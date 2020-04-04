Lawrence’s Shamil Diaz could be preparing for college football.
The reigning Eagle-Tribune Offensive Player of the Year could be in the final stages of talking to coaches. Or he could be focused on learning the playbook for the football program which he had already selected.
As the fall draws nearer, however, the Division 7 North champion Greater Lawrence quarterback will not be returning to the gridiron.
Instead, in August, he will report to San Antonio, Texas, for basic training as a member of the United States Air Force.
“Being recruited to play college football was a dream come true,” said Diaz. “But I always saw myself joining the military, since I was a kid. Serving my country means the world to me. I know it’s something that will be a great honor.”
Diaz has enlisted for six years in the Air Force. He made the decision just weeks ago. Barring any hold-up due to the current coronavirus pandemic, he expects to report to Lackland Air Force Base in August.
“I thought about my future, and what will best help me reach my goals,” said Diaz, who hopes to pursue a career in law enforcement. “And I know joining the Air Force will do that. I know the Air Force will help me grow mentally and physically, and help me in my future.”
Diaz said it was difficult to say goodbye to football, just months after finishing the season he had long dreamed of.
DREAM SEASON
In his only season as the Reggies’ starting quarterback, Diaz rushed for 1,772 yards, becoming the first QB to lead the Eagle-Tribune area in rushing since the paper began keeping rushing records in 1994. He also shattered the previous modern area record for rushing yards by a QB by a whopping 507 yards.
The 6-foot, 185-pounder scored 16 touchdowns, passed for 908 yards and 11 TDs and led Greater Lawrence (8-5) to the North title and a second straight Vocational Bowl Large School crown.
“After the season ended, many college coaches reached out to me,” he said. “I honestly thought I would be playing college football. It was a very tough decision (to not play in college) because football has been there my whole life. “It’s something that I loved, succeeded in. It took all the bad things I went through and made them go away.”
It was Diaz’s passion for football that helped him overcome a severe bout with appendicitis as a freshman, which led to a life-threatening hernia that required surgery to remove 10 inches of his small intestine.
His football dream also helped him overcome a severely broken left ankle that needed two more surgeries and cost him his entire sophomore football season.
FIRST MVP SINCE ‘07
With those troubles behind him, Diaz began to emerge as a running back/receiver as a junior, and last fall became the first Eagle-Tribune football MVP from Greater Lawrence since 2007.
“He has fought through so much, stayed with the team and learned about teamwork, selflessness and humility,” said Reggies head coach Tony Sarkis during the season. “He (showed) what determination, hard work and never giving up can achieve.”
Diaz will utilize that determination in his military career, and hold tight to his football memories.
“I’ll miss the crowd cheering and roaring,” he said. “I’ll miss the aggressiveness, the competition, and I’ll miss being known for my talent for the game. But most of all, I’ll miss the love of the game.”
Eyes future in drug enforcement
When Greater Lawrence senior Shamil Diaz joins the Air Force, he hopes to become a Tactical Air Control Party specialist. Diaz said he hopes to become a SWAT or drug enforcement officer once his time in the military is complete.
According to Airforce.com: “Tactical Air Control Party specialists imbed with Army and Marine units on the front line with the responsibility of calling in an air strike on the right target at just the right time.
“These highly trained experts go through intense physical, mental and technical training in order to withstand the demanding conditions of battle and provide their team with the firepower they need for continued success on the battlefield.”
