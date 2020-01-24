Boys Basketball
Greater Lawrence 83, Mystic Valley 74
Gr. Lawrence (83): Mejia 27, Languasco 9, Gonzalez 6, Palmer 6, Rodriguez 0, Garcia 28, Valenzuela 3, Tineo 4, S Cruz 0, E Cruz 0, Rizzo 0. Totals 33-9-83
3-pointers: Mejia 3, Languasco 1, Garcia 4
Mystic Valley: 13 19 15 27 — 74
Greater Lawrence (7-4): 24 10 27 22 — 83
Pelham 77, Kingswood 67
Pelham (77): Herrling 0, Hamel 0, Garrett 4, Jones 4, Paul 5, M.Crowley 11, Brown 15, D.Crowley 15, Dumont 23 Totals 26-14—77
3-pointers: M.Crowley, D.Crowley, Brown 2, Dumont 7
Pelham (7-1): 17 17 20 23 — 77
Kingswood (2-5): 19 21 9 18 — 67
Worcester Academy 88, Phillips 78
Phillips (78): Johnson 16, Momah 26, Dinkins 11, Meyers 11, Kumler 7, Shoemaker 5, Blackburn-Johnson 2.
3-pointers: Meyers 3, Johnson 2, Momah 2, Kumler, Shormaker
Phillips (5-2): 40 38 — 78
Worcester Academy: 40 48 — 88
Bishop Guertin 79, Pinkerton 62
Pinkerton (62): Macdonald 16, Conroy 3, Flynn 13, Warriner 4, DeBrao 5, Mejia 4, A. Chinn 3, Dunn 8, Packowski 4
3-pointers: Macdonald 3, Flynn, Mejia, Dunn
Bishop Guertin (6-1): 14 27 19 19 — 79
Pinkerton (0-8): 9 21 16 16 — 62
Timberlane 62, Dover 52
Timberlane (62): Ross 4, Chanakira 12, Surprenant 5, Olson 19, Stewart 0, Carrion 0, Ventola 22. Totals 26-7-62
3-pointers: Chanakira 2, Surprenant
Dover (7-3): 15 21 3 13 — 52
Timberlane (4-5): 15 7 22 18 — 62
Minuteman 70, PMA 49
PMA (49): Lebron 5-0-10, Barr 1-0-2, Vazquez 1-0-3, Castillo 2-0-4, Li 2-0-4, Lena 5-2-13, Polanco 3-1-8, Gueverra 2-0-5, Ovalles 1-0-2.
3-pointers: Vasquez, Lena, Polanco, Gueverra
Minuteman: 18 27 15 10 — 70
Presentation (2-7): 9 13 11 16 — 49
Lawrence 77, Billerica 73
Lawrence (77): Diaz 2, Estrada 9, Moscat 5, Herrera 13, Melendez 15, Goris 21, Pabon 2, Castro 0, Tejada 2, Zorrilla 8.
3-pointers: Estrada 2, Melendez 3, Herrera 3, Goris
Lawrence (11-3): 17 22 14 24 — 77
Billerica: 27 9 15 22 — 73
Alvirne 63, Windham 51
Windham (51): DaSilva 2, Peterson 6, Schramm 15, Heres 10. Desmarais 3, Lippold 9, Logue 6. Totals 18-9-51
3-pointers: Logue 2, Lippol, Desmarais, Peterson 2
Alvirne: 17 14 18 14 — 63
Windham (5-5, 5-2): 5 17 16 13 — 51
North Reading 70, Pentucket 39
Pentucket (39): O’neil 1, Cleary 12, Kamuda 2, Bucco 7, Lee 3, White 2, Lopata 12
3-pointers: Lopata 4, Lee, Cleary
Pentucket (5-6): 12 0 18 9 — 39
North Reading (6-7): 12 21 16 21 — 70
Tewksbury 48, Central Catholic 47
Central Catholic (47): McKenzie 21, Rivera 2, Godin 4, Traficante 8, Bonilla 12.
3-pointers: Mckenzie 2, Bonilla 4, Godin
Central Catholic (9-4): 9 22 12 4 — 47
Tewksbury: 9 6 12 15 — 48
North Andover 61, Dracut 45
North Andover (61): Kutz 9, Morin 2, Castellano 6, Moore 12, Connolly 3, King 3, Wolinski 10, Murphy 3, Heim 13. Totals 19-17-61
3-pointers: Kutz, Moore 2, Wolinski 2, Murphy
North Andover (5-8): 12 10 16 23 — 61
Dracut: 7 19 13 6 — 45
Girls Basketball
PMA 33, Nashoba Tech 18
Presentation (33): Fabino 9, Collyer 12, Boyle 4, Spaniol 2, Latino 6, Chong, Nguyen, Mather; Martinez, Almanzar, Le, Johanson; 13-3-33
3-pointers: Collyer 4
Presentation (6-6): 12 6 11 4 — 33
Nashoba Tech (2-10): 6 2 5 5 — 18
Whittier 66, Shawsheen 52
Whittier (66): Talley 22, Efosa 28, Krafton 13, Meekins 0, McGrath 3, M. Dawkins 0, V. Dawkins 0, Lear 0, Bullis 0, Habib 0, Deziel 0, Cintron 0.
