An NBA player, NCAA Division 1 athletes, and a whole lot of high school hardware.
That’s the level of achievement that has been accomplished by so many of the previous Eagle-Tribune “Coming Attractions.”
Past selections include Minnesota Timberwolves forward Noah Vonleh, Red Sox draftee Leon Paulino, former Harvard soccer player Alli Wiggins, University of Michigan pitcher Steven Hajjar, and more.
Just this past year, former coming attraction Jake McElroy helped lead North Andover football to a state Bowl and the Scarlet Knights baseball team to a Super 8 title.
This year, another handful of promising athletes joins the fray.
Dan Post, Timberlane football/wrestling/lacrosse
Like Jacob, and then some
Timberlane Tornadoes youth football coach Jerry Lovett said there was a running joke that the parents of Jacob, Ben and Dan Post should “pop out one more kid for us.”
However, three has been good so far, and it’s the third — Dan — that might be making waves for the Owls soon.
“I’ve already said he’s Jacob and maybe a little more,” Lovett said. “He’s got the speed, the moves. He has a lot of skill that, as a coach, you just don’t have to teach. He just has it.”
Jacob was a standout at Timberlane and is now a member of the University of New Hampshire football team. That comparison might carry some weight, and, luckily for Dan, his brother has been a huge resource as he enters his freshman year.
“(Jacob has) given me a lot of advice,” Dan said. “He’s told me to pay close attention to what the coaches say. Always listen. ... It’s obviously way different than middle school. There’s a lot more to it. I’ve got to stay focused and not let anything distract me.”
Along with carrying some of Jacob’s traits at running back, Dan also plays linebacker. It helps as a means of getting his aggression out, and he can’t wait to be an influential player on both sides of the ball for the Owls.
“I’ve always been mad or get filled up with anger, so that’s what I like about defense, getting to hit kids,” Dan said. “I really do like running back, too. I like scoring and celebrating. I like the happiness when we score.”
Dan will also wrestle in the winter, like his brother, for the legendary powerhouse Owls, where he estimates he’ll be around the 170-pound class. Then, he’ll play lacrosse as a midfielder in the spring.
But first, the gridiron awaits, and there’s a lot of excitement as he tries to be the next standout from his family.
“Jacob was a really good running back and I know coming into high school, people might like to see me do as good as him or even better,” Dan said. “I’d love to carry on that Post legacy.”
Brooke Tardugno, Methuen soccer/basketball/softball
Joining her sister
There’s another Tardugno in town, and it could very well be double trouble across a few Methuen High sports, starting in the fall.
Brooke Tardugno is entering her freshman year with her sights set on joining her superstar sister Stephanie.
“She’s very excited about starting high school this year and hopes to play with her sister Stephanie,” the girls’ father, Barry Tardugno, said.
Stephanie, a rising junior, was the co-leading scorer on the soccer team (six goals, tied with Bella Keaney), top scorer for the basketball team (11.2 ppg) and a key piece of the softball team’s run to the Division 1 state championship game.
Brooke enters high school vying for opportunities in all three of those sports — she says she has no favorite as of yet — having put together an impressive resume ahead of this year.
This summer, she played with Methuen’s varsity basketball squad at Hoops for Hope. She’s played on Seacoast United’s U.S. Soccer Development Academy team and won a couple of state titles with Rangers AAU softball. She was chosen to play for the inaugural U-12 USA All-American softball team in Oklahoma in 2017.
“It’s very competitive,” Tardugno said of the numerous tournaments she’s played for different sports. “I love the traveling and I like how we’re able to play at a very high level.”
Brooke plays point guard in basketball, attacking midfield in soccer, and just about everywhere in softball. She could end up patrolling the outfield, making plays in the infield or even working behind the plate for the Rangers eventually.
However long it takes to reach the varsity squads for each sport, the hope remains to make them while her sister is still at Methuen.
“I love playing with my sister,” Brooke said. “Since she’s a couple of years older than me, we haven’t been able to do it that much. I always pass with her out in the yard and things like that, so it would be great to be on teams with her all year, hopefully.”
Ty Walsh, Andover baseball/hockey/golf
Playing with the big boys
There were a few nerves when Ty Walsh first suited up for the Andover Post 8 Legion baseball team this summer. After all, the team was made up of mainly high school graduates — several of whom had just made the Division 1 North finals with Andover High — and he was merely coming out of the eighth grade.
When the first fly ball came his way out in left-center, Walsh got under it, caught it, and the nerves began to dissipate.
“After (that play), I was feeling pretty comfortable,” Walsh said. “(Legion) was a good experience for me. I learned a lot.”
Walsh became a trusted arm for Post 8 head coach Joe Iarrobino, and made plays in center field while contributing at the plate, despite being the youngest player on the team.
