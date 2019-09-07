Field Hockey
Georgetown 6, Haverhill 0
Saves: H — Zoe Martin 11
Georgetown (2-0): 3 3 — 6
Haverhill: 0 0 — 0
Windham 8, Memorial 0
Goals: Kenzi Suech 3, Ryane Farrell, Livi Manchester, Maddie O’Hare
Memorial (0-2): 0 0 — 0
Windham (1-0): 6 0 — 8
Winnacunnet 6, Salem 0
Saves: Jaycie Ritter 7
Salem (0-2): 0 0 — 0
Winnacunnet (1-0): 3 3 — 6
Amesbury 8, Lawrence 0
Saves: L — Leylani Leonardo 12
Lawrence (0-1): 0 0 — 0
Amesbury (1-1): 5 3 — 8
Golf
Astros sweep
at Derryfield (par 34)
Team scores: Pinkerton 187, Hanover 189, Dover 206Team leaders: Nick Tufts 35, Chris Walder 36, P.J. Daniele 38, Cam Leppert 38, Julianna Megan 40
Records: Pinkerton 5-0
Boys Soccer
Pentucket 3, Triton 2
Goals: P — Matt Tineo, Luke Dickson, Alex Bishop
Assists: P — Seamus O’Keefe 2
Saves: P — Tyler Correnti 2
Pentucket (2-0): 2 1 — 3
Triton (0-2): 1 1 — 2
Whittier 4, Greater Lawrence 0
Goals: David Wilson 2, Jack Latauskas 2
Saves: W — Luke MacFarland 3; GL — Wade McGowan 15
Whittier (1-1): 2 2 — 4
Greater Lawrence (0-2): 0 0 — 0
Trinity 1, Sanborn 0
Saves: Zach Ramsdell 10
Records: Sanborn 1-1
Windham 3, Dover 1
Goals: Charlie Breen, Owen Larouco 2
Saves: Preston Neal 0
Dover (0-1): 1 0 — 1
Windham (2-0): 1 2 — 3
Pinkerton 2, Timberlane 2
Goals: PA: Andrew Lydick (PK), Marcus Sconza; T: Jacob Stewart, Cam Ross (PK)
Saves: PA: Owen Belanger 10; Timb: Dimitri Kakouris 8
Timberlane (1-0-1): 1 1 0 — 2
Pinkerton (0-1-1): 0 2 0 — 2
Pelham 2, Kennett 0
Goals: Alex Gagnon 2
Saves: Greg Nicholls 9
Pelham (1-2): 1 1 — 2
Kennett: 0 0 — 0
Concord 5, Salem 0
Salem (0-2): 0 0 — 0
Concord (1-1): 3 2 — 5
Girls Soccer
Pentucket 4, Triton 2
Goals: P — Mackenzie Currie 2, Jacey Jennings, Tess Graham
Assists: P — Annabelle Sylvanowicz 2, Currie, Jennings
Saves: P — Ashlyn Reade 3
Triton (0-2): 1 1 — 2
Pentucket (1-0-1): 2 2 — 4
Pembroke 4, Pelham 0
Saves: Colleen Peters 18
Pembroke: 3 1 — 4
Pelham (1-2): 0 0 — 0
Concord 3, Salem 2
Goals: Darcy Wright 2
Saves: S — Kendall Migliorini 3, Rachel Carr 3
Concord (1-1): 2 0 1 — 3
Salem (0-2): 0 2 0 — 2
Tewksbury 4, Methuen 1
Goals: Brooke Tardugno
Saves: Stephanie Henrick 6
Methuen (0-2): 0 1 — 1
Tewksbury (2-0): 2 2 — 4
Windham 2, Dover 1
Goals: Reagan Murray, Alyssa Tarabocchia,
Saves: Jess Thibodeau 3
Windham (2-0): 1 1 — 2
Dover (1-1): 0 1 — 1
Pinkerton 5, Timberlane 0
