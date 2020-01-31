Boys Basketball
Brooks 83, Kents Hill 57
Brooks (83): Oladitan 0, Yepdo 6, Foster 7, Smith 15, Thomson 4, Mulvey 16, D’Silva-Baretto 5, Costantino 4, Janney 2, Blodgett 6, Fitzgerald 7, Tobias 5, Nkimbeng 4, Nwobi 2. Totals 32-5-83
3-pointers: Mulvey 4, Smith 4, Blodgett 2, Yepdo, D’Silva-Baretto, Fitzgerald, Tobias
Brooks (13-2): 52 31 — 83
Kents Hill (8-8): 28 29 — 57
Nashoba Tech 74, Fellowship Christian 35
Fellowship (35): Black 14, Robichaud 7, Luna 5, G. Adkins 4, B. Adkins 3, Shumpert 2
3-pointers: Black 4, Robichaud 1, B. Adkins 1, Luna 1
Fellowship Christian (1-14): 3 14 15 4 — 35
Nashoba Tech: 21 12 13 28 — 74
Lynn Tech 53, Whittier 49
Whittier (49): Trioche 8, Rodriguez 5, Efosa 11, Couture 14, Byram 1, Torre 10. Totals 13-21-49
3-pointers: Trioche 2
Whittier (6-6): 9 17 8 15 — 49
Lynn Tech: 15 13 8 17 — 53
Greater Lawrence 53, Essex Tech 45
Greater Lawrence (53): Mejia 3, Esquival 2, Calderon 3, Palmer 10, Valenzuela 4, Rodriguez 10, Garcia 15, Tineo 6. Totals 19-6-53
3-pointers: Garcia 3, Palmer 2, Rodriguez 2, Mejia, Calderon
Greater Lawrence (9-4): 14 15 15 9 — 53
Essex Tech: 10 4 12 19 — 45
Pelham 90, Laconia 56
Pelham (90): Brown 28, D. Crowley 17, Dumont 11, Jones 11, Travis 6, M. Crowley 5, Bellahrossi 3, Strout 2, Garrett 2, Hamel 2, McGlinchey 2, Herrling 1. Totals 31-14-90
3-pointers: Brown 8, Dumont 3, Jones 2, M. Crowley
Pelham (9-4, 8-2 NH): 22 21 30 17 — 90
Laconia (3-5): 15 14 14 13 — 56
Goffstown 48, Pinkerton 46
Pinkerton (46): Dunne 16, Flynn 8, Conroy 7, Packowski 7, MacDonald 6, Mejia 3, A. Chinn 0, Conroy 3, Bolduc 0, Warriner 0. Totals 15-9-46
3-pointers: Dunne 3, MacDonald, Conroy, Mejia, Packowski
Goffstown (4-4): 17 21 7 3 — 48
Pinkerton (0-9): 6 22 12 6 — 46
Triton 62, Pentucket 52
Triton (62): TJ Overbaugh 4-4-13, Ferrick 10-1-23, Liebert 1-0-2, D. Wilkinson 3-5-12, Dennis 2-2-6, N. Dupuis 1-0-2, J. Wilkinson 2-0-4, G. Dupuis 0-0-0, Baletsa 0-0-0. Totals: 23-12-62
Pentucket (52): O’Neil 0-0-0, Kamuda 2-3-8, Stys 4-2-11, Husak 0-2-2, Lopata 2-2-7, Bucco 4-4-13, Perlitch 3-2-8, Dwight 1-1-3, Daley 0-0-0. Totals: 16-16-52
3-pointers: T — Ferrick 2, TJ Overbaugh, D. Wilkinson; P — Kamuda, Stys, Lopata, Bucco
Triton (8-7): 19 13 10 20 — 62
Pentucket (5-9): 7 13 10 22 — 52
Salem 57, Manchester Memorial 56
Salem (57): Jo. Bennett 12, Bates 6, DeMinico 5, Spampinato 6, Ference 9, Ja. Bennett 3, Ayala 16.
