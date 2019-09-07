Field Hockey

Georgetown 6, Haverhill 0

Saves: H — Zoe Martin 11

Georgetown (2-0): 3 3 — 6

Haverhill: 0 0 — 0

Windham 8, Memorial 0

Goals: Kenzi Suech 3, Ryane Farrell, Livi Manchester, Maddie O’Hare

Memorial (0-2): 0 0 — 0

Windham (1-0): 6 0 — 8

Winnacunnet 6, Salem 0

Saves: Jaycie Ritter 7

Salem (0-2): 0 0 — 0

Winnacunnet (1-0): 3 3 — 6

Amesbury 8, Lawrence 0

Saves: L — Leylani Leonardo 12

Lawrence (0-1): 0 0 — 0

Amesbury (1-1): 5 3 — 8

Golf

Astros sweep

at Derryfield (par 34)

Team scores: Pinkerton 187, Hanover 189, Dover 206Team leaders: Nick Tufts 35, Chris Walder 36, P.J. Daniele 38, Cam Leppert 38, Julianna Megan 40

Records: Pinkerton 5-0

Boys Soccer

Pentucket 3, Triton 2

Goals: P — Matt Tineo, Luke Dickson, Alex Bishop

Assists: P — Seamus O’Keefe 2

Saves: P — Tyler Correnti 2

Pentucket (2-0): 2 1 — 3

Triton (0-2): 1 1 — 2

Whittier 4, Greater Lawrence 0

Goals: David Wilson 2, Jack Latauskas 2

Saves: W — Luke MacFarland 3; GL — Wade McGowan 15

Whittier (1-1): 2 2 — 4

Greater Lawrence (0-2): 0 0 — 0

Trinity 1, Sanborn 0

Saves: Zach Ramsdell 10

Records: Sanborn 1-1

Windham 3, Dover 1

Goals: Charlie Breen, Owen Larouco 2

Saves: Preston Neal 0

Dover (0-1): 1 0 — 1

Windham (2-0): 1 2 — 3

Pinkerton 2, Timberlane 2

Goals: PA: Andrew Lydick (PK), Marcus Sconza; T: Jacob Stewart, Cam Ross (PK)

Saves: PA: Owen Belanger 10; Timb: Dimitri Kakouris 8

Timberlane (1-0-1): 1 1 0 — 2

Pinkerton (0-1-1): 0 2 0 — 2

Pelham 2, Kennett 0

Goals: Alex Gagnon 2

Saves: Greg Nicholls 9

Pelham (1-2): 1 1 — 2

Kennett: 0 0 — 0

Concord 5, Salem 0

Salem (0-2): 0 0 — 0

Concord (1-1): 3 2 — 5

Girls Soccer

Pentucket 4, Triton 2

Goals: P — Mackenzie Currie 2, Jacey Jennings, Tess Graham

Assists: P — Annabelle Sylvanowicz 2, Currie, Jennings

Saves: P — Ashlyn Reade 3

Triton (0-2): 1 1 — 2

Pentucket (1-0-1): 2 2 — 4

Pembroke 4, Pelham 0

Saves: Colleen Peters 18

Pembroke: 3 1 — 4

Pelham (1-2): 0 0 — 0

Concord 3, Salem 2

Goals: Darcy Wright 2

Saves: S — Kendall Migliorini 3, Rachel Carr 3

Concord (1-1): 2 0 1 — 3

Salem (0-2): 0 2 0 — 2

Tewksbury 4, Methuen 1

Goals: Brooke Tardugno

Saves: Stephanie Henrick 6

Methuen (0-2): 0 1 — 1

Tewksbury (2-0): 2 2 — 4

Windham 2, Dover 1

Goals: Reagan Murray, Alyssa Tarabocchia,

Saves: Jess Thibodeau 3

Windham (2-0): 1 1 — 2

Dover (1-1): 0 1 — 1

Pinkerton 5, Timberlane 0

Goals: Kayla Franks 2, Adria Forand, Lauren Morse, Mattie Sullivan

Saves: P — Lindsay Blum 7

Records: Pinkerton 1-1, Timberlane 1-1

Girls Swimming

Chelmsford 103, Methuen-Tewksbury 81

Methuen winners:

