 65; St. John’s 117, ME 18; St. John’s 109, Masconomet 26

Top skiers: 1. Robbie McKersie (Ma) 25.28, 2. Tim Haarmann (SJ) 25.33, 3. Cam Musial (SJ) 25.59, 4. Segev Moritz (NA) 27.90, 5. Peter Gause (SJ) 28.04, 6. Peyton McKee (SJ) 28.12, 7. Rocco Masciarelli (SJ) 28.42, 8. Liam Quinlan (Ma) 28.51, 9. Evan Fisichelli (SJ) 28.61, 10. Alex Rosen (M-E) 29.14, 11. Caleb Litster (NA) 29.16, 12. Charlie Danis (SJ) 29.23, 13. Henry Doucette (SJ) 29.31, 14. Sawyer Barnard (SJ) 29.46, 15. Jackson Burns (SJ) 29.56; 15. Nick Menezes (Hav-Swamp) 29.76, 17. Jack Muse (NA) 30.09; 18. Dylan Goldman (NA) 30.33; 19. Ollie Litster (NA) 30.33; 29. Sunjae Kim (And) 31.67

Records: St. John’s 9-0, North Andover 8-1, M-E 6-2, Masco 4-4, Andover 2-7, Haverhill-Swampscott 1-8, Austin Prep 0-7

Girls Skiing

Astros race to first

Meet Results: 1. Pinkerton 367; 2. Goffstown 365; 3. Exeter 364; 4. Kearsarge 363; 5. Keene 351; 6. Merrimack 0

Top Pinkerton finishers: 2. Katelyn Bennett 1:07.59, 5. Ava Sezgin 1:09.80, 12. Annabel Veale 1:15.63, 20. Teagan Stinson 1:18.12

Wrestling

Knights fall twice

Team scores: St. John’s Prep 54, North Andover 12; Ashland 46, North Andover 12

Top North Andover records:

132: Ethan Ford 2-0, 2 pins; 160: Jared Hiller 1-1; 195: Jack Carbone 2-0

Records: North Andover 8-17

