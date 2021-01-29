Friday's High School Boxscores

Boys Basketball
Andover 69, Chelmsford 57
Andover (69): Cammann 18, Satlow 2, MacLellan 10, Cloutier 8, Aruri 7, Poirier 11, Shahtanian 6, Moses 3, Briggs 2, Grecco 2. Totals 26-5-69
3-pointers: Shahtanian 2, Moses 1, Poirier 1, Cammann 1
Andover (6-0): 17 23 13 16 — 69
Chelmsford: 14 8 16 19 — 57
Pentucket 47, Triton 46
Pentucket (47): Tedeschi 2, Lee 2, Daly 13, Bucco 8, Condon 11, Davis 7, Perlich 4, Sullivan 0, Tierney 0, Dwight 0, St. Louis 0. Totals 15-10-47.
3-pointers: T — Overbaugh, Odoy; PENT — Daly 3, Condon 2, Bucco, Davis
Pentucket (1-2): 16 8 13 10 — 47
Triton (3-5): 11 12 11 12 — 46
Nashua South 55, Windham 51
Windham (51): Billone 2, DaSilva 11, St. Hilaire 23, Lippold 8, Runde 4, Dempsey 3, Davis 0. Totals 16-11-51
3-pointers: St. Hilaire 4, DaSilva 2, Lippold, Dempsey
Windham (3-1): 18 2 20 11 — 51
Nashua South (1-1): 7 16 11 21 — 55
Pelham 59, Sanborn 57
Pelham (59): Hegan 0-0-0, Strout 0-0-0, Bellahrossi 0-0-0, Yambo 1, J.Herrling 2, Cawthron 2, Travis 4, Dumont 12, D.Herrling 19, Jones 19. Totals 25-5-59
Sanborn (57): Khalil, D 20, Pugh 3, Khalil, J 12 , Bush 7, Allen 13, Thornton 2, , Butler 0. Totals 21-8-57
3-pointers: P — Dumont 2, D. Herrling 2; S — D.Khalil 2, J. Khalil, 3, Pugh, Allen 3, Bush
Pelham (5-0): 22 10 9 18 — 59
Sanborn (3-2): 11 15 13 18 — 57
Timberlane 56, Merrimack 55
Timberlane (56): Baker 0, Surprenant 14, Chanakira 8, Stewart 0, Shivell 0, Ventola 15, Einarson 2, Olson 13, Carrion 4, Roeger 0, Matthews 0. Totals 21-4-56
3-pointers: Ventola 5, Surprenant 3, Chanakira 2
Timberlane (2-3): 15 7 20 14 — 56
Merrimack (1-4): 17 11 19 8 — 55
Central Catholic 70, Tewksbury 42
Central Catholic (70): Hart 15, Godin 12, McKenzie 10, Goguen 9, Malvey 6, Burns 5, Rivera 5, Njenga 4, Brodgewater 2, Hinga 2
3-pointers: Godin 4, Hart 3, Mckenzie 2, Burns 1
Central Catholic (4-2): 22 17 22 9 — 70
Tewksbury: 12 10 10 10 — 42
Haverhill 73, Dracut 53
Haverhill (73): Cunningham 19, Burgos 11, Haas 11, Efosa 21, Guertin 2, Fuller 3, Pajero 2, Polanco 4, Ramirez 0, Snyder 0. Totals 26-17-73
3-pointers: Burgos 3, Fuller
Dracut: 11 11 9 22 — 53
Haverhill (2-4): 17 20 20 16 — 73
Methuen 62, Lowell 54 (OT)
Methuen (62): Perello 13, Urena 5, Allen 12, Carpio 2, Ortega 0, Nkwantah 0, Touma 0, Crowe 11, Lussier 19, Lopez 0, Vasquez 0, Chibuogwu 0. Totals 22-5-62
3-pointers: Lussier 6, Crowe 3, Allen 2, Urena, Perello
Lowell (4-2): 20 11 5 13 5 — 54
Methuen (5-1): 19 5 9 16 13 — 62
North Andover 77, Billerica 63
North Andover (77): Jake Wolinski 35, Kutz 10, King 2, Connolly 15, O’Connell 6, Zach Wolinski 7, Williams 2. Murphy 0. Totals 29-3-77
3-pointers: Jake Wolinski 11, Kutz 1 Connolly 3, Zach Wolinski 1
North Andover (3-3): 24 15 22 16 — 77
Billerica: 10 19 17 17 — 63
Girls Basketball
Pentucket 61, Triton 28
Pentucket (61): Cacciapuoti 0-0-0, Conover 1-2-4, Cloutier 2-0-5, Thompson 0-0-0, Maurer 1-0-2, DiBurro 1-1-4, Dube 0-0-0, Bellacqua 1-0-2, Riley 0-1-1, Mickelson 0-1-1, Reading 3-2-8, Currie 5-3-14, Cleveland 8-0-20. Totals: 22-10-61
