Boys Basketball

Greater Lawrence 83, Mystic Valley 74

Gr. Lawrence (83): Mejia 27, Languasco 9, Gonzalez 6, Palmer 6, Rodriguez 0, Garcia 28, Valenzuela 3, Tineo 4, S Cruz 0, E Cruz 0, Rizzo 0. Totals 33-9-83

3-pointers: Mejia 3, Languasco 1, Garcia 4

Mystic Valley: 13 19 15 27 — 74

Greater Lawrence (7-4): 24 10 27 22 — 83

Pelham 77, Kingswood 67

Pelham (77): Herrling 0, Hamel 0, Garrett 4, Jones 4, Paul 5, M.Crowley 11, Brown 15, D.Crowley 15, Dumont 23 Totals 26-14—77

3-pointers: M.Crowley, D.Crowley, Brown 2, Dumont 7

Pelham (7-1): 17 17 20 23 — 77

Kingswood (2-5): 19 21  9 18 — 67

Worcester Academy 88, Phillips 78

Phillips (78): Johnson 16, Momah 26, Dinkins 11, Meyers 11, Kumler 7, Shoemaker 5, Blackburn-Johnson 2.

3-pointers: Meyers 3, Johnson 2, Momah 2, Kumler, Shormaker

Phillips (5-2): 40 38 — 78

Worcester Academy: 40 48 — 88

Bishop Guertin 79, Pinkerton 62

Pinkerton (62): Macdonald 16, Conroy 3, Flynn 13, Warriner 4, DeBrao 5, Mejia 4, A. Chinn 3, Dunn 8, Packowski 4

3-pointers: Macdonald 3, Flynn, Mejia, Dunn

Bishop Guertin (6-1): 14 27 19 19 — 79

Pinkerton (0-8):  9 21 16 16 — 62

Timberlane 62, Dover 52

Timberlane (62): Ross 4, Chanakira 12, Surprenant 5, Olson 19, Stewart 0, Carrion 0, Ventola 22. Totals 26-7-62

3-pointers: Chanakira 2, Surprenant

Dover (7-3): 15 21  3 13 — 52

Timberlane (4-5): 15  7 22 18 — 62

Minuteman 70, PMA 49

PMA (49): Lebron 5-0-10, Barr 1-0-2, Vazquez 1-0-3, Castillo 2-0-4, Li 2-0-4, Lena 5-2-13, Polanco 3-1-8, Gueverra 2-0-5, Ovalles 1-0-2.

3-pointers: Vasquez, Lena, Polanco, Gueverra

Minuteman: 18 27 15 10 — 70

Presentation (2-7):  9 13 11 16 — 49

Lawrence 77, Billerica 73

Lawrence (77): Diaz 2, Estrada 9, Moscat 5, Herrera 13, Melendez 15, Goris 21, Pabon 2, Castro 0, Tejada 2, Zorrilla 8.

3-pointers: Estrada 2, Melendez 3, Herrera 3, Goris

Lawrence (11-3): 17 22 14 24 — 77

Billerica: 27  9 15 22 — 73

Alvirne 63, Windham 51

Windham (51): DaSilva 2, Peterson 6, Schramm 15, Heres 10. Desmarais 3, Lippold 9, Logue 6. Totals 18-9-51

3-pointers: Logue 2, Lippol, Desmarais, Peterson 2

Alvirne: 17 14 18 14 — 63

Windham (5-5, 5-2):  5 17 16 13 — 51

North Reading 70, Pentucket 39

Pentucket (39): O’neil 1, Cleary 12, Kamuda 2, Bucco 7, Lee 3, White 2, Lopata 12

3-pointers: Lopata 4, Lee, Cleary

Pentucket (5-6): 12  0 18  9 — 39

North Reading (6-7): 12 21 16 21 — 70

Tewksbury 48, Central Catholic 47

Central Catholic (47): McKenzie 21, Rivera 2, Godin 4, Traficante 8, Bonilla 12.

3-pointers: Mckenzie 2, Bonilla 4, Godin

Central Catholic (9-4): 9 22 12  4 — 47

Tewksbury: 9  6 12 15 — 48

North Andover 61, Dracut 45

North Andover (61): Kutz 9, Morin 2, Castellano 6, Moore 12, Connolly 3, King 3, Wolinski 10, Murphy 3, Heim 13. Totals 19-17-61

3-pointers: Kutz, Moore 2, Wolinski 2, Murphy

North Andover (5-8): 12 10 16 23 — 61

Dracut:  7 19 13  6 — 45

Girls Basketball

PMA 33, Nashoba Tech 18

Presentation (33): Fabino 9, Collyer 12, Boyle 4, Spaniol 2, Latino 6, Chong, Nguyen, Mather; Martinez, Almanzar, Le, Johanson; 13-3-33

3-pointers: Collyer 4

Presentation (6-6): 12 6 11 4 — 33

Nashoba Tech (2-10):  6 2  5 5 — 18

Whittier 66, Shawsheen 52

Whittier (66): Talley 22, Efosa 28, Krafton 13, Meekins 0, McGrath 3, M. Dawkins 0, V. Dawkins 0, Lear 0, Bullis 0, Habib 0, Deziel 0, Cintron 0.

