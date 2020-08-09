Future Attractions: Size no hindrance for Central-bound Boucher

The thing to keep in mind about Methuen’s Olivia Boucher is that, when it comes to pitching, size is not crucial.
North Andover’s Lauren Otto, after all, was barely 5-feet and yet she was one of the most overpowering pitchers in area history, winding up with a region-best 947 strikeouts for her high school career before enjoying great success at Merrimack College.
And now we have Boucher who, at an even 5-feet tall, does not invoke fear in opposing hitters — perhaps until they stand in the batter’s box and have to face her.
“She’s not very big, but she can really bring it,” said Brian Martin, her coach this summer for the Methuen Rangers’ 14U team. “She’s got a good fastball.”
Boucher, who is headed to Central Catholic and could be the top pitcher among several incoming freshman standouts, credits a couple of things for her power.
For one thing, “I try to push a lot with my legs,” said Boucher, who also plans to play volleyball and basketball at Central. For another, years of taking karate may have helped.
“You need a lot of stamina and mental strength (for karate) so I think it helps.”
Making Boucher particularly effective, says Martin, is that she has a “wicked changeup” and keeps batters off balance.
And, says Boucher, in a critical situation, she would probably go with a changeup or curve as an “out” pitch.
Whatever the case, Martin has no doubt that Boucher will be an impact pitcher at the high school level.
”She’s got what it takes,” he said.