3-pointers: T — Kimball 2, Bell; P — Cleveland 4, Cloutier, DiBurro, Currie
Triton (2-4): 8 9 6 5 — 28
Pentucket (7-0): 11 18 14 18 — 61
Andover 49, Chelmsford 41
Andover (49): Shaw 19, Gillette 0, Pena 0, Shirley 2, Foley 14, Hanscom 2, Kobelski 0, Yates 1, Doherty 6, Gobiel 5, Osborne 0, White 0. Totals 15-16-49
3-pointers: Doherty 2, Gobiel
Chelmsford: 13 6 3 19 — 41
Andover (4-2): 12 9 11 17 — 49
Dracut 54, Haverhill 50
Haverhill (50): Phiri 27, Burdier 7, Cortes 9, Phillips 6, Spencer 1. Totals 15-16-50
3-pointers: Cortes 3, Burdier
Haverhill (1-5): 11 15 13 11 — 50
Dracut: 17 11 7 19 — 54
Methuen 63, Lowell 43
Methuen (63): Henrick 0, Tierney 15, Keaney 3, Tardugno 21, Melia 2, Coleman 2, Barron 0, Morales 2, Pfeil 15, DeLap 0, Santiago 3. Totals 24-8-63
3-pointers: Tardugno 5, Tierney, Santiago
Methuen (3-3): 20 10 14 19 — 63
Lowell: 14 8 8 13 — 43
Bishop Guertin 57, Windham 35
Windham (35): Weeks 6, Hughes 0, Tsetsilas 3, Smith 0, Bean 1, Minotti 0, Husson 2, Amari 5, Dempsey 18, Totals 14-4-35
3-pointers: Dempsey 2, Tsetsilas
Bishop Guertin (4-0): 2 21 14 10 — 57
Windham (1-2): 11 8 3 13 — 35
Londonderry 43, Salem 34
Salem (34): Dominguez 2, Emerson 12, Boucher 6, Lakos 3, Hinchey 10, Pazzanese 1, McGibbon 0, Olson 0, Totals 12-8-34
3-pointers: Boucher, Lakos
Londonderry (2-3): 19 3 11 10 — 43
Salem (0-4): 5 15 3 11 — 34
Campbell 46, Timberlane 28
Timberlane (28): Parker 9, Collins 6, Brooks 4, Bonanno 3, Genest 2, Powers 2, Cook 2, Fox 0, Raiti 0, Little 0, O’Connor 0, Ferrari-Henry 0. Totals: 9-8-28
3-pointers: Bonanno, Collins
Campbell (3-2): 15 8 20 3 — 46
Timberlane (0-4): 5 6 5 12 — 28
Pelham 52, Sanborn 45
Sanborn (45): McGough 5, Houghton 17, Morris 9, Colcord 0, Cotter 2, Merry-Carreiro 6, Evans 0, Douglas 6, Chiacchia 0. Totals 17-8-45
Pelham (52): Schwab 0, Jordyn Galgay 5, McFarland 0, Carney 12, Taylor Galgay 0, Walsh 0, Allard 2, Hinton 0, Molettieri 16, Becotte 8, Sauer 0, Cantacesso 4, Higginbottom 3, Joncas 2
3-pointers: PEL — Molettieri 4, Carney 2, Jordyn Galgay 1, Cantancesso 1; SAN — Houghton 3
Sanborn (2-3): 11 6 16 12 — 45
Pelham (7-0): 8 15 14 15 — 52
Gymnastics
Dracut 135.75, Haverhill 134.45
Haverhill placers:
Vault: 2. Liv Melo 8.8; 3. Maeve Hess 8.5; Bars: 2. Melo 8.7; Beam: 2. Cailey Simard 9.0; Floor: 3. Hess 8.75; All-around: 3. Melo 34.3
Methuen 129.45, Lowell 121.00
Methuen placers:
Vault: 1. Caleb Canavan 9.0, 2. Molly Beeley 8.9, 3. Emily Loan 8.6; Bars: 3. Andrew Monayer 7.85; Beam: 1. Loan 8.6 M 2. Beeley 8.4, 3. Emily Angelari 8.3; Floor: 1. Canavan 8.3, 2. Beeley 8.2; All-around: 1. Beeley 32.8, 2. Loan 32.75
Records: Methuen 3-2
Boys Ice Hockey
Andover 1, Chelmsford 1 (OT)
Andover (0-3-1): 0 0 1 0 — 1
Chelmsford: 1 0 0 0 — 1
Goals: Braden Archambault
Saves: Jake Brezner 26
Central Catholic 4, Tewksbury 1
Tewksbury (5-1): 0 1 0 — 1
Central Catholic (5-1): 1 0 3 — 4
Goals: Aidan O’Connell 2, Mike Dinges 2
Saves: Michael Brothers 16
Boys Swimming
Chelmsford 133, Haverhill 50
Haverhill placers:
200 freestyle: 1: Danny McLaughlin 1:46.07; 50 freestyle: 1: Casey Connors 23.87; 100 freestyle: 1: D. McLaughlin 49.80
Records: Haverhill 0-5, Chelmsford 5-0
