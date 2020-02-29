Girls All-State Wrestling: McNulty doubles up on titles, Milovanovic finishes second

METHUEN – The first time around, Cat McNulty enjoyed the heck out of herself.
Winning a second consecutive state wrestling title, however, left the Whittier senior ecstatic.
McNulty, seeded second, breezed through her day with three decisions, including a 2-0 victory over Hampden Charter’s top-seeded Victoria Fogg to claim the 177-pound championship.
“This year, they have more actual weight classes,” McNulty said after backing up her 170-pound title in last year’s debut season for girls All-State. “Last year, you came in, stepped on the scale and then they grouped you together, and they kind of did (weight) by 10s.
“This year, about a month in advance, I was told I would be wrestling (177), so I had to make sure I maintained weight. It felt more like a tournament than just a get together. We had enough girls to actually make weight classes.”
McNulty (10-2) outpointed her opponents by a combined 9-1, surrendering a point in her opener.
“Last year was more like it was an awesome opportunity,” McNulty said. “This year, it was like ‘Oh, my God, I can’t lose my title.’ I was like dreading it for weeks in advance … but I reeled it all in and said to do it one match at a time.”
McNulty will be missed at the school.
“She puts in the work, and wrestles year round,” coach Ryan Richards said. “This was the best I’ve seen her wrestle was today. She puts in the work, and I’m just the coach. I’m lucky to have coached such a talented wrestler.”
North Andover junior Kenlei Milovanovic, seeded second, registered a couple of early pins en route to reaching the 113-pound title bout, where she was pinned by fourth-seeded Anna DaSilva of Stoughton.
“She’s one of the hardest workers on the team,” North Andover coach Larry Coughlin said. “She got to this level and she deserved it. She’s going to be doing a lot of national stuff this summer, and I think she’ll be looking good.”
Chicopee won the team championship with 58 points followed by Malden at 45. North Andover was 14th with 18, five spots ahead of Whitter with 16 points.
