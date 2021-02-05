Friday's High School Boxscores

Boys Basketball
Billerica 73, Andover 35
Andover (73): Cammann 11, Satlow 9, MacLellan 5, Cloutier 3, Beal 3, Grecco 2, LeBrun 5, Resendiz 6, Aruri 10, Poirier 2, Shahtanian 4, Moses 5, Briggs 4, Grecco 6. Totals 27-14-73
3-pointers: Grecco 2, Cloutier 1, Moses 1, MacLellan 1
Billerica (8-0): 15 24 14 20 — 73
Andover: 8 8 8 11 — 35
Chelmsford 60, Methuen 56
Methuen (60): Perello 5, Urena 12, Allen 10, Touma 2, Crowe 18, Lussier 8, Lopez 1, Carpio 0, Nkwantah 0, Kiwanuka 0, Chibuogwu 0, Vasquez 0. Totals 20-9-56
3-pointers: Crowe 3, Lussier 2, Urena 2
Methuen (6-2): 3 11 25 17 — 56
Chelmsford: 15 15 17 13 — 60
Bishop Guertin 39, Windham 36
Windham (36): Billone 12, DaSilva 15, St. Hilaire 6, Fortin 1, Lippold 0, Runde 2, Dempsey 0. Totals 11-8-36
3-pointers: Billone 2, DaSilva 2, St. Hilaire 2
Bishop Guertin (5-2): 9 5 14 11 — 39
Windham (4-2): 7 2 17 10 — 36
Pentucket 54, Rockport 46
Pentucket (54): Bucco 7, K. Lee 15, St. Louis 1, Daly 14, Dwight 9, Perlitch 2, J. Lee 0, Sullivan 0, Tierney 2, Labritz 0, Davis 4. Totals: 20-11-54
3-pointers: Bucco 2, K. Lee
Rockport: 4 10 11 21 — 46
Pentucket (2-3): 11 13 14 16 — 54
Pelham 64, Hollis-Brookline 42
Pelham (64): Bellahrossi 0, Coppinger 0, J.Herrling 2, Cawthron 3, Travis 3, Carroll 4, Hegan 5, D.Herrling 8, Strout 8, Jones 8, McGlinchey 9, Dumont 14. Totals 26-3-64
3-pointers: Dumont 4, Strout 2, Hegan, Cawthorn, McGlinchey
Hollis-Brookline (1-2): 4 10 10 18 — 42
Pelham (7-0): 10 23 19 12 — 64
Alvirne 58, Salem 40
Salem (40): Pacy 13; Ayala 9; McCloskey 8; Harris 5; Ryan 3; Kloza 2; Heghinian 0; Chopelas 0; Casado 0; Totals: 16-3-40
3-pointers: Pacy 2, Harris, Ayala, Ryan
Salem (0-7): 16 5 11 8 — 40
Alvirne (5-2): 16 16 16 10 — 58
Girls Basketball
Pentucket 54, Rockport 20
Pentucket (54): Cacciapuoti 2, Conover 7, Cloutier 0, Thompson 5, Maurer 2, DiBurro 2, Bellacqua 1, Riley 2, Mickelson 9, Reading 6, Currie 16, Lopata 0, Synder 2. Totals 22-7-54
3-pointers: Conover, Thompson, Currie
Pentucket (8-1): 19 7 18 10 — 54
Rockport: 7 2 6 5 — 20
North Andover 47, Lowell 43
North Andover (47): Fitzgibbons 0, Fahey 0, Martin 21, Rogers 11, Garcia 4, Robie 4, Gaffny 7. Totals 20-6-47
3-pointers: Martin
North Andover (2-4): 11 16 11 9 — 47
Lowell: 10 9 14 10 — 43
Central Catholic 68, Haverhill 42
Central Catholic (68): Porto 4, Veloz 6, DeLeon 2, Castro 7, Guertin 0, Niles 16, Dinges 15, Angluin 10, DeSandis 0, Fischer 4, M. Smith 0, K. Smith 0, Scharneck 4. Totals: 28-11-68
