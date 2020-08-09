This was not an easy decision for incoming freshman basketball player Ashley Dinges.
Her mother, Katie Bresnahan (diver), and father, Brian Dinges (hockey) were former Haverhill High athletes, her AAU coach, Joe Marshall, was once a Hillie basketball star and she had good friends who would be going to Haverhill.
On the other hand, older brother Michael was already at Central Catholic, where he plays hockey, and her cousins — Greg and Nick Spero — were Raiders.
“For a long time I wanted to go to Haverhill,” said the 6-foot Dinges. “But I finally decided that Central would be the best fit.”
Well, Haverhill’s loss is certainly Central’s gain because Dinges enters high school with impressive credentials. She helped lead the Haverhill sixth and seventh grade travel teams to state titles and she has played exceedingly well over the years for her AAU travel team, the Lady Rivals.
Marshall, who has been Dinges’ coach since the fourth grade, has no doubt that Dinges will be an impact player for the Raiders, who have developed one of the state’s strongest programs over the last decade and a half.
“Ashley has the motor to affect games right away on both ends of the floor,” said Marshall. “I’ve been privileged to coach her since the fourth grade and every season she has added to her game. (Despite her size), she is a wing player who has the ability to shoot and handle the ball.
“But her greatest attribute may be her intensity with which she plays the game and her passion to want to win. One word to sum her up as a player is ‘Tough.’”
Dinges, who attended Bradford Christian last year, believes that her best attributes are “being physical and I’m very competitive,” but she is working this summer — under the supervision of her father — on becoming more well-rounded.
“I used to be really tall compared to other players but a lot have caught up to me,” she said. “I don’t think I’m a real center now. My main focus during the quarantine has been getting better at shooting, so I’m taking a lot of shots.
“I’ve also been working with some weights. My dad thinks I need to get stronger for high school.”
Regarding her father’s involvement in her continued development, Dinges said: “It’s nice to have someone push you and not tell you how great you are.”
It’s this kind of attitude that should serve Dinges well and makes her goal as a freshman highly attainable.
“I definitely want to make varsity and hopefully be a starter and play a lot,” she said.
