Don’t expect Methuen’s Josie Mendeszoon to be homesick as a freshman next fall at Union College.
Not after spending four years at Shattuck-St. Mary’s School. Schenectady, New York, might as well be Los Angeles compared to Faribault, Minnesota.
“It’s a blast from the past,” she said of the town of 22,325, 50 miles south of Minneapolis. “It’s closer to Iowa. It’s corn and fields. Faribault is like from the ‘60s. The movie theater has movies from the ‘70s and ‘80s. But it’s a beautiful town.”
As a lifelong Methuenite, Josie (that’s her full name, not a nickname) is accustomed to the cold. But Minnesota cold is a different animal.
“Ooooh, definitely,” she winced. “It always snows, but there are no snow days there.”
Wednesday the low temperature was 8-degrees.
As a 7th and 8th grader, Mendeszoon played for the Methuen-Tewksbury co-op high school hockey team.
She explored prep school options in New England, basically in her backyard, but decided on Shattuck-St. Mary’s, which is 1,400 miles away.
How did she end up at Sidney Crosby’s alma mater?
“In eighth grade, me and Dad went all across the country (visiting schools),” said the Tenney Middle School grad. “Most of it was East Coast.
“Their coach, Gordie Stafford, reached out to me. It was a completely different world. I wanted to do something different. There was just something different about it. I really love the school. But it was definitely a risk.”
She also considered Cushing, Nobles and BB&N.
MISSING METHUEN
Early on at SSM, things went smoothly, but then she hit a rocky patch.
“As a 14-year-old, I was bug-eyed,” said the 5-foot-11 senior, who turned 18 yesterday (New Year’s eve). “But junior year I got homesick with family not at the games. Sophomore year I was struggling for playing time.
“I was frustrated, thinking, ‘Maybe I shouldn’t be here. But I committed and I didn’t want to let go. It definitely wasn’t the easiest road, that’s for sure.”
Her play picked up as she became more comfortable with the transition from playing defense, which she had played her entire life, to playing forward.
Many young stars were already long committed and the offers were slow to come in. But in the past year or so, the colleges began to notice.
In October, she committed to Division 1 Union and will be playing for the Dutchmen next season. She also looked closely at Harvard, Princeton, UConn, RPI and Norwich.
“I’m extremely excited,” said Mendeszoon, whose cousin, Myles Mendeszoon of Ohio, just committed to Iowa State for football.
“It was a really long process. I’m blessed. It’s a great school and a great team.”
BUSY FAMILY
Mom and Dad can only get to a few games a year. Wally is a podiatrist at Boston Medical Center and Laurie is the store manager at Kohl’s in Nashua.
That keeps them plenty busy and then Josie’s older brothers both play college hockey.
Ean is a senior defenseman at Nazareth (Pittsford, N.Y.) and Jake is a freshman defenseman at SUNY-Brockport in New York.
The Sabres, who only have three players from New England, already have played 19 games this season with a 13-4-2 record. Josie has four assists for four points.
Mendeszoon contracted COVID in October
It has been a crazy senior season for Shattuck-St. Mary’s School (Minn.) senior Josie Mendeszoon.
“The season was up in the air,” she said. “I went to school Aug. 8 and trained every day. We’ve already finished half the season. COVID spiked and now we are on pause.”
Josie contracted COVID.
“I found out on Halloween,” she said. “They kept us in the dorm. Lucky for me, I was asymptomatic. It was two weeks.”
She’s been home in Methuen since Nov. 21 and will return to school on Jan. 10. Hockey will begin the next day.