Haverhill (42): Phiri 8, Laffey 2, Burdier 13, Cortes 3, Phillips 3, Eason 5, Spencer 3, Cerasuolo 0, Powell 0, Longenecker 0, Cordero 0, Burgos 0, Czarlinsky 0. Totals 15-8-42
3-pointers: HAV — Phiri, Eason, Cortes, Phillips; CCHS — Castro
Central Catholic (8-0): 16 13 21 18 — 68
Haverhill (1-7): 9 8 10 15 — 42
Merrimack 45, Windham 34
Windham (34): Weeks 4, Hughes 0, Tsetsilas 8, Smith 1, Bean 0, Minotti 0, Husson 7, Amari 7, Dempsey 7. Totals 8-18-34
3-pointers: none
Merrimack (3-2): 16 5 11 13 — 45
Windham (2-3): 8 2 9 15 — 34
Timberlane 55, Milford 48
Timberlane (55): Collins 25, Parker 10, O’Connor 8, Fox 4, Powers 4, Brooks 2, Genest 2, Bonanno 0, Cook 0, Little 0. Totals 19-13-55
3-pointers: Collins 4, Parker
Timberlane (1-4): 10 13 13 19 — 55
Milford (0-3): 8 10 10 20 — 48
Alvirne 49, Salem 37
Salem (37): Dominguez 6, Emerson 8, Boucher 5, Lakos 3, Pazzanese 1, Hinchey 6, McGibbon 10, Totals 12-11-37
3-pointers: Emerson, LakosJV game: Salem 44, Alvirne 35
Alvirne (5-2): 17 9 16 7 — 49
Salem (0-6): 8 12 8 9 — 37
Andover 48, Billerica 32
Andover (48): Shaw 17, Gillette 2, Shirley 1, Foley 9, Hanscom 14, Kobelski 0, Yates 1, Doherty 0, Gobiel 2, Osborne 2, White 0. Totals 15-16-48
3-pointers: Shaw 2
Andover (6-2): 16 10 7 15 — 48
Billerica: 7 11 6 8 — 32
Chelmsford 51, Methuen 41
Methuen (41): S Henrick 3, Tierney 4, Keaney 0, Tardugno 20, Melia 2, Barron 2, Morales 1, Pfeil 9.
3-pointers: Tardugno 4, Tierney 1
Chelmsford: 15 4 16 16 — 51
Methuen (3-5): 10 12 7 12 — 41
Gymnastics
Central Catholic 133.2, Haverhill 132.45
Placers:
Vault: 1. Liv Melo (H) 9.1; 2. Maeve Hess (H) 9.0; 3. Maddie Defino (H) 8.7; Bars: 1. Melo (H) 8.7; 2. Julia Turrisi (CC) 8.6; 3. Riley Salerno (CC) 8.35; Beam: 1. Veralie Perrier (CC) 9.15; 2. Maddie Narroian CC 8.7; 3. Deirde Donovan (CC) 8.6; Floor: ; All-around: 1. Melo (H) 34.0; 2. Hess (H); 3. Salerno (CC) 33.2
Boys Skiing
Knights finish 6-2
Team results: Haverhill-Pentucket 86, Andover 49; Andover 107, Newburyport 28; Austin Prep 68, Newburyport 67; Masconomet 108, AP 27; St. John’s Prep 113, Masco 22; SJP 119, North Andover 16; North Andover 107, Manchester-Essex 28; Hav-Pent 104, ME 31
Top 15: 1. Adam Payne (H-P) 24.66, 2. Tim Haarmann (SJP) 24.91, 3. Owen Gandt (SJP) 25.94, 4. Henry Hartford (H-P) 26.20, 5. Peyton McKee (SJP) 26.74, 6. Rocco Masciarelli (SJP) 26.90, 7. Liam Quinlan (Mas) 27.09, 8. Henry Coote (SJP) 27.14, 9. Cole Hosmer (SJP) 27.35, 10. Charlie Danis (SJP) 27.62, 11. Sawyer Bernard (SJP) 27.64, 12. Segev Moritz (NA) 27.69, 13. Will Caron (Mas) 27.80, 14. Evan Fisichelli (SJP) 27.90, 15. Ryan Clark (ME) 27.96; also 19. Sunjae Kim (And) 28.48
Final records: SJP 8-0, North Andover 6-2, Masco 6-2, Haverhill-Pentucket 5-3, Andover 4-4, M-E 1-7, Austin 1-7, Nport 1-7