3-pointers: Efosa 5, Talley, Krafton

Whittier (10-3): 20 21 18  7 — 66

Shawsheen (6-5): 17 11  7 17 — 52

Mystic Valley 42, Greater Lawrence 38

Greater Lawrence (38): Molina 12, Pena 12, Calixte 2, Abrea 10, Lynn 2, Delgado 0

Greater Lawrence (5-7): 17  7 8  6 — 38

Mystic Valley: 10 13 5 14 — 42

Windham 34, Alvirne 33

Windham (34): Hughes 0-0-0, Tsetsilas 0-4-4, Smith 1-0-2, E. Collins 0-1-1, C. Collins 1-0-2, Husson 1-0-2, Amari 4-1-9, Dempsey 3-8-14

3-pointers: None

Windham (6-6): 9 12 4  9 — 34

Alvirne: 7  8 7 11 — 33

Pentucket 57, North Reading 34

Pentucket (57): Wyner 3, Conover 2, Cloutier 1, Thompson 3, Mauer 5, Lambert 3, Yacubacci 16, Dube 0, Hurley 11, Riley 1, Mickelson 2, Currie 10, Lopata 0-0-0. Totals 21-8-57

3-pointers: Wyner, Mauer, Lambert, Yacubacci, Hurley

North Reading (6-5):  6 10 10  8 — 34

Pentucket (11-1): 18 13 13 13 — 57

Pelham 59, Kingswood 34

Pelham (59): Schwab 6, McFarland 3, Carney 5, T. Galgay 5, Allard 2, Rutherford 13, Molettieri 7, Williams 14, Sauer 0, Cantacesso 5, Higginbottom 0, Hinton 0. Totals 23-8-59

3-pointers: Carney, Moletteri, Cantacesso, Williams

Records: Pelham 7-6, 7-3 NH

Salem 41, Trinity 21

Salem (41): Dominguez 0, Emerson 1, Boucher 1, Wall 0, Rivera 2, Beauchesne 0, Murray 4, Lakos 2, Franzen 11, Nobrega 0, Saif 12, Hazelton 8, Moniz 0, Pazzanese 0. Totals 14-8-41

3-pointers: Franzen 3, Hazelton 2

Salem (10-4, 6-4 NH): 10 8 19 4 — 41

Trinity:  6 9  4 2 — 21

Sanborn 63, Milford 31

Sanborn (63): Merry-Carreiro 10, Houghton 18, McGough 7, Griffith 11, Young 4, Douglas 4, Hinckley 0, Giles 4, Brown 3, Postema 2, DiRienzio 0, Cotter 0. Totals 24-13- 63

3-pointers: Griffith 2

Sanborn (4-5): 17 19 14 13 — 63

Milford:  4 10  6 11 — 31

Kennett 53, Timberlane 16

Timberlane (16): Genest 0, Little 0, Collins 1, Rich 0, Brooks 0, Duff 0, Cook 0, Bates 0, Censullo 8, Powers 4, Matthews 2, Tully 1. Totals 6-3-16

3-pointers: Powers

Timberlane (1-7):  6  4  5 1 — 16

Kennett: 23 11 12 7 — 53

Minuteman 39, Fellowship 37

Fellowship Christian (37): Mills 16, Campo 2, Taboucheroni 17, I. Callahan 2, Black 0, Robichaud 0.

3-pointers: Taboucheroni 5

Fellowship: 8  6 15 8 — 37

Minuteman: 7 14  9 9 — 39

Andover 61, Methuen 29

Andover (61): Krekorian 5, Shaw 16, Gillette 0, Hardock 11, Pena 0 , Shirley 2, Foley 10, Hanscom 10, Kobelski 2, Gobiel 2, Yates 3, Doherty 0, Nusky 0. Totals 26-8-61

Methuen (29): B. Tardugno 2, Henrick 4, Keaney 3, S. Tardugno 4, Melia 0, Barron 14, Morales 2, DeLap 0, Donovan 0

3-pointers: A — Shaw; M — Keaney, Barron

Methuen (1-10):  7  8  5  9 — 29

Andover (9-3): 15 13 20 13 — 61

Central 37, Tewksbury 32

Central Catholic (37): C. Porto 2, Bridgewater 11, Finney 5, J. Porto 0, Niles 9, Angluin 4, Downer 6, Scharneck 0. Totals: 14-6-37

