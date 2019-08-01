A few hours before the Legion state championship game, Lawrence assistant coach Kevin Bartlett was sitting at home on the lookout for his ride.
“I’m waiting for my limousine!” he laughed.
If any members of the team were around at the time, they would have laughed too. You see, this year’s Post 15 team is a tight-knit group, and only they and a select few others would get the inside joke.
Nevertheless, a few moments later Bartlett was picked up for his ride down to Milford’s Fino Field. Only it was certainly no luxury vehicle pulling into his driveway. No, there are no limousines in this story.
What pulled in was the same van that Post 15 has used for the entire state tournament run.
Money has been especially tough for the Lawrence Legion program the past couple of years, and head coach Julio Ramos figured that borrowing a van from his church for the long playoff rides would be one way to save some much-needed pennies. In Lawrence, unlike many surrounding communities — and a town like Milford — most kids who want to play summer ball just don’t have the money.
Ramos realizes this. Bartlett realizes this.
Things are just different in the city compared to, say, an Andover or a North Andover.
That’s why, over the past decade, the two have taken it upon themselves to make sure that any kid who wants to play Legion ball for Lawrence doesn’t have to pay a single dime.
“It gets to the point where we become these guy’s fathers, mentors and friends,” said Ramos. “They lean on you for support and guidance, and that’s a big responsibility. ... Sometimes it’s really just all about survival here. The kids all want to play baseball, but there’s just so much going on behind the scenes.”
SIX GRAND OUT OF POCKET
Let’s take a closer look behind those scenes.
As has been documented, two years ago there wasn’t even a Legion team in Lawrence due to a lack of funds and a lack of interest. Bartlett, who had been coach for the previous nine years, stepped down, and the five kids — and Ramos — who wanted to play were taken in by Andover.
It was a tough blow for a Lawrence program that has fielded a team since 1966.
But Ramos wasn’t going to give up.
“Last year he comes up to me and says ‘I’m going to try starting a team again,’” said Bartlett. “I didn’t know how well it was going to go, but he said that he had interest from the kids.”
And, well, we all know the story after that, right? Lawrence didn’t even have jerseys for the first eight games of the season, but it did end up getting a proper turnout and it sure as heck fielded a team.
But it was far ... far ... from easy.
“Last year, I paid close to $6,000 out of pocket,” said Ramos. “It was so bad last year that 30 minutes before a game, I didn’t even have the money to pay the umps. ... I would work extra as an Uber driver to help pay for the cost. I would get out of a game on Saturday night, go do Uber from Saturday night to Sunday morning, then I’d come home, take a shower and head back out.
“It was a sacrifice. But I had made a commitment to the team and I couldn’t see it fail.”
FINDING A FOOTING
Through the hard work of Ramos and those who helped him out, Lawrence found a way.
Halfway through last year, a “Go Fund Me” account started by a former player bought the team jerseys that they are still wearing.
So that was a big problem taken care off, and during this past offseason a golf outing started by the team as a fundraiser raised $4,000. That proved to be a huge boost to the program, and Bartlett — who came back this year in an assistants role — paid an additional $3,000 for the field and insurance.
In total, Ramos estimates that Bartlett has paid around $30,000 out of his own pocket over his decade-long run with the program.
“He’s a special person to me,” said Ramos. “He’s a dear friend. His loyalty to the kids is unmatched.”
But money is just one — albeit large — part of the equation.
What has made this summer such a success has been the player’s commitment to showing up every day.
“In years past I’m looking at the bench and the only ones there are me and Coach Julio,” said Ramos. “Now this year, I look back and there are 6 or 7 kids sitting there. And they’re all great kids. They all play the game the right way.”
DEDICATED LEADERSHIP
It’s certainly easy to be committed when you have a leader like Ramos.
Players gravitate towards his easy-going demeanor, and it’s tough not to be inspired when you see the work he’s put in behind the scenes to give his guys a place to play baseball during the summer.
Oh yeah, and when that van isn’t busy driving the team to an away game, Ramos is using it during the offseason to deliver food to the elderly and the homeless.
“At times it’s been a struggle financially,” said Bartlett. “But this gentlemen, Julio Ramos, is a gift from God, man. He’s got so much heart, and so much love for this city and these kids.”
So much hard work — and truly the support of an entire community — has brought the Lawrence Legion program from irrelevance to the state title game in the course of just two years.
It’s why, when asked what this summer has meant to him, Ramos broke down.
“It’s been truly rewarding,” said Ramos through tears. “I thank God for the kids and everything that’s happened this year. It’s a lot of sacrifice that people don’t necessarily see.”
Ramos and Bartlett have taken every day this summer as a gift. The fruits of their labor have paid off, and the product they’ve put on the field has been second-to-none.
It’s a team that, at the end of the day, is just easy to root for.
And don’t just ask people from Lawrence that.
“I had a guy from Milford come up to me the other day who had two young sons,” said Bartlett. “Mind you, Milford is in this tournament, but the father said that his two kids are rooting for us to win because they love watching our team.
“It’s pretty rewarding when you see a team like this. It’s a bunch of dedicated people helping the kids out, and then you see the kids are equally dedicated to the team. And that’s why we’re here. It’s heartwarming.
“It’s like ‘Why can’t it be like this all of the time.’ But it takes the right people.”
Championship game moved
All scheduled play from Wednesday’s state Legion championship had been postponed to Thursday due to weather.
Ashland and Sandwich will play the first game at 4:30 p.m., with the winner taking on Lawrence in the championship game directly after. A start time for that game would be around 7 p.m.
All games are being played at Milford’s Fino Field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.