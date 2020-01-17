Boys Basketball

Greater Lowell 71, Whittier 62

Whittier (62): Tricoche 5, McGonagle 0, Torre 13, Geneus 4, Couture30, McDonough 3, Efosa 7. Totals 22-14-62

3-pointers: Tricoche, Couture, McDonough, Efosa

Greater Lowell: 23 8 15 25 — 71

Whittier (3-4): 13 8 17 24 — 62

Chelsea 56, Greater Lawrence 50

Greater Lawrence (50): Mejia 9, Languasco 3, Palmer 5, Valenzuela 5, Garcia 20, Tineo 6, S Cruz 2. Totals 15-15-50

3-pointers: Garcia 2, Mejia, Languasco, Palmer

Greater Lawrence (4-4): 10  6 18 16 — 50

Chelsea:  5 18 21 12 — 56

Nashua South 74, Pinkerton 54

Pinkerton (54): Dunne 17, Flynn 16, Warriner 6, MacDonald 5, Bolduc 4, Conroy 4, Mejia 2, DeSalvo 0, Packowski 0. Totals 20-7-54

3-pointers: Dunne 3, Warriner 2, Flynn, MacDonald

Pinkerton (0-6): 13 6 13 22 — 54

Nashua South (3-3): 26 8 22 18 — 74

Lynnfield 61, Pentucket 58

Pentucket (58): O’Neill 0, Cleary 9, Kamuda 2, Bucco 4, Stys 12, Lee 2, Husak 6, Lopata 23, Sullivan 0. Totals 21-7-58

3-pointers: Lopata 4, Stys 3, Husak 2

Lynnfield:  8 20 7 26 — 61

Pentucket (5-4): 21  9 8 20 — 58

Sanborn 57, Merrimack Valley 47

Sanborn (57): Khalil 16, Grenier 3, Lovely 24, Kilimonis 4, Bush 3, Thornton 0, Pugh 7, McLaughlin 0, Varney 0, Cogswell 0, Talarico 0. Totals 23-4-57

3-pointers: Lovely 4, Khalil 2, Pugh

Merrimack Valley (2-4):  6 11 13 17 — 47

Sanborn (4-2): 15 11 19 12 — 57

Timberlane 40, Trinity 35

Timberlane (40): Ross 13, Chanakira 3, Surprenant 9, Kelley 2, Giangregorio 4, Olson 7, Stewart 0, Carrion 0, Ventola 2. Totals 14-6-40

3-pointers: Ross 3, Surprenant 3

Timberlane (3-4, 1-3 NH): 13 11 0 16 — 40

Trinity (1-4): 11  5 7 12 — 35

Lowell 81, Andover 41

Andover (41): Rocker 10, Cammann 7, Shahtanian 3, Slayton 2, Aruri 6, MacLellan 7, Moses 4, Satlow 2. Totals 12-15-41

3-pointers: Shahtanian, MacLellan

Andover (6-5, 3-3):  4 13 11 13 — 41

Lowell: 18 30 21 12 — 81

Windham 70, Concord 60

Windham (70): DaSilva 22, Peterson 3, Schramm 16, Dillone 2, Heres 14, Desmarais 5, Lippold 2, Logue 6. Totals 22-14-70

3-pointers: DaSilva 7, Logue 2, Desmarais, Peterson, Schramm

Concord (3-3): 14 20  9 17 — 60

Windham (5-4, 5-1): 14 20 20 16 — 70

Portsmouth 50, Salem 45

Salem (45): John Bennett 5, DeMinico 14, Spampinato 4, Ayala 12, Devir 10, Ja Bennett 0

3-pointers: DeMinico 2, Ayala 2

Salem (4-5, 2-4): 17  9 14 5 — 45

Portsmouth (5-1): 13 16 12 9 — 50

North Andover 50, Swampscott 39

North Andover (50): Kutz 7, Morin 14, Castellanos 4, Moore 5, Connolly 5, King 2, Walinski 3, Heim 10. Totals 19-9-50

3-pointers: Kutz, Connolly, Walinski

Swampscott: 11  5 10 13 — 39

North Andover (3-8): 10 12 11 17 — 50

Girls Basketball

KIPP Academy 52, PMA 30

Presentation (30): Fabino 4, Collyer 17, Spaniol 4, Chong 5, Rosario 0, Latino 0, Johanson 0, Mather 0, Nguyen 0. 8-12-30

3-pointers: Collyer 2

KIPP Academy (8-1): 11 15 13 13 — 52

Presentation (4-6):  4 11 11  4 — 30

Fellowship 47, Nashoba Tech 28

Fellowship Christian (47): Mills 32, Taboucheroni 8, I. Callahan 3, M. Black 2, Black 0, Campo 0, Robichaud 0.

