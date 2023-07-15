ANDOVER — An iPhone.
A pair of sandals.
And a baseball.
Those three items — plus months of bench press and free weights — became the life-changing differences for Sean Sullivan, growing from a borderline varsity high school pitcher to the 46th pick in last week’s Major League Baseball Draft and a slot value of $1.87 million.
Back in 2020, with one offer on the table from a Division 3 collegiate program, the 20-year-old Andover resident’s innovative thinking drove him to become one of the most sought-after collegiate left-handed hurlers in the country, then a second round selection by the Colorado Rockies.
It all came together one spring afternoon in Sullivan’s backyard when the country was shut down because of COVID.
Sean’s father Joe took his iPhone, attached it to a workbench and filmed his son throwing blistering fastballs into a net with an adjacent pocket radar. Sean showed the video to his AAU coach Matt Antonelli, a former Major League player, who then sent it out to nearly every elite Division 1 program in the country.
The phone calls didn’t stop.
Between 15 to 20 offers came in weekly.
Eventually, Sean chose Northwestern University and spent a year there with success, before transferring to Wake Forest, where he became nearly unhittable.
Sullivan went from throwing his fastball 80 miles per hour during his days at Andover High and Tabor Academy, to throwing 90-plus miles per hour, seen by millions of people on ESPN, while leading the Demon Deacons to a thrilling and deep run in the College World Series, eventually losing to champion LSU.
“When Sean played for (the Antonelli AAU Baseball Program), he was a tall lefty who didn’t throw very hard,” said Antonelli. “He had the skill, he threw the ball where he wanted and he had great command, but he just didn’t throw hard enough. I told him that he needed to throw harder, so he had to work on his body and get stronger, get more athletic and explosive.
“He transferred to Tabor Academy so we didn’t see him for a few months. He came back during his winter break (during winter of 2019) to our facility and his body looked totally different. He had really dedicated himself to getting his body into the best shape of his life. I remember he threw one ball and Bryan Menduke, our other coach, looked at me and said, ‘I can’t believe what I just saw.’ His body just looked incredibly better than it was before.”
Then it got better, especially when the pandemic subsided and baseball was back.
“When we were finally allowed to go outside after the COVID shut down, Sean had sent me a video of him throwing in his backyard with sandals on,” said Antonelli. “I remember watching him throw and saying to myself, ‘what the heck’? This is incredible improvement. He was up to 90 miles per hour. He went up ten miles per hour in a six-month period of time just from the dedication that he put in.”
At Northwestern, Sullivan finished with a 5-2 record and a 4.45 ERA. In 64.2 innings, he struck out 78 batters. He then elected to go into the transfer portal, choosing Wake Forest.
With his unorthodox delivery, much like former Red Sox closer Billy Wagner or current Rockies starter Kyle Freeland, Sullivan (6-foot-4, 190 pounds) broke a Wake Forest program record with an eye-popping 14.34 K/9 mark and had the second lowest ERA (2.45) in the ACC. He finished with a 5-3 record, making 10 starts and seven relief appearances. He struck out 111 batters in 64.2 innings and ranked fourth in the country with an 0.92 WHIP and fifth with a .175 batting average against. He had four 10-plus strikeouts performances.
“It’s funny, you see those guys going out there throwing 100 mph. Yeah, it works. But I’m out there throwing 91, 92 and it’s doing the same thing,” said Sullivan to MLB.com’s Thomas Harding.
During the NCAA Regional, Super Regionals and College World Series, Sullivan combined to throw 10.2 innings — all in relief — giving up one earned run, while he walked three and struck out 17. Certainly that caught the eye of the Rockies’ organization.
“We love him and have been on him all year. The size, stuff, angle metrics and ability to compete in the strike zone are what makes him special. Obviously we are super excited to have him,” said Marc Gustafson, the Rockies’ Director of Scouting.
Besides his fastball, Sullivan also throws a devastating change-up. The Rockies see Sullivan as a starting pitcher, thus he’ll need to add another pitch to his repertoire.
“I’m just scratching the surface developmentally,” Sullivan said to Harding. “Once I get those off-speed pitches working a little bit better and kind of just continue on my developmental track, the sky’s the limit.”
You can follow Jamie Pote on Twitter @JamiePote
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.