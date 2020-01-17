Boys Basketball
Greater Lowell 71, Whittier 62
Whittier (62): Tricoche 5, McGonagle 0, Torre 13, Geneus 4, Couture30, McDonough 3, Efosa 7. Totals 22-14-62
3-pointers: Tricoche, Couture, McDonough, Efosa
Greater Lowell: 23 8 15 25 — 71
Whittier (3-4): 13 8 17 24 — 62
Chelsea 56, Greater Lawrence 50
Greater Lawrence (50): Mejia 9, Languasco 3, Palmer 5, Valenzuela 5, Garcia 20, Tineo 6, S Cruz 2. Totals 15-15-50
3-pointers: Garcia 2, Mejia, Languasco, Palmer
Greater Lawrence (4-4): 10 6 18 16 — 50
Chelsea: 5 18 21 12 — 56
Nashua South 74, Pinkerton 54
Pinkerton (54): Dunne 17, Flynn 16, Warriner 6, MacDonald 5, Bolduc 4, Conroy 4, Mejia 2, DeSalvo 0, Packowski 0. Totals 20-7-54
3-pointers: Dunne 3, Warriner 2, Flynn, MacDonald
Pinkerton (0-6): 13 6 13 22 — 54
Nashua South (3-3): 26 8 22 18 — 74
Lynnfield 61, Pentucket 58
Pentucket (58): O’Neill 0, Cleary 9, Kamuda 2, Bucco 4, Stys 12, Lee 2, Husak 6, Lopata 23, Sullivan 0. Totals 21-7-58
3-pointers: Lopata 4, Stys 3, Husak 2
Lynnfield: 8 20 7 26 — 61
Pentucket (5-4): 21 9 8 20 — 58
Sanborn 57, Merrimack Valley 47
Sanborn (57): Khalil 16, Grenier 3, Lovely 24, Kilimonis 4, Bush 3, Thornton 0, Pugh 7, McLaughlin 0, Varney 0, Cogswell 0, Talarico 0. Totals 23-4-57
3-pointers: Lovely 4, Khalil 2, Pugh
Merrimack Valley (2-4): 6 11 13 17 — 47
Sanborn (4-2): 15 11 19 12 — 57
Timberlane 40, Trinity 35
Timberlane (40): Ross 13, Chanakira 3, Surprenant 9, Kelley 2, Giangregorio 4, Olson 7, Stewart 0, Carrion 0, Ventola 2. Totals 14-6-40
3-pointers: Ross 3, Surprenant 3
Timberlane (3-4, 1-3 NH): 13 11 0 16 — 40
Trinity (1-4): 11 5 7 12 — 35
Lowell 81, Andover 41
Andover (41): Rocker 10, Cammann 7, Shahtanian 3, Slayton 2, Aruri 6, MacLellan 7, Moses 4, Satlow 2. Totals 12-15-41
3-pointers: Shahtanian, MacLellan
Andover (6-5, 3-3): 4 13 11 13 — 41
Lowell: 18 30 21 12 — 81
Windham 70, Concord 60
Windham (70): DaSilva 22, Peterson 3, Schramm 16, Dillone 2, Heres 14, Desmarais 5, Lippold 2, Logue 6. Totals 22-14-70
3-pointers: DaSilva 7, Logue 2, Desmarais, Peterson, Schramm
Concord (3-3): 14 20 9 17 — 60
Windham (5-4, 5-1): 14 20 20 16 — 70
Portsmouth 50, Salem 45
Salem (45): John Bennett 5, DeMinico 14, Spampinato 4, Ayala 12, Devir 10, Ja Bennett 0
3-pointers: DeMinico 2, Ayala 2
Salem (4-5, 2-4): 17 9 14 5 — 45
Portsmouth (5-1): 13 16 12 9 — 50
North Andover 50, Swampscott 39
North Andover (50): Kutz 7, Morin 14, Castellanos 4, Moore 5, Connolly 5, King 2, Walinski 3, Heim 10. Totals 19-9-50
3-pointers: Kutz, Connolly, Walinski
Swampscott: 11 5 10 13 — 39
North Andover (3-8): 10 12 11 17 — 50
Girls Basketball
KIPP Academy 52, PMA 30
Presentation (30): Fabino 4, Collyer 17, Spaniol 4, Chong 5, Rosario 0, Latino 0, Johanson 0, Mather 0, Nguyen 0. 8-12-30
3-pointers: Collyer 2
KIPP Academy (8-1): 11 15 13 13 — 52
Presentation (4-6): 4 11 11 4 — 30
Fellowship 47, Nashoba Tech 28
Fellowship Christian (47): Mills 32, Taboucheroni 8, I. Callahan 3, M. Black 2, Black 0, Campo 0, Robichaud 0.