Goals: Kayla Franks 2, Adria Forand, Lauren Morse, Mattie Sullivan
Saves: P — Lindsay Blum 7
Records: Pinkerton 1-1, Timberlane 1-1
Girls Swimming
Chelmsford 103, Methuen-Tewksbury 81
Methuen winners:
50 freestyle: Kyra Donahue 26.88; Diving: Caleb Canavan 2:13.20; 500 freestyle: Callie DeLano 6:01.60
Records: Chelmsford 1-0, Methuen 0-1
Girls Volleyball
Greater Lawrence 3, Fellowship 0
Kills: GL — Kerry Ortiz 9
Blocks: GL — Rob Calcano 1
Assists: GL — Nataly Guzman 19
Service points/aces: GL — Kaylin Martinez 14/7
Digs: GL — Dasani Gonzalez 11
Greater Lawrence (1-1): 25 25 25 — 3
Fellowship (0-2): 22 16 12 — 0
Pinkerton 3, Memorial 0
Kills: Lily Heywood 6
Blocks: Kathleen Snyder 2
Assists: Ella Koelb 12
Service points: Sierra Edgecomb 18, Koelb 18
Aces: Koelb 7
Digs: Ella Dandrade 10
Pinkerton (1-0): 25 25 25 — 3
Memorial (0-1): 7 7 3 — 0
Haverhill 3, Everett 0
Kills: Kya Burdier 10
Blocks: Jess Wardle 1
Assists: Burdier 24
Aces: Burdier (8)
Digs: Burdier 5
Haverhill (1-0): 25 25 25 — 3
Everett: 10 10 15 — 0
Lynn Tech 3, Presentation 0
Kills: Stephanie Moreau 5
Blocks: Sara D’Agostino 3
Assists: Maia Munoz 7
Service points/aces: Munoz 6/3
Digs: Moreau 6
Presentation (0-2): 15 22 23 — 0
Lynn Tech: 25 25 25 — 3
Reading 3, Andover 0
Kills: Sophia Martinez 5
Blocks: Maddy Tutwiler 1
Assists: Caroline Fraser 4, Brooke Abouhamad 4
Service points (aces): Tatum Shaw 14 (1)
Digs: Fraser 5, Jenny McNaughton 5
Reading: 25 25 25 — 3
Andover (0-1): 16 20 22 — 0
Lynnfield 3, Pentucket 0
Pentucket (0-2): 2 5 4 — 0
Lynnfield: 25 25 25 — 3
Gilford 3, Pelham 0
Kills: Maria Dagher 2, Jillian Tobin 2
Blocks: Dagher 4
Assists: Casey Chamberlin 3
Aces: Morgan Stevens 2, Paige Demmons 2
Digs: Tobin 10
Pelham (0-1): 2 15 12 — 0
Gilford: 25 25 25 — 3
Salem 3, Keene 0
Kills: Kristen Carney 5
Blocks: Abby Mulry 2
Assists: Kacie Blanchette 22
Service points/aces: Mulry 10/3
Digs: Sydney Emerson 4
Salem (1-0): 25 25 25 — 3
Keene (0-1): 9 13 19 — 0
Winnacunnet 3, Timberlane 2
Kills: Bridget Buckley 7
Blocks: Erin Matthews 4
Assists: Ellie Schott 22
Service points/aces: Schott 14/3
Digs: Lauren Mezquita 17
Timberlane (0-1): 27 20 25 13 12 — 2
Winnacunnet (1-0): 25 25 23 25 15 — 3
Nashua South 3, Windham 2
Kills: Cassie Faria 6, Kayla Stevens 5
Blocks: Arielle Nysten 3, Ava Mayo 3
Assists: Julia Leppenan 13
Service points/aces: Leppenan 18/4, Nikki Batson 10/2
Digs: Eliza Raymond 11
Nashua South (1-0): 15 24 25 25 15 — 3
Windham (0-1): 25 26 19 13 6 — 2