3-pointers: Efosa 5, Talley, Krafton
Whittier (10-3): 20 21 18 7 — 66
Shawsheen (6-5): 17 11 7 17 — 52
Mystic Valley 42, Greater Lawrence 38
Greater Lawrence (38): Molina 12, Pena 12, Calixte 2, Abrea 10, Lynn 2, Delgado 0
Greater Lawrence (5-7): 17 7 8 6 — 38
Mystic Valley: 10 13 5 14 — 42
Windham 34, Alvirne 33
Windham (34): Hughes 0-0-0, Tsetsilas 0-4-4, Smith 1-0-2, E. Collins 0-1-1, C. Collins 1-0-2, Husson 1-0-2, Amari 4-1-9, Dempsey 3-8-14
3-pointers: None
Windham (6-6): 9 12 4 9 — 34
Alvirne: 7 8 7 11 — 33
Pentucket 57, North Reading 34
Pentucket (57): Wyner 3, Conover 2, Cloutier 1, Thompson 3, Mauer 5, Lambert 3, Yacubacci 16, Dube 0, Hurley 11, Riley 1, Mickelson 2, Currie 10, Lopata 0-0-0. Totals 21-8-57
3-pointers: Wyner, Mauer, Lambert, Yacubacci, Hurley
North Reading (6-5): 6 10 10 8 — 34
Pentucket (11-1): 18 13 13 13 — 57
Pelham 59, Kingswood 34
Pelham (59): Schwab 6, McFarland 3, Carney 5, T. Galgay 5, Allard 2, Rutherford 13, Molettieri 7, Williams 14, Sauer 0, Cantacesso 5, Higginbottom 0, Hinton 0. Totals 23-8-59
3-pointers: Carney, Moletteri, Cantacesso, Williams
Records: Pelham 7-6, 7-3 NH
Salem 41, Trinity 21
Salem (41): Dominguez 0, Emerson 1, Boucher 1, Wall 0, Rivera 2, Beauchesne 0, Murray 4, Lakos 2, Franzen 11, Nobrega 0, Saif 12, Hazelton 8, Moniz 0, Pazzanese 0. Totals 14-8-41
3-pointers: Franzen 3, Hazelton 2
Salem (10-4, 6-4 NH): 10 8 19 4 — 41
Trinity: 6 9 4 2 — 21
Sanborn 63, Milford 31
Sanborn (63): Merry-Carreiro 10, Houghton 18, McGough 7, Griffith 11, Young 4, Douglas 4, Hinckley 0, Giles 4, Brown 3, Postema 2, DiRienzio 0, Cotter 0. Totals 24-13- 63
3-pointers: Griffith 2
Sanborn (4-5): 17 19 14 13 — 63
Milford: 4 10 6 11 — 31
Kennett 53, Timberlane 16
Timberlane (16): Genest 0, Little 0, Collins 1, Rich 0, Brooks 0, Duff 0, Cook 0, Bates 0, Censullo 8, Powers 4, Matthews 2, Tully 1. Totals 6-3-16
3-pointers: Powers
Timberlane (1-7): 6 4 5 1 — 16
Kennett: 23 11 12 7 — 53
Minuteman 39, Fellowship 37
Fellowship Christian (37): Mills 16, Campo 2, Taboucheroni 17, I. Callahan 2, Black 0, Robichaud 0.
