Joe Gallo has been charged with a couple of huge jobs the past four years at his alma mater.
In May 2016, the New Jersey native got his first head coaching gig, stepping into the large shadow cast by Merrimack College’s beloved long-time coach — the same Bert Hammel the court now is named after.
And last fall, Gallo was tasked to guide the program’s foray into big-time college basketball, as the Warriors made the jump to Division 1.
Seeing that the first of those has been an unqualified success, and the second has become one of the best college hoop stories in the nation, Merrimack obviously got the right guy for both of those massive endeavors.
Instead of the expected butt-kicking most D-1 newcomers absorb, the Warriors are doing the kicking. Tied with Robert Morris atop the Northeast Conference at 17-9 entering Saturday’s play, they’ve already established an NCAA record for victories in a debut season, besting the 16 wins California Baptist University put up a year ago.
Merrimack, however, is unable to follow up any regular-season success in postseason conference tournaments while serving a four-year reclassification sentence.
“I think it’s too many years,” said Gallo, who will have one year left on his initial five-year contract. “I do understand some of the reasons for it … I just don’t understand how, if a team is good enough to do something, why hold it against the kids?”
But the notoriety earned with an early win at Northwestern, and conference-title contention, already has garnered an official invite to the CIT tournament, and Gallo has submitted paperwork required for a possible CBI invite.
While Merrimack’s success in its initial D-1 season is unprecedented, it’s a continuation of Gallo’s first three years. After averaging 20 wins and earning an NCAA tournament berth in each of those seasons, he had the Warriors primed for the jump.
COACHING CHOPS
A self-professed role-playing point guard at the school, Gallo was nudged into his career after a freak elbow injury left him sidelined much of his senior season at Merrimack.
“I spent a lot of time sitting up toward the front of the bench, and Bert almost treated me like an assistant coach that year,” said Gallo, who returned briefly to New Jersey after graduation. “The more I observed, the more I realized I wanted to coach … About five months after being home, Bert called and offered me a job.”
With that first job in 2005, Gallo spent the next decade gleaning knowledge while assisting his own coaching triumvirate.
“I’ve always said I got my undergrad in basketball from Bert Hammel,” he opined. “Then I got my master’s from Paul Cormier at Dartmouth, and I got my doctorate from Andy Toole (at Robert Morris) in the four years I spent with him.”
Toole, particularly, proved influential.
“A lot of that wasn’t so much X’s and O’s, and what we did on the floor,” Gallo said. “It was about what went into winning and how hard it is to win. It was how he ran a practice and we prepared. The little things that go into winning, I learned in those four years with Andy.”
TRUST IN THE TEAM
Victory this season often has meant going to the wire, with Merrimack winning eight of its 10 games decided by five points or fewer — including a double-overtime thriller against defending conference champ Fairleigh Dickinson. Huddles in tight games are where coaches earn their keep.
“He has always instilled trust in us,” said senior Jaleel Lord, who leads a balanced offense with 10.8 points a game. “Even starting out when we were freshmen, he held us accountable to have leadership standards. He calms us down. The whole game coach has the philosophy to control the pace and making sure the opponent isn’t controlling what we do. We do it the way we practice. He just keeps us calm.”
Having served four years at Robert Morris, Gallo is familiar with many of the coaches still sitting on benches throughout the conference, and most are astounded as well as frustrated.
“They kind of all are (surprised),” said Gallo, who employs a morphing 2-3 zone defense that enjoys stifling opponents to a 60-point average. “They are all very complimentary, but they also say we’re a pain in the neck to prepare for because of our tempo and the type of defense we play. We’re very unique compared to everybody else in the league.”
Uniqueness might prove to be what Merrimack ended up with in Bert Hammel’s successor.
DEFENSIVE HAVOC
Merrimack ranks among the nation’s top seven defenses in turnover margin (5.1) and steals (10.2) per game, using an energetic zone defense that has a foundation at Robert Morris but which coach Joe Gallo and the Warriors have taken to another level.
“We just call it Two,” Gallo said. “There are a lot of moving parts. It’s not your traditional 2-3 zone. We’re going to kind of form into whatever the offense forms. We make it tough to figure out. It’s always evolving.
“It’s not the same defense we had at Robert Morris. Over the last four years, it’s sort of evolved into a defense on its own. I wouldn’t say there’s really anyone else in the country that truly plays the identical type of defense we do.
“The announcers from ESPN the other day asked me how I would describe it … It’s a Syracuse defense on Red Bull.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.