3-pointers: I. Callahan

Nashoba Tech: 10  6  3 9 — 28

Fellowship Christian (2-7):  9 13 16 9 — 47

Merrimack Valley 44, Sanborn 39

Sanborn (39): Merry-Carreiro 4, Morris 6, Houghton 8, McGough 11, Griffith 2, Cotter 1, Young 0, Douglas 0, Hinckley 5, Postema 2. Totals 15-12-47

3-pointers: McGough 3, Houghton, Hinckley

Sanborn (2-5): 14 14 6 5 — 39

Merrimack Valley (4-5): 12 14 9 9 — 44

Pinkerton 56, Exeter 39

Pinkerton (56): C.Ames 2, S.Franks 1, Riccio 12, Alli Ingalls 2, Landry 0, DiMauro 5, Frost 0, Avah Ingalls 14, Packowski 4, Melton 0, Jesse Ames 15, Kayla Franks 0, Sirois 0, Marasco 0. Totals 23-8-56

3-pointers: Avah Ingalls 1

Exeter (1-4): 10 14 3 12 — 39

Pinkerton (5-1): 17 18 6 15 — 56

Concord 47, Windham 38

Windham (38): Hughes 0, Tsetsilas 3, Behling 0, Smith 12, E. Collins 0, C.Collins 1, Husson 7, Amari 1, Dempsey 14

3-pointers: Smith 2, Husson, Tsetsilas

Windham (5-6, 2-6): 6  9 10 13 — 38

Concord (5-2): 6 15 11 15 — 47

Pentucket 48, Lynnfield 30

Pentucket (48): Wyner 2, Conover 0, Cloutier 0, Thompson 2, Maurer 2, Lambert 4, Yacubacci 7, Dube 0, Hurley 21, Riley 0, Mickelson 0, Currie 10, Lopata 0. Totals 18-6-48

3-pointers: Hurley 5, Lambert

Pentucket (9-1): 8 14 12 14 — 48

Lynnfield: 6 11  6  7 — 30

Salem 46, Portsmouth 37

Salem (46): Emerson 0, Boucher 4, Rivera 0, Beauchesne 7, Murray 12, Lakos 3, Franzen 11, Saif 9, Hazelton 0. Totals 15-14-46

3-pointers: Lakos, Franzen

Portsmouth: 6  6 14 11 — 37

Salem (8-4, 4-4 NH): 6 11 12 17 — 46

Plymouth 50, Timberlane 34

Timberlane (34): Bates 9, McIntyre 8, Brooks 5, Powers 5, Collins 4, Matthews 3, Genest 0, Duff 0, Cook 0, Tully 0. Totals 13-5-34

3-pointers: Bates, Brooks, Matthews

Plymouth (4-3): 3 18 17 12 — 50

Timberlane (1-5): 3  6 14 11 — 34

Andover 61, Lowell 30

Andover (61): Krekorian 6, Shaw 18, Gillette 0, Hardock 6, Shirley 0, Foley 18, Hanscom 8, Kobelski 0, Gobiel 5, Doherty 0, Nusky 0, Yates 0. Total 26-6-61

3-pointers: Hardock 2, Shaw

Lowell:  8  6  7  9 — 30

Andover (7-3): 13 21 12 15 — 61

Chelmsford 68, Lawrence 34

Lawrence (48): Batistine 11, Betances 19, Molina 2, Fernandez 2.

3-pointers: Batistine 2, Betances

Lawrence (2-7):  8 10 10  6 — 34

Chelmsford: 16 12 24 16 — 68

Pelham 45, Pembroke 34

Pelham (45): Schwab 2, McFarland 1, Carney 3, T. Galgay 3, Allard 5, Rutherford 12, Molettieri 2, Williams 19, Sauer 0, Cantesseco 0. Totals 20-6-45

3-pointers: Carney

Pelham (6-6, 6-3 NH): 13 6 13 13 — 45

Pembroke: 17 6  5  6 — 34

Central Catholic 38, Springfield Central 36

Central (38): C. Porto 0, Bridgewater 15, Finney 3, J. Porto 0 Niles 11, Angluin 0, Downer 6, Scharneck 3. Totals: 13-9-38

3-pointers: Bridgewater, Finney, Niles

Central Catholic (9-1): 4  5 18 11 — 38

Springfield Central: 6 13  7 10 — 36

Girls Ice Hockey

Methuen-Tewksbury 4, Westford 3

Methuen-Tewksbury (6-1-3): 0 2 2 — 4

Westford: 2 0 1 — 3

Goals: Jessica Driscoll 4

Saves: Kaia Hollingsworth 23

Boys Swimming

Chelmsford 91, Haverhill 84

Haverhill winners:

200 IM: Casey Connors 2:09.22; 100 butterfly: Dan McLaughlin 57.55; 200 freestyle relay: (C. Connors, Eze Mohamed, Sam Spreadborough, D. McLaughlin) 1:41.90; 100 backstroke: C. Connors 1:00.13

Records: Haverhill 2-5

