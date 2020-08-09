Perhaps Janie Papell can continue to follow her older sisters, and maybe, just maybe, it’ll be because of an athletic scholarship.
Janie, who will be an incoming freshmen, is following her two older sisters, Lilly and Elizabeth, to North Andover High School. Both sisters are now in college in the state of North Carolina, with Lilly a freshman at the University of North Carolina and Elizabeth a junior at High Point University.
The Papell family has a history in North Carolina. Janie’s mother grew up there and attended UNC at Chapel Hill and the family has a beach house on the North Carolina shore.
“We try to go there a couple of times a year — we really like it,” said Janie.
A three-sport standout in soccer, basketball and lacrosse, Janie might end up in North Carolina as a collegiate athlete if she continues to progress.
Although talented in soccer for years as a midfielder and an excellent point guard, who led her middle school team in scoring the last two years with a 14-point average while playing for the highly regarded Rivals AAU team, Janie’s best sport is probably lacrosse.
Lacrosse is also the sport she currently enjoys most.
“I like them all but probably lacrosse is No. 1,” said Janie. “It’s just a lot of fun. And I like to score, and you can score a lot in lacrosse.”
A midfielder, Janie plays for the Boston Laxachusetts’ top team and, says Laxachusetts coach Sami Taylor, she does far more than score.
“She started with us a couple of years ago and immediately made an impact,” said Taylor. “She’s going to be a very good player in high school because she has a high lacrosse IQ which a lot of kids in high school don’t have.
“She’s fast and she has good stick handling ability but what makes her so good is she makes smart decisions and hardly ever makes a bad decision.”
Over the summer during the coronavirus pandemic, Janie has been focusing on conditioning and individual skill work, preparing for all three of her sports.
And who knows? If she keeps progressing, perhaps there will be some college athletics in her future, maybe in North Carolina.