50 freestyle: Kyra Donahue 26.88; Diving: Caleb Canavan 2:13.20; 500 freestyle: Callie DeLano 6:01.60

Records: Chelmsford 1-0, Methuen 0-1

Girls Volleyball

Greater Lawrence 3, Fellowship 0

Kills: GL — Kerry Ortiz 9

Blocks: GL — Rob Calcano 1

Assists: GL — Nataly Guzman 19

Service points/aces: GL — Kaylin Martinez 14/7

Digs: GL — Dasani Gonzalez 11

Greater Lawrence (1-1): 25 25 25 — 3

Fellowship (0-2): 22 16 12 — 0

Pinkerton 3, Memorial 0

Kills: Lily Heywood 6

Blocks: Kathleen Snyder 2

Assists: Ella Koelb 12

Service points: Sierra Edgecomb 18, Koelb 18

Aces: Koelb 7

Digs: Ella Dandrade 10

Pinkerton (1-0): 25 25 25 — 3

Memorial (0-1):  7  7  3 — 0

Haverhill 3, Everett 0

Kills: Kya Burdier 10

Blocks: Jess Wardle 1

Assists: Burdier 24

Aces: Burdier (8)

Digs: Burdier 5

Haverhill (1-0): 25 25 25 — 3

Everett: 10 10 15 — 0

Lynn Tech 3, Presentation 0

Kills: Stephanie Moreau 5

Blocks: Sara D’Agostino 3

Assists: Maia Munoz 7

Service points/aces: Munoz 6/3

Digs: Moreau 6

Presentation (0-2): 15 22 23 — 0

Lynn Tech: 25 25 25 — 3

Reading 3, Andover 0

Kills: Sophia Martinez 5

Blocks: Maddy Tutwiler 1

Assists: Caroline Fraser 4, Brooke Abouhamad 4

Service points (aces): Tatum Shaw 14 (1)

Digs: Fraser 5, Jenny McNaughton 5

Reading: 25 25 25 — 3

Andover (0-1): 16 20 22 — 0

Lynnfield 3, Pentucket 0

Pentucket (0-2):  2  5  4 — 0

Lynnfield: 25 25 25 — 3

Gilford 3, Pelham 0

Kills: Maria Dagher 2, Jillian Tobin 2

Blocks: Dagher 4

Assists: Casey Chamberlin 3

Aces: Morgan Stevens 2, Paige Demmons 2

Digs: Tobin 10

Pelham (0-1):  2 15 12 — 0

Gilford: 25 25 25 — 3

Salem 3, Keene 0

Kills: Kristen Carney 5

Blocks: Abby Mulry 2

Assists: Kacie Blanchette 22

Service points/aces: Mulry 10/3

Digs: Sydney Emerson 4

Salem (1-0): 25 25 25 — 3

Keene (0-1):  9 13 19 — 0

Winnacunnet 3, Timberlane 2

Kills: Bridget Buckley 7

Blocks: Erin Matthews 4

Assists: Ellie Schott 22

Service points/aces: Schott 14/3

Digs: Lauren Mezquita 17

Timberlane (0-1): 27 20 25 13 12 — 2

Winnacunnet (1-0): 25 25 23 25 15 — 3

Nashua South 3, Windham 2

Kills: Cassie Faria 6, Kayla Stevens 5

Blocks: Arielle Nysten 3, Ava Mayo 3

Assists: Julia Leppenan 13

Service points/aces: Leppenan 18/4, Nikki Batson 10/2

Digs: Eliza Raymond 11

Nashua South (1-0): 15 24 25 25 15 — 3

Windham (0-1): 25 26 19 13  6 — 2