3-pointers: Jo. Bennett, Ja. Bennett
Manchester Memorial (1-7 NH): 12 13 16 9 6 — 56
Salem (7-6, 5-5 NH): 8 15 9 18 7 — 57
Bow 69, Sanborn 54
Sanborn (54): Grenier 1, Khalil 22, Lovely 9, Kilimonis 8, Bush 11, Pugh 3, Delacruz 0, Allen 0, Varney 0, Talarico 0, Cogswell 0. Totals 19-6-54
3-pointers: Khalil 6, Bush, Pugh
Bow: 13 21 17 18 — 69
Sanborn (5-6): 10 6 19 19 — 54
Girls Basketball
St. Paul’s 57, Phillips 50
Phillips (50): Brady 6, Marquis 0, Shkolnik 0, Harris 0, Buckley 8, Herndon 16, Nardone 7, Olsen 0, Hannon 0, McGrath 13.
St. Paul’s: 51 6 — 57
Phillips (6-8): 26 24 — 50
Presentation of Mary 37, Chelsea 22
PMA (37): Fabino 11, Collyer 19, Boyle 0, Spaniol 0, Latino 7, Martinez 0, Chong 0, Nguyen 0, Le 0, Mather 0. Totals 13-8-37
3-pointers: Collyer 3
Chelsea (4-10): 4 5 4 9 — 22
Presentation of Mary (7-7): 8 8 13 8 — 37
Essex Tech 42, Greater Lawrence 39
Greater Lawrence (39): Molina 12, Pena 8, Calixte 10, Abreu 4, Lynn 5. Totals 15-7-39
3-pointers: Calixte 2
Essex Tech: 14 8 12 8 — 42
Greater Lawrence (5-10): 7 11 16 5 — 39
Kingswood 37, Timberlane 35
Timberlane (35): Collins 2, Brooks 8, Duff 0, Cook 0, Bates 7, Censullo 12, Powers 3, Matthews 3, Tully 0
3-pointers: Brooks 2, Powers, Matthews
Kingswood (1-9): 11 10 6 10 — 37
Timberlane (2-8): 12 7 11 5 — 35
Goffstown 48, Pinkerton 39
Pinkerton (40): S. Franks 4, Riccio 6, Al. Ingalls 4, Landry 0, DiMauro 0, Frost 0, Av. Ingalls 16, Packowski 3, Melton 0, J. Ames 6, K. Franks 0, Sirois 0, Marasco 0. Totals 11-14-39
3-pointers: Av. Ingalls, S. Franks, Riccio
Pinkerton (9-4, 7-3 NH): 7 11 11 10 — 39
Goffstown: 12 12 9 15 — 48
Pentucket 58, Triton 21
Pentucket (58): Conover 0, Cloutier 1, Thompson 4, Maurer 4, Lambert 0, Yacubacci 17, Dube 3, Hurley 22, Riley 0, Mickelson 1, Currie 3, Cleveland 3, Lopata 0. Totals 20-14-58
3-pointers: Hurley 4
Pentucket (14-1): 17 18 14 9 — 58
Triton (3-11): 0 10 4 7 — 21
Pelham 39, Laconia 28
Pelham (39): Schwab 13, McFarland 3, Carney 3, T. Galgay 4, Allard 4, Rutherford 7, Molettieri 4, Williams 0, Sauer 0, Cantacesso 3, Higginbottom 2, Hinton 0. Totals 12-13-39
3-pointers: Cantacesso, Schwab
Laconia: 11 5 8 4 — 28
Pelham (9-6, 9-3 NH): 8 12 11 8 — 39
Lynn Tech 45, Fellowship Christian 29
Fellowship (29): Mills 18, Campo 11, Robichaud 0, Black 0, Taboucheroni 0.
3-pointers: Campo 1
Lynn Tech: 9 22 11 2 — 45
Fellowship Christian (3-11): 15 4 4 6 — 29
Methuen 46, Dracut 45
Methuen (46): B. Tardugno 1, Keaney 8, S. Tardugno 16, Melia 6, Barron 8, Vasquez 7, Morales 0.
