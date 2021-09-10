NORTH ANDOVER — There are two sports in Shallowater, Texas, a town with a population of 2,500 and one gas station.
Football and, of course, spring football.
Don’t laugh. That is not a joke, according to Shallowater native and Merrimack College’s starting quarterback Westin Elliott.
“There are other sports. I played hoops, baseball, golf and even a little tennis,” said Elliott, whose hometown is just over 10 miles away from Lubbock, Texas, home of Texas Tech.
“But football and, yes, spring football are right there at the top. When our high school team plays on Friday night the town shuts down, literally. Nothing is open. Everyone is at the game.”
So when Elliott was brought to Merrimack this summer as a post-graduate student, scooped up from the transfer portal after four years on the Louisiana Tech bench (there were extenuating circumstances), he understood the importance of first impressions, especially at a school moving up to Division 1.
Here’s what Merrimack College students saw over his first 22 minutes of action as Merrimack’s “savior” at quarterback:
Elliott was sacked twice, lost a fumble and threw a pick that was returned 65 yards a touchdown.
And, oh yeah, Merrimack trailed 9-0 at the time, but they trailed to a Division 2 team, St. Anselm.
Those in attendance must have wondered, “Who is the quarterback? Is there another ready to replace him?”
Heck, the Merrimack sidelines might’ve been wondering the same thing.
“I could see that everybody was getting a little worried,” said the 6-foot-5 Elliott. “I threw the interception, which was my mistake. But I knew I had to get everyone up. I just told the guys on offense that ‘We’re fine. We are going out there again. We can’t get down in the dumps.’ Honestly, I really believed it. There were still two-and-a-half quarters left in the game. That’s a lot of football. The one thing I’ve learned the last four years is sixty minutes is a long time.”
The next two-and-a-half quarters went almost perfect for Elliott and the Merrimack offense.
Elliott connected on 21 of his next 25 passes for 336 yards and five touchdown passes en route to Merrimack’s impressive 55-23 win.
Merrimack junior tight end Tyler Roberts, of Wilmington, confirmed Elliott’s version of events, particularly chatting it up with offensive players while down 9-zip.
“Honestly, it was amazing the way he went to literally every player on offense, slapping hands, saying ‘We’re alright. We’re gonna do this,’” said Roberts. “I remember watching him, saying, ‘Wow! He’s really into this.’ I know it doesn’t sound like a big deal. But it was. There is something about him. He’s older. He’s mature. He’s been around football his whole life.”
Elliott’s personal story, in reality, is a great one.
After a great career at Shallowater High and then, as a senior at Midland Christian, he got a scholarship to play at Louisiana Tech in Ruston, La.
He did his time as a backup, contending for a starting job as a junior, and finally taking first-team snaps for most of the preseason heading into his senior season.
Then Elliott got COVID-19.
He missed more than two weeks of the opening of the season, which included victories over Southern Mississippi and Houston Baptist.
“They said they weren’t going to change what they were doing,” said Elliott. “I understood. I decided I was going to be a good teammate and wait for any opportunity. It never came. It wasn’t easy. But I tried to make the best of it.”
While Elliott had already decided he wanted to be a football coach, he wasn’t ready for that gig just yet. He had another year of eligibility due and entered his name into the transfer portal.
Merrimack quarterbacks coach Luke Bakanowsky was one of the first people to inquire with Elliott, but he had agreed to attend nearby Texas Tech, which had an opening at quarterback. Elliott enrolled at Texas Tech and started taking classes last spring. He soon found out that his spot on the roster was actually given to another player.
Elliott put his name back up on the portal and Bakanowsky reached out asking about his situation.
“There were a couple of schools interested but the opportunity to go to Boston, a cool place, was enticing. I’d been in the south my entire life,” said Elliott. “The fact that Merrimack was in on me early mattered, too. It just seemed like a match.”
Merrimack did it’s homework. It looked into the fact that Elliott had never been the starter.
“(La Tech coach) Skip Holtz had some great things to say about Westin and his situation,” said Merrimack head coach Dan Graham. “He probably would’ve been the starter last year if not (for COVID-19). His film looked really good, too. What really struck us was what the coaches there said about his attitude. What impressed us the most about him was him. We knew that even if it didn’t go as we hoped, we’d be getting a quality teammate.”
When Elliott committed he decided to come North Andover early in the summer, to be around the players on campus and get a feel for the area in preparation for September.
One of the first “Boston” things he did was go to Fenway Park with teammate/roommate Anthony Norcia, a wide receiver out of Everett.
“It was unreal experience,” said Elliott, who sat in famous Fenway bleachers. “I was in awe of the place. Fenway Park is unbelievable, better than I thought it would be.
“The best part was I got a ball from the game. Anthony kept yelling at an outfielder to throw a ball over the wall. He said, ‘Come on! ... For my boy from Texas!’ Next thing you know he turns around and throws it to me. The whole section went nuts. I’m a Sox fan now. In fact, I’ve gone twice. I love the Rangers, but I’m now a Sox fan.”
Speaking of fans, Elliott is winning them over on the Merrimack roster, too.
His leadership skills aside, Elliott’s accuracy and, more importantly, his ability to run this offense — which included seven different players carrying the ball, 10 different receivers getting at least one reception and a bevy of offensive linemen shuffling in and out — was epic.
“His ability to read defenses and go through his progressions is something I haven’t seen before at that level,” said Roberts, who had four receptions for 39 yards and one touchdown.
“There was one big third down and he went to the second and then third read to get a first down. He is just aware of everything we’re doing, which is amazing being he hasn’t been here that long.
This is Roberts fourth year and he says this offense has never been in a better place than it is today, heading into huge games against New England powers Holy Cross and Maine, back to back the next two weeks.
Elliott is appreciative of the acknowledgment.
“I know it’s early, one game, but I was here for the summer and I feel like we are a close-knit team in a lot of ways,” said Elliott. “My experience at Merrimack has sort of been surreal. It is so much better than I could’ve hoped for. I feel like this is home for me. I was meant to be here. I can’t wait for what lies ahead for our football team.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Wednesday is ‘Linemen Night’
Merrimack College’s starting quarterback Westin Elliott, is not only performing on the field in his short time leading the football program, but he’s winning points off the field, too, with some of his teammates.
A few weeks ago he started taking his offensive linemen out to dinner at Bertucci’s, which is at the intersection of Routes 125 and 114, across the street from the Merrimack campus.
Being the starting quarterback at the nearby college, Bertucci’s offered Elliott a deal to get free food at the restaurant as part of the NCAA’s “NIL” policy — name, image and likeness. It allows college athletes to earn money for their fame.
As part of Elliott’s deal he takes a dozen offensive linemen each week, on Wednesday night.
“I have to get them a good meal heading into each game,” said Elliott. “They’re my guys. I’m depending on them. It’s the least I could do.”
Merrimack coach Dan Curran said it’s another example of his quarterback’s leadership.
“This is what Westin brings to our team,” said Coach Curran. “It means a lot to the guys.”
