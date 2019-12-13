Boys Basketball
KIPP Academy 66, PMA 28
PMA (28): Lebron 12, Vasquez 3, Li 2, Lena 6, Ovalles 5. Totals 9-6-28
3-pointers: Lena 2, Ovalles, Vasquez
KIPP Academy: 20 18 16 12 — 66
Presentation (1-1): 7 6 12 3 — 28
Pentucket 56, Lynnfield 39
Pentucket (56): Cleary 3-1-7, Kamuda 4-1-11, Stys 2-2-6, Etter 4-1-9, Lopata 7-2-19, Lee 2-0-4, Sullivan 0-0-0, Tedeschi 0-0-0, Enright 0-0-0, St. Louis 0-0-0, Bucco 0-0-0, Husak 0-0-0, Perlich 0-0-0, Labritz 0-0-0. Totals 22-7-56
3-pointers: Lopate 3, Kamuda 2
Pentucket (1-0): 9 19 16 12 — 56
Lynnfield (0-1): 8 11 14 6 — 39
Haverhill 62, Tewksbury 47
Haverhill (62): Cunningham 8, Arias 15, Haas 11, Efosa 2, Guertin 12, Donald 8, Phillips 4, Valdez 2, Burgos 0, Alverado 0, Polanco. Totals 21-12-62
3-pointers: Arias 3, Guertin 3
Tewksbury (0-1): 10 15 11 11 — 47
Haverhill (1-0): 28 10 6 18 — 62
Andover 73, St. Peter Marian 41
Andover (73): Rocker 15, Shahtanian 6, McCarthy 2, Slayton 8, Cloutier 2, Cammann 18, Aruri 2, MacLellan 6, Satlow 4, Pacy 10. Totals 27-12-73
3-pointers: Slayton 2, Shahtanian 2, MacLellan
Andover (1-0): 18 16 20 19 — 73
St. Peter Marian (0-1): 11 11 10 9 — 41
Girls Basketball
Mystic Valley 45, Greater Lawrence 42
Gr. Lawrence (42): Lynn 6, Diaz 2, Abreu 2, Serrano 7, Pena 14, Hiciano 11, Calixte 0, Robertson 0, Manchester 0, Molina 0. Totals 16-7-42
3-pointers: Hiciano 3
Mystic Valley (1-0): 10 16 13 6 — 45
Greater Lawrence (0-1): 6 12 12 12 — 42
Pelham 56, Merrimack Valley 51
Pelham (56): Schwab 0, J. Galgay 11, McFarland 4, Carney 2, T. Galgay 0, Allard 0, Rutherford 10, Williams 20, Cantacesso 0, Molly S. 0, Shea H. 0. Totals 22-6-56
3-pointers: Williams 4, Schwab, J. Galgay
Pelham (1-0): 16 16 14 10 — 56
Merrimack Valley (0-1): 14 10 24 3 — 51
Windham 38, Winnacunnet 33
Windham (38): Hughes 6, Tsetsilas 6, Smith 0, E. Collins 4, C. Collins 0, Husson 2, Amari 2, Dempsey 18. Totals 13-10-38
3-pointers: Hughes 2
Winnacunnet (0-1): 11 9 6 7 — 33
Windham (1-0): 16 10 3 9 — 38
Concord 52, Salem 32
Salem (32): Emerson 2, Boucher 0, Rivera 2, Murray 10, Lakos 0, Wall 0, Franzen 13, Saif 2, Hazelton 3. Totals 13-2-32
3-pointers: Franzen 3, Hazelton
Concord (1-0): 15 13 8 16 — 52
Salem (0-1): 5 11 7 9 — 32
Lawrence 55, Methuen 41
Methuen (41): B. Tardugno 0, Henrick 0, Keaney 9, S. Tardugno 3, Melia 0, Barron 19, Vasquez 1, Morales 3, DeLap 0, Donovan 6.
Lawrence (55): Batistine 33, Betances 15, Rosario 0, Fernandez 0, Russo 0, Molina 3, Calcano 1, Rodriguez, Martinez 0, Fuentes 3, Hitch 0
3-pointers: L — Batistine 5; M — Keaney 2, Barron 2
Methuen (0-1): 4 14 11 12 — 41
Lawrence (1-0): 10 17 15 13 — 55
North Andover 48, Billerica 43
North Andover (48): Panos 5, Martin 15, Connors 14, Whipple 3, Dadiego 0, Robie 2, Mellody 1, Rogers 8, Flanagan 0. Totals 12-18-48
3-pointers: Martin 2, Connors 2, Whipple, Panos
North Andover (1-0): 9 12 12 15 — 48
Billerica (0-1): 5 9 8 21 — 43
Tewksbury 47, Haverhill 32
Haverhill (32): Firek 5, Joubert 4, Kwo 7, Dingle 9, Quinlan 5, Burdier 2. Totals 10-10-32
3-pointers: Dingle 2
Haverhill (0-1): 8 7 5 12 — 32
Tewksbury (1-0): 10 17 8 12 — 47
Girls Hockey
Brooks 11, Brewster 2
Brooks (3-1-0): 3 5 3 — 11
Brewster (0-2-2): 0 0 2 — 2
Goals: Molly Driscoll 3, Carly Stefanini 2, Quin Healy 2, Brooke Rogers, Maddie DiNardo, Nancy Perkins, Brianna O’Neill
Saves: Sydney Correa 13, Eleanor Rogers 4
Boys Swimming
Haverhill 88, Pinkerton 76
Local winners:
200 medley relay: Dan McLaughlin, Braedon Smith, Casey Connors, Exe Mohamed (H) 1:57.06; 200 freestyle: C. Connors (H) 1:54.33; 200 IM: W. Poole (P) 2:25.17; 50 freestyle: A Toutyn (P) 27.30; 100 butterfly: C. Connors (H) 1:02.66; 100 freestyle: McLaughlin (H) 54.93; 500 freestyle: G. Divelbiss (P) 5:41.80; 200 freestyle relay: McLaughlin, Smith, E. Connors, C. Connors (H) 1:50.71; 100 backstroke: McLaughlin (H) 59.14; 100 breaststroke: Smith (H) 1:20.62; 400 freestyle relay: W. Poole, R. Divelbiss, A. Sharp, G. Divelbiss (P) 4:05.19
Records: Pinkerton 0-1, Haverhill 1-0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.