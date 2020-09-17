||||
Gearing for season
Obituaries
Leesburg, Florida - Nancy Pearson McKiniry, 76, of Leesburg, Fla., died Sept. 7 after a long illness. She was the daughter of Walter and Marion (Coutts) Pearson of Andover. Nancy was raised in Andover and was a graduate of Andover High School, class of 1961. Nancy and her husband Jim lived i…
Andover, MA - Gerald (Jerry) T. Flanagan, born on December 29, 1938, and formerly of Lawrence and Methuen, Massachusetts, died of natural causes on September 11, 2020. Preceded in death by his eldest daughter, Mary Faith Flanagan, of Washington, D.C., and his wife, Barbara Grealish Flanagan.…
- By Lillian Shapiro Special Correspondent For Real Estate Marketplace