“He was outstanding for us,” Iarrobino said.
Walsh said he’ll go out for the golf team in the fall at Andover High, which is mostly for fun. He plays forward in hockey, and hopes to make a good impression there, but baseball might be the sport in which he sees the most success.
The left-handed pitcher said he’s got faith in his fastball but said his best asset on the mound is keeping hitters off-balance with some breaking stuff, too.
There’s no telling whether Walsh will be able to contribute right away, but the fact that he fit right in on Iarrobinio’s Legion team is a good start. Joining the Division 1 North runners-up on the diamond won’t be easy, but it’s a goal for Walsh to get a chance to play soon.
“I just hope to make varsity as a freshman,” Walsh said. “That’s my goal.”
Sabrina Campbell, Pentucket track/soccer
The next great Sachem?
The Pentucket girls track program has a long and storied history of producing great athletes. From past legends like Ashley Moulton and Kristin Monaco to more recent standouts like McKenna Kilian and Saige Tudisco, the Sachems always seem to have a handful of girls who can star.
If her middle school performances are any indication, Sabrina Campbell could be next on that list.
This past spring, Campbell was the most dominant middle school sprinter in the Cape Ann League. She handily beat all comers in the regular season, and at the Massachusetts Middle School Division 2 State Track and Field Championships she placed second in the 200-meter dash (27.58) while leading Pentucket to a fourth-place finish in the 4x100 relay (54.92).
Her coach, Andy Alsup, said things should only keep getting better once Campbell reaches high school.
“The thing that’s exciting about Sabrina is she’s still very raw, she’s definitely very talented, and once she gets into a true training program I think a lot of her times are going to drop significantly,” said Alsup, who runs the Pentucket middle school track program. “I see her as someone who is scratching the surface of her potential and the things she’s capable of.”
When thinking of what Campbell might be like at the high school level, it’s impossible not to consider her older sister Syeira, the Eagle-Tribune All-Star who has already re-written the program record books in just two years with the Sachems. The rising junior owns Pentucket’s school records in the 300 (41.63) and 400 (57.18), having twice won CAL titles in the 400 before placing second at Division 4 states and 10th at All-States as a sophomore this spring.
Triton middle school coach Tyler Colbert said Sabrina is already much like her sister.
“This year she really stepped up into that role and was the dominant force in the league we expected,” Colbert said. “I had some solid girls sprinters, and we intentionally game-planned away from Sabrina. I didn’t put any of them against her in the 200 because we knew she’d run away with that race.
“She’s a real fierce competitor and she brings the best out of her teammates. She’s one I fully anticipate will follow the same trajectory as her sister when she gets to high school and will be an immediate contributor to a pretty strong Pentucket girls team.”
The 5-foot-4 Groveland resident, whose father Scott played football at Lynn Tech, is also a talented soccer player who has been playing in three different summer leagues to gear up for the fall season. A striker, Campbell uses her athleticism to blow past opposing defenders to get free to the net, but she can also set up the big breakaway when the situation calls for it too.
“I like to use some skill, but mainly I like to try and get past the person real quick,” said Campbell, who cited U.S. Women’s Soccer legend Carli Lloyd and Olympic champion sprinter Allyson Felix as her role models. “Passing through balls, I’m also good at that.”
In addition, Campbell also said she plans to throw shot put when she gets to high school, and Pentucket coach Steve Derro said he’s excited by what he’s seen from her so far.
“She is a talented young sprinter,” said Derro. “She looks strong for someone of her age and we look forward to having her on our track team in the future.”
Niko Langlois, Timberlane wrestling/football
Ready to step up
In the sixth grade, all of Niko Langlois’ friends were talking about wrestling. He’d never done it before, but thought he’d give it a try.
“I didn’t want to do it at first, but it looked fun so I decided to try it,” Langlois said. “I ended up liking it a lot.”
Now, Langlois heads into his freshman year with a chance of making a big splash with the legendary superpower Timberlane wrestling squad. Langlois already works out year-round at Smitty’s Barn.
The New Hampshire and New England champion at 188 pounds at the youth wrestling level earlier this year will also play football in the fall. He mostly plays as a defensive end and offensive lineman, but may get a chance to play fullback this year instead. Plus, he kicks, which could be an avenue into the varsity picture this year.
It’s a long way away, but if a decision came down between continuing his career in football or wrestling, Langlois does have a preference right now.
“I’m kind of just looking to wrestle through high school, then probably try and go for football in college,” Langlois said.
Langlois has set high goals on the mat. After all, the defending champion of his state and his region of the country has to live up to his own standards.
“My No. 1 goal is probably to place at New Englands or states, no matter if I’m wrestling freshman, JV or varsity,” Langlois said. “I just want to try and get first again.”
Mac Cerullo contributed to this story.
