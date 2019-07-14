HAVERHILL — Mike Souliotis’s first three holes on Sunday came straight out of his nightmares.
The Somerville native entered the final round of the ninth annual Joseph F. Healey Memorial leading by two strokes. But a disastrous triple-bogey 8 on the par-5 third hole at Renaissance instantly put him three shots back of Bradford Country Club’s Shawn Roderick.
Flash-forward to the par-4 12th, and the deficit he had dug himself into was still the same.
The championship, as Souliotis knew it, was slipping away.
But the former star at RPI dug deep and birdied three of his last seven holes to salvage a 2-over 74 for the day.
That number actually tied for the low round of the day with North Andover’s James Robbins, but more importantly it clinched the first Joseph F. Healey title for Souliotis, who beat out Roderick by three strokes.
Souliotis fired a three-day total of 6-over 220, while Roderick came in at 223.
“I played my last 14 holes pretty darn well,” said Souliotis, a mechanical engineer for Raytheon. “I made birdie on 12, (Roderick) made double-bogey on 13, I made birdie on 14 and then I had a birdie on 17. That was kind of the turning point, the birdie on 12 was pretty big.”
Souliotis’s father, Mark, was a stalwart player in the popular Allan B. Rogers tournament, and instilled in his son a love for golf in the Merrimack Valley.
Now, Mike has the trophy to match.
“It’s pretty special to win this,” said Souliotis. “I had a blast.”
Souliotis made sure to thank three people in particular after his round — three golfers who are synonymous with the name Joseph F. Healey Memorial, and who could present quite the challenge for Souliotis’s potential title defense next year.
“I want to thank Nick Maccario first,” laughed Souliotis. “Then I’ll thank Nick Pandelena and Joe Leavitt. After thanking them for not being in the tournament, I’ll accept the award. I played pretty well, but if any of those three are in the tournament then I’m not touching them.”
Have a debut, James!
We will no doubt being hearing the name James Robbins around the local golf scene for a LONG time.
This was the first ever Healey Memorial tournament for the 15-year-old from North Andover, but you never would have guessed from his results. Just a rising sophomore, Robbins already has the swagger of a seasoned veteran.
Finishing the tournament on his home course, Robbins tied for the low round of the day with his 2-over 74. After a triple-bogey on the par-4 ninth hole, he played the back-9 at 2-under to finish in sole third — four strokes back of Roderick and seven behind the winner Souliotis.
Not a bad debut at all.
“I hit the ball really well,” said Robbins, who won $300 for his efforts. “I had one bad hole that kind of destroyed the really good score. ... I knew I could definitely play really well, and I know I can beat a lot of people. I wasn’t expecting top-3 level, but I knew I could compete.”
In a couple of months, Robbins will be one of the prominent players for a North Andover High team looking to defend its Division 1 North crown. But, in the meantime, having this sort of success in a summer tournament like the Healey is certainly quite the tune-up.
So, can Robbins see himself coming back next year?
“Oh yeah, definitely,” he said.
Lumb takes home senior title
Merrimack Valley’s Scott Lumb was able to hold off a late charge from Atkinson’s Jeff Fay to take home the Healey Senior Division.
Lumb fired a 78 on Sunday to finish with a three-day total of 230 (+16) — good for a tie for fifth overall for the entire tournament. For his efforts, he won $175 for his T5 and another $300 for his Senior Division championship.
Fay played the back-9 in 1-under on Sunday to make it close, but finished with a three-day total of 232 (+18). He finished in a tie for ninth overall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.