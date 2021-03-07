Girls Basketball: Carney, Pelham win OT thriller

PELHAM — Pelham won a thriller over Hollis/Brookline in OT 60-59 to advance to the N.H. Division 2 girls semifinals.
Tallie Carney, a 5-foot-2 senior, buried a deep 3-pointer to tie it up at 53 with about 10 seconds left in regulation. Megan Molettieri put the icing on the cake with a clutch 3-pointer in the extra frame.
Fab frosh Jasmine Becotte (15) and Jordyn Galgay (10) were the high scorers while Carney added nine points, all from deep.
Senior Maddy Allard (6) and freshman Sophia Joncas (6) also played key roles.
In the regular season on Feb. 5, the Pythons, who are now 14-2, beat H-B 56-40.
Pelham travels to Bedford High for the semifinals Thursday night. They will play 15-2 Bishop Brady. The two teams didn’t play in the regular season.
Pelham 60, Hollis-Brookline 59
DIVISION 2 QUARTERFINALS
Pelham (60): Ashlyn Walsh 4, Abby McFarland 2, Jordyn Galgay 10, Tallie Carney 9, Taylor Galgay 0, Maddy Allard 6, Jasmine Becotte 15, Sophia Joncas 6
3-pointers: Carney 3, J. Galgay 2, Molettieri 2
Hollis-Brookline: 11 9 20 13 6 — 59
Pelham (14-2): 13 11 11 18 7 — 60