3-pointers: Taboucheroni 5
Fellowship: 8 6 15 8 — 37
Minuteman: 7 14 9 9 — 39
Andover 61, Methuen 29
Andover (61): Krekorian 5, Shaw 16, Gillette 0, Hardock 11, Pena 0 , Shirley 2, Foley 10, Hanscom 10, Kobelski 2, Gobiel 2, Yates 3, Doherty 0, Nusky 0. Totals 26-8-61
Methuen (29): B. Tardugno 2, Henrick 4, Keaney 3, S. Tardugno 4, Melia 0, Barron 14, Morales 2, DeLap 0, Donovan 0
3-pointers: A — Shaw; M — Keaney, Barron
Methuen (1-10): 7 8 5 9 — 29
Andover (9-3): 15 13 20 13 — 61
Central 37, Tewksbury 32
Central Catholic (37): C. Porto 2, Bridgewater 11, Finney 5, J. Porto 0, Niles 9, Angluin 4, Downer 6, Scharneck 0. Totals: 14-6-37
3-pointers: Finney, Niles, Bridgewater
Tewksbury: 8 9 9 6 — 32
Central Catholic (11-1): 8 8 10 11 — 37
North Andover 68, Dracut 60
North Andover (68): Panos 13, Martin 12, Connors 17, Whipple 9, Dadiego 2, H. Rogers 0, Garcia 2, Fahey 0, Robie 3, Ventre 0, Mellody 2, J. Rogers 0, Flanagan 8. Totals 14-31-68
3-pointers: Panos 2, Martin, Connors 4, Whipple, Robie
Dracut: 15 14 16 15 — 60
North Andover (7-5): 17 17 10 24 — 68
Girls Gymnastics
North Andover 138, Andover 135
Placers:
Vault: Kasey Burke (NA) 9.45, Lindsay Neyman (NA) 8.9, Colleen Carzo (Andover) 8.8; Bars: Burke (NA) 9.7, Maddy Francis (And) 8.8, Neyman (NA) 8.55; Beam: Burke (NA) 9.4, Paige Bukowski (And) 8.7, Ksenia Kessier (And) 8.6; Floor: Burke (NA) 9.6, Neyman (NA) 9.1, Carzo (And) 9.05; All-around: Burke (NA) 38.15, Neyman (NA) 34.45, Francis (Andover) 33.6
Girls Skiing
North Shore League
Meet Results: Georgetown 128, Haverhill 7; Gtown 84, Andover 51; Masco 118, Andover 17; Masco 105, Austin 30; North Andover 80, Austin 55; NA 100, Swampscott 35; Manchester 92, Swampscott 38; Manchester 105, Haverhill 16
Top 15: 1. Hannah Hubbard (ME) 24.40, 2. Jane Freund (NA) 24.58, 3. Bella Clark-Andelman (Masco) 24.78, 4. Hailey Serafino (Masco) 24.88, 5. Deanna DiNitto (AP) 24.92, 6. Ava Pelletier (Masco) 24.96, 7. Charlotte Hill (Masco) 24.96, 8. Katherine Downs (Masco) 25.00, 9. Sidney Pilla (AP) 25.01, 10. Maddy O’Brien (Swamp) 25.07, 11. Ashley Hamson (Masco) 25.15, 12. Mia Muse (NA) 25.20, 13. Caroline Bortz (G) 25.32, 14. Cat Malatesta (Masco) 25.36, 15. Brenna Slomsky (G) 25.52
Records: Gtown 4-0, Masco 4-0, North Andover 4-0; M-E 3-1, Andover 1-3, Austin 0-4, Swampscott 0-4, Haverhill 0-4
Boys Swimming
Chelmsford 99, Andover 87
Andover winners:
200 medley relay: (Pat Currie, Adam Medjamia, Will Qian, Dennis Tang ) 1:45.58; 50 freestyle: Tang 24.23; 100 butterfly: Qian 57.39; freestyle: Henry Campbell 5:07.01; 100 backstroke: Currie 1:00.05
Records: Andover 4-3
Central Catholic 93, Haverhill 82
Winners:
200 medley relay: Central (Dane Connor, Jack Beecher, Franklin Dunn, Ryan Farragher) 1:59.04; 200 freestyle: Dan McLaughlin (H) 1:58.70; 200 IM: McLaughlin (H) 2:23.30; 50 freestyle: Beecher (CC) 24.94; Diving: Felipe Hernandez (CC) 123.50; 100 butterfly: Myles Mwathe (CC) 1:01.68; 100 freestyle: Elvin Rosa (CC) 55.14; 500 freestyle: Sam Spreadborogh (H) 6:02.54; 200 freestyle relay: Central (Spencer Butzen, M. Mwathe, Declan Cronin, Noah Williams) 1:44.89; 100 backstroke: Victor Saldanha (CC) 1:06.23; 100 breaststroke: Beecher (CC) 1:12.38; 400 freestyle relay: Central (Butzen, Saldanha, Andrew Gallagher, Mwathe) 4:05.22
Records: Central 2-5, Haverhill 2-6
Salem 66, Timberlane 65
Team scores: Salem 66, Timberlane 65; Timberlane 65, Alvirne 64; Timberlane 67, Nashua South 64
Timberlane winners:
200 freestyle: Joe Casey; 200 IM: Julian Militello; 500 freestyle: Riley Militello
Girls Swimming
Timberlane 104, Salem 60
Team scores: Timberlane 104, Salem 60; Timberlane 101, Alvirne 58; Nashua South 101, Timberlane 66
Timberlane winners:
200 IM: Grace Brennan; 50 freestyle: Ava Coppeta;100 butterfly: Ava Coppeta; 100 freestyle: Grace Brennan ; 500 freestyle: 500 freestyle;100 backstroke: Phoebe West Geary
Wrestling
BB&N 42, Brooks 27
Brooks winners:
120: Corey Gaffney dec. 3-2; 138:Cam Riley pin 3:05; 145: Jack Breen by forfeit; 182: Nate Wirth by forfeit; 220: Anthony Carroll by forfeit
Records: Brooks 1-11
