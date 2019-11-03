Emily Ma never thought she’d spend so much time in the hallways at Greater Lawrence.
Of course, the Andover High senior never thought she’d be so enamored with the Golden Warriors’ swim team and pursuing excellence in the pool.
Prior to her freshman year, her only experience in the water was as a synchronized swimmer. She decided to try out for the Warriors’ powerful swim team primarily for a new experience.
“I thought it’d be fun and it would give me a chance to be more independent,” said Ma, who began synchronized swimming as a 6-year-old. “I wanted to do something different.”
At first, it was a nice diversion being on the swim team, and Ma enjoyed it, but she wasn’t completely dialed in.
Until last year that is, when she joined the Crimson Aquatics swim club, which brings us back to the Greater Lawrence hallways. Most days, she’ll attend Andover swim practice at the Voke from 2:45-4:15 p.m. and then attend Crimson workouts there from 6-9:30.
“I just stay here (at Gr. Lawrence) and do my homework in the hall,” said Ma, a more than solid student with a 4.2 GPA. “It’s easier that way. I don’t mind it.”
Explaining why she finally joined Crimson Aquatics, Ma said that “I felt like I was missing out and it’d be better for my future if I did it.”
Ma still competes in synchronized swimming, primarily on the weekends, but she’s come full circle in her priorities. She’s a gung-ho convert.
“I like regular swimming more now,” she said. “I like the team feeling and I’m more able to be a leader.”
And, as one of the Golden Warriors’ four captains, Ma is certainly that.
“She’s such an incredible leader and all the team looks up to her,” said co-coach Becky Pierce. “She’s a really hard worker and she’s humble.”
Said Ma: “I was really excited to become a captain. (As a captain), I try to be a good role model, be a good example.”
And, of course, Ma is also an accomplished swimmer, reflecting all the hard work she’s put in. As a sophomore, she finished second at the Division 1 state meet in the 100 backstroke and she was third in that event last year. And both years, she was on the winning 200 IM relay team for the state champion Warriors.
Ma’s affection for traditional swimming will continue next year when she joins the swim team at NYU. Already at NYU from Andover is Melissa Zhang, a former Golden Warrior teammate who Ma looked up to as a freshman.
“She (Zhang) was really hard working and she knew when to push people,” said Ma, whose goals include swimming a 58-flat time in the 100 backstroke and leading the team to yet another state championship.
Ma is hoping to have the same effect on some current young Warrior. And, based on the respect she has gained, that is probably a given.
****************************************
“She (Emily Ma) is such an incredible leader and all the team looks up to her.”
Andover co-coach Becky Pierce.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.