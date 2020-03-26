Gallo nets nation's top coaching honor

NORTH ANDOVER — Fourth-year Merrimack College men’s basketball coach Joe Gallo added a pair of honors Thursday when he received the Coach John McLendon Award and ECAC Coach of the Year.
The McLendon Award is presented annually to the top collegiate head coach in every division: 1, 2, 3, NAIA and junior colleges.
Earlier this month, Gallo received the Northeast Conference, USBWA District I and NABC District 15 Coach of the Year awards.
Gallo directed the Warriors to the NEC title, becoming the first program ever to win an outright conference regular season crown in its first season reclassifying to Division I.
The Warriors’ 20 wins (20-11) was the most of the eight Division I men’s basketball programs in Massachusetts, and this marked the first time that the 71-year-old program posted three consecutive 20-win seasons. The program set a wins record for a first-year program reclassifying to Division I.
Notable in-season moments included the program’s first-ever Division I win (at Northwestern). That was the first time that a reclassifying program’s first win came against a Power Five opponent and the second-ever win for a NEC program against a Big Ten foe.
Gallo’s teams have won at least 19 games all four seasons.
Hayes honors
Merrimack senior point guard Juvaris Hayes was named to the Lou Henson All-American Team for the country’s top mid-major players.
Hayes, who won the Lefty Driesell Award as the nation’s top defensive player, led all of Division 1 in steals (121) and steals per game (3.9). He set a new NCAA record (across divisions) in career steals with 457, breaking a 17-year mark. Offensively, he averaged 10.7 points per game.
