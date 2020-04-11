At 25 years old, Panos Voulgaris was given a chance. The rest is history.
He’s taken over three prep school programs: first it was Taft School in Watertown, Connecticut, for five years; then Episcopal High in Alexandria, Virginia, for six years; and now Noble and Greenough in Dedham, Massachusetts, where he is entering his third season.
All three were struggling, usually struggling mightily, and all became champions.
“Great players make good coaches,” said the 39-year-old Voulgaris modestly.
His former Merrimack College teammate, David Beaudin from Methuen High, always saw something special in Voulgaris.“He was always wise beyond his years,” said Beaudin, a successful coach at Nolan Catholic High in Texas.
“I was most impressed with his ability to connect with all different audiences: players from varying backgrounds, coaches, professors, etc. I’m not surprised at all but super proud of what he’s accomplishing.”
He’s won big with some average talent and he’s won big with some terrific talent.
Last year’s Nobles team featured three big-time players: aptly named Wisconsin-bound senior tight end Cam Large, Michigan-bound junior linebacker Casey Phinney and junior lineman Drew Kendall (offers from Michigan, Penn State, BC). Kendall’s father, Pete, a 13-year NFL offensive lineman, is on Voulgaris’ staff.
Other great players he coached in the last 4-5 years were Jonathan Sutherland, a captain at Penn State last fall; Notre Dame defensive back Litchfield Ajavon, Stanford linebacker Ricky Miezan, North Carolina defensive back Patrice Rene and Michigan defensive end Luiji Vilain.
PERFECT STUDENT
Voulgaris played at North Andover High (NA ‘99) and Merrimack College (‘04) and did a post-grad year at Blair Academy in New Jersey.
He said he was a strong student at North Andover (and a football captain) but everything clicked at Merrimack, where he was the class valedictorian.
“I embraced the academic experience,” said Voulgaris, who later earned a master’s in history from Harvard. “I loved it. I read everything I could get my hands on. I wasn’t seeking to do it (be valedictorian), but I enjoyed learning. It was a by-product of that.”
He got the idea to do a post-grad year from an ex-North Andover teammate.
“Blair Academy was my introduction to the prep school world. I was very fortunate, that idea of a PG year. (North Andover star) Pat Sheehan did a PG year at Phillips and he gave me the idea. It was a great experience.”
Mom and Dad, John and Eleni Voulgaris, lived the American dream, emigrating from Sparta in Greece and working hard to carve out a nice life for themselves and their family.
Panos could have taken that next step. With his academic accomplishments, many thought he’d join his older brother on Wall Street (Petros Voulgaris is a vice president at Goldman Sachs) or maybe he’d be a partner at a major law firm.
Why not go one of those far more lucrative routes?
“I loved the educational path in life,” explained Voulgaris, who teaches history and works in admissions at Nobles. “I like the lifestyle. Teacher-coach has been my mindset from the beginning. I’ve enjoyed it.”
LEAP OF FAITH
After working as a teacher and an assistant coach at Blair, he got what could have been a make-or-break opportunity at Taft. Sports are littered with coaches who got a big break before they were ready. And many would think 25 is far too early.
Voulgaris explained, “Taft was in a difficult spot. They had lost 51 of 56 games. I figured I had nothing to lose. I jumped on it and it worked out really well. By the second year, we were at the top of the league.
“It certainly was challenging. You have to get the kids and the assistants to believe in you. I was the youngest person on the staff. I was humble but confident. You have to be confident. If you aren’t as the head coach, the team won’t be. I had to get them to believe in themselves. Everywhere I’ve gone, it was programs where winning wasn’t what they were used to.”
He took the Episcopal job and thought that might be it.
He and his wife, former two-time Middlebury hockey first-team Division 3 All-American Shannon (Tarrant) Voulgaris, enjoyed teaching at the prestigious school, whose alums include late U.S. Senator John McCain.
The Maroon were just 29-32 in the eight years prior to his arrival but he guided them to a 34-18-1 record in six seasons.
But his parents, who still live in North Andover, were getting older (dad is 89). Panos and Shannon decided to move back to the Bay State.
“We live on campus,” said Panos (pronounced Pah-noh, the s is silent). “I do dorm duty once a week. It’s an all-encompassing job but it’s a lot of fun. It’s not a chore to be with the kids.”
It can be a benefit for babysitting duties, too, as Panos and Shannon have three young children: James, 4; George, 3; and Charley, 1.
He took over a Nobles team which went 14-17 in four years prior to his arrival. His first year the Bulldogs had an historic 8-1 campaign, winning the NEPSAC Conroy Bowl. Then last season, his second, they went 4-4.
The school newspaper, The Nobleman, wrote after the 2018 season: “This year’s football team broke from a series of weak seasons dating back to 2007.”
But that’s always been par for the course for Voulgaris.
...
Voulgaris had plenty of mentors
Panos Voulgaris has plenty of mentors from his playing days at North Andover High, where he was a standout, and Merrimack College, where he was a reserve defensive back.
“Growing up in North Andover, I was around some really influential coaches,” he said. “(Hall of Fame coach) Mike Cavanaugh and then Barry Humphreys, who now lives in Northern Virginia and would go to my Episcopal games. Matt Gaffny was my middle school coach.”
He played at Merrimack for Tom Caito and Jim Murphy and befriended future MC head coaches John Perry and Dan Curran.
“Jim Murphy, John Perry and Dan Curran. I consider them all good friends and still talk football with them,” he said.
