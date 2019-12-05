The moment remains clear in Collin Taylor’s mind.
On the same Gillette Stadium field so many NFL superstars have played, the then-sophomore from North Andover burst through the line and dragged down the quarterback for a sack early in St. John’s Prep’s 2018 state championship victory.
“It was incredible,” remembered Taylor. “Knowing that I was on the field where so many NFL legends have played, and to get a sack in a state championship game was one of the best feelings I’ve ever felt. I looked up at the Patriots’ Jumbotron and saw the replay. It was indescribable.”
A year later, with a dominant junior season and a Division 1-A college offer under his belt, Taylor plans to create more havoc in the backfield on the Patriots’ home turf.
One of the state’s most feared pass rushers, Taylor will look to lead St. John’s Prep to its second straight Division 1 state championship, when the North champion Eagles (10-1) take on South champ Catholic Memorial (11-0) in the Division 1 state title game on Saturday.
The Prep beat Catholic Memorial in last year’s title game, but CM dealt the Eagles their only loss of 2019.
“The team is so excited,” said Taylor. “You never want to look too far ahead, but as soon as Thanksgiving ended, we started getting pumped up. This would be the first St. John’s Prep team to win two straight state championships, so that’s a real honor, And we can’t wait to have another shot at CM.”
Standing 6-foot-5 and a powerful 220 pounds, Taylor looks every bit the part of a star pass rusher. And his performance has more than lived up to that first impression.
Taylor has notched 15 sacks this fall, including tone-setting QB takedowns in the Prep’s regular season victory over Central Catholic and Division 1 North semifinal win over Andover.
“I have the size,” said Taylor, who noted no one else in his family is over 6-foot-1. “But I think my biggest asset is my speed. I’m pretty fast for my size. I can get to the edge and pressure the QBs. And I feel like I’m getting better every week.”
Colleges have already taken notice. He has an offer from Division 1-A (FCS) UMass Amherst, according to Prep coach Brian St. Pierre, and other teams have shown interest.
“Collin is a dynamic pass rusher,” said St. Pierre. “He has great length and speed, which makes him difficult to block. He’s relentless in his pursuit of the ball, which leads to lots of tackles. Basically, he’s a game-wrecker for opposing offenses.”
A lifelong North Andover resident, Taylor chose St. John’s Prep to follow in the footsteps of his brother, former Eagles receiver Dan Taylor (SJP, 2018).
“I started going to the Prep in middle school,” he said. “And since I started playing football in the seventh grade, I dreamed about being part of the St. John’s Prep football team.”
After spending his first high school season on the freshman team, Taylor broke into the Prep starting lineup three games into 2018.
“I was rotating in before there was an injury,” he said. “They asked me to fill the roll, and it went from there. In my first game I had a sack, and to feel that energy for the first time showed me I could do it.”
He added the memorable sack in last year’s state title game, along with a pass deflection, and has dominated this fall.
Taylor made 12 tackles against Andover and had six tackles in the North title game win over Central Catholic. He chipped in with a crucial sack of University of New Hampshire recruit Brendan Tighe in a first round tourney win over Lowell and a big sack in a shutout of Boston College High School.
Next, he hopes to once again make an impact and celebrate a title at Gillette Stadium.
“From the first day of the season, coach St. Pierre told us that (another title) was possible,” he said. “We had to play with grit and determination. We had the confidence that we would be back. Now want to bring another title back to St. John’s.”
Tale of the Tape
What: Division 1 state football championship
Who: North champ St. John’s Prep (10-1) vs. South champ Catholic Memorial (11-0).
Where/when: Gillette Stadium, Saturday, 8 p.m.
Last meeting: Catholic Memorial beat St. John’s 34-32 on Oct. 12, 2019.
2018 state championship: Prep beat CM 40-22 in last year’s state title game.
All-Time series: Prep leads 39-11-2 (first meeting in 1963).
Common 2019 opponent: Both teams beat BC High and Xaverian this fall.
Averages: St. John’s scores 31.9 points per game and allows 11.3 PPG. CM scores 36.1 PPG and allows 14.9 PPG.
Prep leaders: QB Matt Crowley (1,546, 16 TDs passing), RB James Guy (939, 14 TDs rushing), WR/DB Matt Duchemin (733, 7 TDs receiving).
CM Leaders: RB Darrius LeClair (10 TDs rushing), QB Barrett Pratt (8 TDs passing), WR Daniel Lopes (5 TDs receiving).
...
Contact David Willis at @DWillisET or DWillis@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.