3-pointers: Finney, Niles, Bridgewater

Tewksbury: 8 9  9  6 — 32

Central Catholic (11-1): 8 8 10 11 — 37

North Andover 68, Dracut 60

North Andover (68): Panos 13, Martin 12, Connors 17, Whipple 9, Dadiego 2, H. Rogers 0, Garcia 2, Fahey 0, Robie 3, Ventre 0, Mellody 2, J. Rogers 0, Flanagan 8. Totals 14-31-68

3-pointers: Panos 2, Martin, Connors 4, Whipple, Robie

Dracut: 15 14 16 15 — 60

North Andover (7-5): 17 17 10 24 — 68

Girls Gymnastics

North Andover 138, Andover 135

Placers:

Vault: Kasey Burke (NA) 9.45, Lindsay Neyman (NA) 8.9, Colleen Carzo (Andover) 8.8; Bars: Burke (NA) 9.7, Maddy Francis (And) 8.8, Neyman (NA) 8.55; Beam: Burke (NA) 9.4, Paige Bukowski (And) 8.7, Ksenia Kessier (And) 8.6; Floor: Burke (NA) 9.6, Neyman (NA) 9.1, Carzo (And) 9.05; All-around: Burke (NA) 38.15, Neyman (NA) 34.45, Francis (Andover) 33.6

Girls Skiing

North Shore League

Meet Results: Georgetown 128, Haverhill 7; Gtown 84, Andover 51; Masco 118, Andover 17; Masco 105, Austin 30; North Andover 80, Austin 55; NA 100, Swampscott 35; Manchester 92, Swampscott 38; Manchester 105, Haverhill 16

Top 15: 1. Hannah Hubbard (ME) 24.40, 2. Jane Freund (NA) 24.58, 3. Bella Clark-Andelman (Masco) 24.78, 4. Hailey Serafino (Masco) 24.88, 5. Deanna DiNitto (AP) 24.92, 6. Ava Pelletier (Masco) 24.96, 7. Charlotte Hill (Masco) 24.96, 8. Katherine Downs (Masco) 25.00, 9. Sidney Pilla (AP) 25.01, 10. Maddy O’Brien (Swamp) 25.07, 11. Ashley Hamson (Masco) 25.15, 12. Mia Muse (NA) 25.20, 13. Caroline Bortz (G) 25.32, 14. Cat Malatesta (Masco) 25.36, 15. Brenna Slomsky (G) 25.52

Records: Gtown 4-0, Masco 4-0, North Andover 4-0; M-E 3-1, Andover 1-3, Austin 0-4, Swampscott 0-4, Haverhill 0-4

Boys Swimming

Chelmsford 99, Andover 87

Andover winners:

200 medley relay: (Pat Currie, Adam Medjamia, Will Qian, Dennis Tang ) 1:45.58; 50 freestyle: Tang 24.23; 100 butterfly: Qian 57.39; freestyle: Henry Campbell 5:07.01; 100 backstroke: Currie 1:00.05

Records: Andover 4-3

Central Catholic 93, Haverhill 82

Winners:

200 medley relay: Central (Dane Connor, Jack Beecher, Franklin Dunn, Ryan Farragher) 1:59.04; 200 freestyle: Dan McLaughlin (H) 1:58.70; 200 IM: McLaughlin (H) 2:23.30; 50 freestyle: Beecher (CC) 24.94; Diving: Felipe Hernandez (CC) 123.50; 100 butterfly: Myles Mwathe (CC) 1:01.68; 100 freestyle: Elvin Rosa (CC) 55.14; 500 freestyle: Sam Spreadborogh (H) 6:02.54; 200 freestyle relay: Central (Spencer Butzen, M. Mwathe, Declan Cronin, Noah Williams) 1:44.89; 100 backstroke: Victor Saldanha (CC) 1:06.23; 100 breaststroke: Beecher (CC) 1:12.38; 400 freestyle relay: Central (Butzen, Saldanha, Andrew Gallagher, Mwathe) 4:05.22

Records: Central 2-5, Haverhill 2-6

Salem 66, Timberlane 65

Team scores: Salem 66, Timberlane 65; Timberlane 65, Alvirne 64; Timberlane 67, Nashua South 64

Timberlane winners:

200 freestyle: Joe Casey; 200 IM: Julian Militello; 500 freestyle: Riley Militello

Girls Swimming

Timberlane 104, Salem 60

Team scores: Timberlane 104, Salem 60; Timberlane 101, Alvirne 58; Nashua South 101, Timberlane 66

Timberlane winners:

200 IM: Grace Brennan; 50 freestyle: Ava Coppeta;100 butterfly: Ava Coppeta; 100 freestyle: Grace Brennan ; 500 freestyle: 500 freestyle;100 backstroke: Phoebe West Geary

Wrestling

BB&N 42, Brooks 27

Brooks winners:

120: Corey Gaffney dec. 3-2; 138:Cam Riley pin 3:05; 145: Jack Breen by forfeit; 182: Nate Wirth by forfeit; 220: Anthony Carroll by forfeit

Records: Brooks 1-11

Tags

