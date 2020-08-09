When it comes to work ethic, North Andover’s Kierstyn Zinter has role models right at home.
Oldest brother Zak, after all, was a star 6-foot-6, 300-pound lineman at BB&N who is headed to Big 10 powerhouse Michigan on a full scholarship. Middle brother Preston started for BB&N in football as an eighth grader and freshman (last year), already has Division 1 scholarship offers and is also a fine basketball player.
“We all grew up playing sports and trying to get better,” said Kierstyn. “Seeing the way they’ve worked and got better, it made me want to be the same way.”
This summer, Kierstyn is working hard to follow in the Zinter tradition as she prepares for her freshman year at Central Catholic, where she will be a three-sport athlete, although she’s not sure which three.
There is no question that she will play basketball and lacrosse, both of which she excels in. But she’s indecisive in the fall between field hockey and volleyball.
“I’ve got more experience with volleyball and like it, but I’ve really enjoyed playing field hockey,” said Kierstyn. “I was hoping to do a few camps this summer to see which one I liked better, but that wasn’t possible because of the coronavirus.”
To prepare for basketball and lacrosse, and whatever fall sport she decides on, Kierstyn has been working out in the gym in the Zinter basement with the assistance of an online trainer.
“It’s been going pretty good (with the trainer), working on strength and conditioning,” she said. “I’ll also run at least a mile or two outside or on a treadmill.”
Between basketball and lacrosse, Kierstyn feels she might be slightly more talented in lacrosse “because of my speed and I’m a pretty good stickhandler,” but she’s definitely made her mark in basketball.
According to her eighth grade basketball coach at North Andover, Mike Papell, she is just a relentless force.
“She’s just so tenacious and never gives up,” said Papell. “She is a heck of a rebounder and has unbelievable heart and hustle. She is a kid who just keeps going and going, and she’s also good at handling the ball.”
Zinter, it seems, has been good at whatever she’s tried. She was a competitive cheerleader for more than six years, competing in national events until turning her focus in the sixth grade. Now, she’s looking ahead to similar success at Central, starting this year.
“I’m hoping to play varsity for all the sports I play and, academically, I want to be a straight A student like I’ve been my whole life,” she said.
*************************************
Athletic family
Father Paul Zinter — Played college football at the University of Central Florida
Mother Tiffany Zinter — Standout basketball and volleyball player in high school in Florida
Zak Zinter — At 6-foot-6, 300 pounds, one of the top high school linemen in the country last year, will play at Michigan
Preston Zinter — At 6-3, about 220 pounds, played football and lacrosse at BB&N as an eighth grader and freshman, will play at Central Catholic this year.
Kierstyn Zinter — An incoming freshman at Central, an outstanding basketball and lacrosse player who will also play volleyball or field hockey.
