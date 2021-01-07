Merrimack Valley Conference
ANDOVER
2019-20 season: 19-6, Co-Div. 1 state champions
Returning starters (3): Tatum Shaw, 5-8, Sr., guard, E-T Super Teamer; Anna Foley, 6-2, Soph., forward, E-T All-Star; Amelia Hanscom, 5-9, Soph., guard
Returning lettermen: Paige Gillette, 5-5, Sr., guard; Yaribel Peña, 5-4, Jr. guard; Tess Gobiel, 5-5, Jr., guard; Hailey Doherty, 5-5, Jr., guard; Morgan Shirley, 5-9, Jr., forward; Marissa Kobelski, 5-10, Soph., guard; Kathleen Yates, 5-8, Soph., forward
Newcomers: Abby Osborner, 5-9. Soph., forward; Ari White, 5-7, Soph., forward
Fast facts: Paige Gillette is an All-Scholastic field hockey goalie and the brother of current Merrimack College pitcher Cedric Gillette. ... Tatum Shaw’s cousin is E-T Sportsman of the Year Calvin Kattar. Shaw averaged 15.8 points last year and Anna Foley had a fine freshman campaign, averaging 10.1.
Assistants: Connor Arnold (JV), Kerry Cashman, Eddie Abbott (freshmen)
Coach Alan Hibino: (4th year, 48-22)
CENTRAL CATHOLIC
2019-20 season: 18-4
Returning starters (3): Adrianna Niles, 5-9, Sr., guard, MVC All-Star; Claudia Porto, 5-9, Sr., guard; Claire Finney, 5-7, Jr., guard, MVC All-Star
Returning lettermen: Lily Angluin, 5-4, Sr., guard; Maggie Smith, 6-2, Sr., forward; Daria DeSandis, 5-10, Sr., forward; Allison Fischer, 5-7, Sr., guard; Cailyn Scharneck, 5-8, Sr., forward
Newcomers: Leah Deleon, 5-5, Jr., guard; Arlenis Veloz 5-5, Jr., guard, Zullymar Castro, 5-4, Jr., guard, Kathleen Smith 6-2, Soph., forward; Ashley Dinges, 6-0, Frosh., guard, Samantha Guertin, 5-5, Frosh., guard
Fast facts: Two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star Nadeshka Bridgewater is a freshman at Merrimack College. ... Emily Downer is a freshman at Middlebury, which has canceled winter sports. ... The Raiders haven’t lost a regular season league game in three seasons. ... Katie Kirsch who is a junior captain at Trinity and Downer are back as volunteer assistants. ... Claire Finney is out for the season after a knee injury suffered this fall. She was a starter last year, averaging 8.6 points... Alana McNeil is the new varsity assistant. She also coaches volleyball and is in both CCHS and St. A’s Athletic Hall of Fames. ... Maggie and Kathleen Smith are sisters. ... Samantha Guertin’s brother plays at Haverhill and they are related to former assistant Keri (Guertin) Ryan. ... Maria Mataac, a senior at CCHS, is back as manager.
Assistants: Alana McNeil, Dan Blouin
Coach Casey Grange: (6th year, 86-29)
HAVERHILL
2019-20 season: 10-11
Returning starters (5): Kya Burdier, 5-7, Jr., guard, All-MVC; Haley Phillips 5-8, Soph., forward
Other returnees: Shelby Eason, 5-5, Sr., guard; Janisa Price, 5-7, Jr., forward
Newcomers: Ally Powell, 5-7, Soph., guard; Linda Laffey, 5-7, Soph, guard; Kaleigh Longenecker, 5-8, Soph., forward; Colleen Phiri, 5-8, Frosh. guard; Sydney Spencer, 5-8, Frosh. guard; Emmerson Cerasuolo, 5-7, Frosh. guard; Alexi Cortes, 5-3, Frosh. guard; Angelise Cordero, 5-5, Frosh.
Fast fact: Last year was a slight step back from the best season (16-6) in 16 years for the Hillies. ... Haverhill graduated a strong senior class that included four starters. ... At least four players opted out because of coronavirus. ... Emmerson Cerasuolo is the daughter of former Hillie Samantha Cerasuolo. ... Colleen Phiri is the sister of former boys standout Saul Phiri.
Assistants: Adam Scott, Courtney Gagnon
Coach Melissa Tarpy: (7th year, 43-100)
METHUEN
2019-2020 season: 6-13
Returning starters (5): Stephanie Tardugno, 5-2, Sr., guard, MVC All-Star; Bella Keaney, 5-2, Sr., guard, MVC All-Star; Kaitlyn Tierney, 5-5, Jr., guard; Megan Melia, 5-6, Sr., forward; Brooke Tardugno, 5-1, Soph., guard;
Returning lettermen: Mirelys Morales, 5-6, Sr., forward; Stephanie Henrick, 5-6, Sr., guard; Kat DeLap, 6-0, Jr., forward
Newcomers: Samantha Pfeil, 5-9, Frosh., forward; Thyanais Santiago, 5-6, Frosh., guard; Kiele Coleman, 5-6, Frosh., guard; Michaela Henrick, 5-6, Soph., forward; Ella Barron, 5-10, Soph., forward
Fast fact: Junior Kaitlyn Tierney, who averaged 9.5 ppg as a freshman, missed last the season with a torn ACL. ... Bella Keaney and Stephanie Tardugno were standouts on the soccer team. ... Keaney and Stephanie Tardugno are both 3-sport captains. ... Stephanie Tardugno, who averaged 12.3 points last year, committed to St. Anselm for softball. ... Sophomore Brooke Tardugno is out for the year with a torn ACL. ... Michaela and Stephanie Henrick are sisters as well as the Tardugnos. ... All five seniors are captains.
Assistants: Dan Garcia, Timothy McCall
Coach Hilary Glynn: (2nd year, 6-13)
NORTH ANDOVER
2019-20 season: 10-11
Returning starters (1): Hannah Martin, 5-6, Soph., guard
Returning lettermen: Katrina Garcia, 5-10, Sr., forward; Solana Fahey, 5-6, Sr., guard; Katie Robie, 5-11, Jr., forward; Jackie Rogers, 5-9, Soph., forward; Ella Flanagan, 5-9, Soph., forward
Newcomers: Jenna Bard, 5-6, Jr., forward; Ella Brown, 5-9, Jr., forward; Maeve Gaffny, 5-10, Jr., forward; Maria Mangiameli, 5-2, Jr., guard; Courtney O’Neil, 5-8, Jr., forward; Sarah von Sneidern, 5-8, Jr., forward; Kate Fitzgibbons, 5-2, Soph., guard; Janie Papell, 5-5, Frosh., guard
Fast fact: Promising freshman Janie Papell was a member of the NAHS soccer team this past season. ... Returning starter Hannah Martin was named to the MVC All-Conference second team last season as a freshman. She was injured during cross country this fall but appears to be fully healed... Junior Katie Robie joins seniors Katrina Garcia and Solana Fahey as captains.
Assistants: Brigid Hegarty, Caitlin Enright
Coach Jessalyn Deveny: (3rd year, 15-26)
