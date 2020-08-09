Incoming freshman pitcher Ilene Rickard will be no stranger to Methuen softball when she hits the field next spring.
She knows several girls on the team and, during the Rangers’ magical run to the Division 1 state finals last year, she attended the majority of the team’s games, including the championship game in Worcester.
And one of the Rangers was instrumental in her becoming a pitcher back when she was 9-years-old.
“I saw (two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star and rising senior) Stephanie Tardugno pitching in a game and I thought it was cool,” said Rickard. “That’s when I decided to try it, and I just fell in love with it.”
Now, the 5-foot-10 Rickard is ready to join the Rangers, although with modest goals.
“I want to get close to the girls on the team and win most of our games,” she said. “I also want to play varsity and hopefully be one of the pitchers.”
Rickard has held this goal for years and she’s been focused on it. Other than a little basketball, she’s been all softball all the time. She’s constantly practicing, she’s been tutored by pitching coach Brittany (Kannan) Souza the last five years and she’s played in the offseason with the Methuen Rangers and, this year, the Polar Crush.
Souza, who was a standout hurler at Central Catholic and is currently the head coach at Tewksbury High, believes all the work has served Rickard well and she is well prepared for the rigors of the Merrimack Valley Conference.
“She throws very hard for an incoming freshman and her mound presence is awesome,” said Souza. “She is very coachable and I think she has what it takes to be a starter as a freshman.”
In addition to throwing a fastball, Rickard has a changeup, screwball and curveball in her repertoire and Souza has her working on a rise ball. That seems appropriate because her pitching prowess seems to be on the rise.
*******************************
Another rising pitcher
Another of Brittany Souza’s pitching students will also be an incoming freshman next year is North Andover’s Bridget Gaffney, who will be playing for the Scarlet Knights. Souza feels that Gaffney also has good potential and said that “I would love to see them face each other for three or four years.”
