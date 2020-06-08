LAWRENCE — Lawrence High gave out its senior athletic awards recently.
Its highest honor, the Cregg Medal, went to record-breaking track athlete Jerimil German. The owner of the fastest 100-meter time in area history (10.74), German earned a scholarship to run at Coker University in South Carolina.
SENIOR AWARDS
Eric Sanchez, Bob Fitzgerald Award; Jacob Tamayo, Larry Reusch Award; Leny Ascencio, Gerry Callagy Award; Cristian Bueno, Bruce Ellis Award (male); Monet Rodriguez, Bruce Ellis Award (female); Cristian Bueno, Greg Kent Award; Ixis Sierra, Arthur Iworsley Award; Jerimil German, Cregg Medal;Manuel Lara, Ed Buckley Award; Jesus Guzman, Male Scholar-Athlete; Joanet Plasencia, Female Scholar-Athlete; Brandon Goris, Male Outstanding Athlete; Vielka Sanchez, Female Outstanding Athlete; Ixis Sierra, Sally Reynolds Award; Gianna Vargas, Ralph Wolfendale Award; John Vazquez, Ed Salem Award; Henry Cruz, Phil Glendye Award;Santana Silverio, Barry Karamourtopoulos Award (Male); Zulmary Salgado, Barry Karamourtopoulos Award (Female); Jesus Guzman, Don Sheldon Award (Male); Taimara Depina Teixeira, Don Sheldon Award (Female); Christopher Gil, Stephen Melo Award; Gianni Vargas, Roy Scott ‘59 Award; Jacob Tamayo, Bubba Farrington Award; Peter German, Arthur Halloran Award
L-MEN AWARD WINNERS
Gabriel Espinal, Luis Mauricio, Thomas Vo, Peter German, Mikayla Rivera, John Mendez, Isis Hiche, Arianny Costa, Christopher Gil, Leylani Leonardo, Giancarlos Jaime-Guzman; Jeremiah Melendez, Joicemary Guerra, Nathalie Nunez