3-pointers: I. Callahan
Nashoba Tech: 10 6 3 9 — 28
Fellowship Christian (2-7): 9 13 16 9 — 47
Merrimack Valley 44, Sanborn 39
Sanborn (39): Merry-Carreiro 4, Morris 6, Houghton 8, McGough 11, Griffith 2, Cotter 1, Young 0, Douglas 0, Hinckley 5, Postema 2. Totals 15-12-47
3-pointers: McGough 3, Houghton, Hinckley
Sanborn (2-5): 14 14 6 5 — 39
Merrimack Valley (4-5): 12 14 9 9 — 44
Pinkerton 56, Exeter 39
Pinkerton (56): C.Ames 2, S.Franks 1, Riccio 12, Alli Ingalls 2, Landry 0, DiMauro 5, Frost 0, Avah Ingalls 14, Packowski 4, Melton 0, Jesse Ames 15, Kayla Franks 0, Sirois 0, Marasco 0. Totals 23-8-56
3-pointers: Avah Ingalls 1
Exeter (1-4): 10 14 3 12 — 39
Pinkerton (5-1): 17 18 6 15 — 56
Concord 47, Windham 38
Windham (38): Hughes 0, Tsetsilas 3, Behling 0, Smith 12, E. Collins 0, C.Collins 1, Husson 7, Amari 1, Dempsey 14
3-pointers: Smith 2, Husson, Tsetsilas
Windham (5-6, 2-6): 6 9 10 13 — 38
Concord (5-2): 6 15 11 15 — 47
Pentucket 48, Lynnfield 30
Pentucket (48): Wyner 2, Conover 0, Cloutier 0, Thompson 2, Maurer 2, Lambert 4, Yacubacci 7, Dube 0, Hurley 21, Riley 0, Mickelson 0, Currie 10, Lopata 0. Totals 18-6-48
3-pointers: Hurley 5, Lambert
Pentucket (9-1): 8 14 12 14 — 48
Lynnfield: 6 11 6 7 — 30
Salem 46, Portsmouth 37
Salem (46): Emerson 0, Boucher 4, Rivera 0, Beauchesne 7, Murray 12, Lakos 3, Franzen 11, Saif 9, Hazelton 0. Totals 15-14-46
3-pointers: Lakos, Franzen
Portsmouth: 6 6 14 11 — 37
Salem (8-4, 4-4 NH): 6 11 12 17 — 46
Plymouth 50, Timberlane 34
Timberlane (34): Bates 9, McIntyre 8, Brooks 5, Powers 5, Collins 4, Matthews 3, Genest 0, Duff 0, Cook 0, Tully 0. Totals 13-5-34
3-pointers: Bates, Brooks, Matthews
Plymouth (4-3): 3 18 17 12 — 50
Timberlane (1-5): 3 6 14 11 — 34
Andover 61, Lowell 30
Andover (61): Krekorian 6, Shaw 18, Gillette 0, Hardock 6, Shirley 0, Foley 18, Hanscom 8, Kobelski 0, Gobiel 5, Doherty 0, Nusky 0, Yates 0. Total 26-6-61
3-pointers: Hardock 2, Shaw
Lowell: 8 6 7 9 — 30
Andover (7-3): 13 21 12 15 — 61
Chelmsford 68, Lawrence 34
Lawrence (48): Batistine 11, Betances 19, Molina 2, Fernandez 2.
3-pointers: Batistine 2, Betances
Lawrence (2-7): 8 10 10 6 — 34
Chelmsford: 16 12 24 16 — 68
Pelham 45, Pembroke 34
Pelham (45): Schwab 2, McFarland 1, Carney 3, T. Galgay 3, Allard 5, Rutherford 12, Molettieri 2, Williams 19, Sauer 0, Cantesseco 0. Totals 20-6-45
3-pointers: Carney
Pelham (6-6, 6-3 NH): 13 6 13 13 — 45
Pembroke: 17 6 5 6 — 34
Central Catholic 38, Springfield Central 36
Central (38): C. Porto 0, Bridgewater 15, Finney 3, J. Porto 0 Niles 11, Angluin 0, Downer 6, Scharneck 3. Totals: 13-9-38
3-pointers: Bridgewater, Finney, Niles
Central Catholic (9-1): 4 5 18 11 — 38
Springfield Central: 6 13 7 10 — 36
Girls Ice Hockey
Methuen-Tewksbury 4, Westford 3
Methuen-Tewksbury (6-1-3): 0 2 2 — 4
Westford: 2 0 1 — 3
Goals: Jessica Driscoll 4
Saves: Kaia Hollingsworth 23
Boys Swimming
Chelmsford 91, Haverhill 84
Haverhill winners:
200 IM: Casey Connors 2:09.22; 100 butterfly: Dan McLaughlin 57.55; 200 freestyle relay: (C. Connors, Eze Mohamed, Sam Spreadborough, D. McLaughlin) 1:41.90; 100 backstroke: C. Connors 1:00.13
Records: Haverhill 2-5