3-pointers: S. Tardugno 5, Keaney, Vasquez
Methuen (4-10): 3 14 9 20 — 46
Dracut: 8 13 9 15 — 45
Central Catholic 56, North Andover 19
Central Catholic (56): C. Porto 0, Bridgewater 10, Finney 10, J. Porto 5, Niles 17, DeSandis 2, Angluin 4, Fischer 0, Downer 7, Bohenko 1, Scharneck 0. Totals 24-4-56
North Andover (19): H. Rogers 0, Panos 0, Fahey 2, Martin 4, Connors 2, Whipple 7, Ventre 0, Dadiego 0, Garcia 2, J. Rogers 2, Flanagan 0. Totals 8-2-19
3-pointers: CC — Finney, J. Porto; NA — Whipple
Central Catholic (13-1): 16 9 17 14 — 56
North Andover (8-7): 5 6 4 4 — 19
Manchester Memorial 41, Salem 39
Salem (39): Dominguez 0, Emerson 6, Boucher 2, Rivera 4, Beauchesne 0, Murray 7, Lakos 0, Franzen 14, Saif 6, Hazelton 0. Totals 17-2-39
3-pointers: Franzen 2, Murray
Salem (10-5, 6-5 NH): 9 9 11 10 — 39
Manchester Memorial: 8 10 10 13 — 41
Haverhill 66, Lawrence 31
Lawrence (31): Betances 14, Russo 3, Molina 6, Rodriguez 6, Hicke 2.
Haverhill (66): Firek 0, Joubert 12, Kwo 21, Dingle 2, Quinlan 0, Burdier 22, Price 5, Eason 1, Burgos 1, Ovalles 0.
3-pointers: H — Burdier; L — Russo
Lawrence: 9 6 4 12 — 31
Haverhill (7-8): 19 16 15 16 — 66
Boys Skiing
Astros in fourth
Meet Results: 1. Goffstown 370; 2. Kearsarge 363; 3. Keene 354; 4. Pinkerton 343; 4. Exeter 343; 6. Merrimack 312
Top Pinkerton placers: 1. Chris Bennett 1:02.80; 19. Colton April 1:13.82; 20. Ethan Hatch 1:14.54
Knights win twice
Meet Results: North Andover 119, Austin Prep 16; North Andover 107, Haverhill-Swampscott 28; Andover 82, Haverhill-Swampscott 53; Manchester Essex 70, Andover 65; St. John’s 117, ME 18; St. John’s 109, Masconomet 26
Top skiers: 1. Robbie McKersie (Ma) 25.28, 2. Tim Haarmann (SJ) 25.33, 3. Cam Musial (SJ) 25.59, 4. Segev Moritz (NA) 27.90, 5. Peter Gause (SJ) 28.04, 6. Peyton McKee (SJ) 28.12, 7. Rocco Masciarelli (SJ) 28.42, 8. Liam Quinlan (Ma) 28.51, 9. Evan Fisichelli (SJ) 28.61, 10. Alex Rosen (M-E) 29.14, 11. Caleb Litster (NA) 29.16, 12. Charlie Danis (SJ) 29.23, 13. Henry Doucette (SJ) 29.31, 14. Sawyer Barnard (SJ) 29.46, 15. Jackson Burns (SJ) 29.56; 15. Nick Menezes (Hav-Swamp) 29.76, 17. Jack Muse (NA) 30.09; 18. Dylan Goldman (NA) 30.33; 19. Ollie Litster (NA) 30.33; 29. Sunjae Kim (And) 31.67
Records: St. John’s 9-0, North Andover 8-1, M-E 6-2, Masco 4-4, Andover 2-7, Haverhill-Swampscott 1-8, Austin Prep 0-7
Girls Skiing
Astros race to first
Meet Results: 1. Pinkerton 367; 2. Goffstown 365; 3. Exeter 364; 4. Kearsarge 363; 5. Keene 351; 6. Merrimack 0
Top Pinkerton finishers: 2. Katelyn Bennett 1:07.59, 5. Ava Sezgin 1:09.80, 12. Annabel Veale 1:15.63, 20. Teagan Stinson 1:18.12
Wrestling
Knights fall twice
Team scores: St. John’s Prep 54, North Andover 12; Ashland 46, North Andover 12
Top North Andover records:
132: Ethan Ford 2-0, 2 pins; 160: Jared Hiller 1-1; 195: Jack Carbone 2-0
Records: North Andover 8-17
