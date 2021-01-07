New Hampshire
Division 1
Pinkerton
2019-20 season: 14-8
Returning starters (2): Avah Ingalls, 5-8, Jr., guard; Alli Ingalls, 5-10, Sr., forward
Returning lettermen: Samantha Franks, 5-4, Sr., guard; Abby Marasco, 5-7, Sr., guard; Lily Melton, 5-11, Sr., forward; Casey Ames, 5-7, Jr., guard; Kristina Packowski, 5-9, Jr., forward; Hailey Frost, 5-7, Jr., guard; Jillian Sirois, 5-2, Soph., guard
Newcomers: Rebecca Farnum, 5-7, Jr., guard; Emma Pollini, 5-5, Jr., guard; Alexandria White, 5-8, Frosh., guard; Teagan Wright, 5-3, Frosh., guard; Elizabeth Lavoie, 5-8, Frosh., forward
Fast facts: Last year was the first time in 16 years that Pinkerton didn’t win 15 or more games in an area-best 15 straight years. ... Samantha Franks is a 3-sport athlete. She plays soccer and runs track for the Astros. ... Avah Ingalls led Pinkerton in scoring last year at 13.5 ppg. ... Freshman Elizabeth Lavoie has looked good in the preseason and should make an immediate impact.
Assistants: Mariel Barner, Ashley Hugh
Coach Lani Buskey: (8th year, 114-39)
Salem
2019-2020 season: 15-8
Returning starters (1): Sydney Emerson, 5-8, Sr., forward
Returning lettermen: Briana Broucher, 5-5, Sr., guard; Aliyah Dominguez, 5-6, Sr., guard; Corinna Pazzanese, 5-5, Sr., guard; Arianna Lakos, 5-10, Jr., forward; Sarah Wall, 5-6, Jr., guard; Vania Moniz, 5-10, Soph., center
Newcomers: Madyson Paradis, 5-8, Soph., guard; Jennifer Olson, 5-3, Frosh., guard; Kelsey McGibbons, 5-11, Frosh., center; Charlotte Hinchey, 6-0, Frosh., forward
Fast fact: Salem graduated a strong senior class of seven players that included two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star Jordyn Franzen. ... Sydney Emerson is a 3-sport standout and captain in volleyball and softball. ... Olivia Murray transferred to Bishop Guertin. She averaged 12.3 points last year. ... Sophomore Vania Moniz is expected to start at center. ... With no proven scorer, the Blue Devils will rely more on defense and rebounding. ... Head coach Ricky Oliver has 199 career victories (199-156, 16 years).
Assistants: John Gatsas, Jennifer Bujnowski
Coach Ricky Oliver: (5th year, 54-38)
Windham
2019-20 season: 8-13
Returning starters (5): Sarah Dempsey, 5-10, Sr., guard, E-T All-Star; Abby Husson, 5-8, Sr., forward; Abby Hughes, 5-6, Sr., guard; Livi Tsetsilas, 5-5, Sr., guard; Bree Amari, 5-10, Soph, forward
Returning lettermen: Jess Minotti, 5-7, Sr., guard; Hannah Smith, 5-5, Soph., guard; Chloe Weeks, 5-4, Soph., guard
Newcomers: Grace Marinelli, 5-10, Jr., forward; Alexa Bean, 5-8., Frosh., guard
Captains: Sarah Dempsey, Abby Husson
Fast facts: Sarah Dempsey was fourth in the area in scoring last year at 18.0 points per game. ... Windham returns all 5 starters and the top 6 scorers from last season. “A solid group from top to bottom of leaders and student-athletes,” said coach Anne Haky. Abby Hughes was the top runner on the Jaguars’ girls cross country team.
Assistants: Becca Jepsen, Todd Steffanides
Coach Anne Haky: (7th year, 58-70)
Division 2
Pelham
2019-20 season: 11-11
Returning starters (3): Abbey Schwab, 5-6, Sr., guard, 7.6 ppg; Tallie Carney, 5-2, Sr., guard; Megan Molettieri, 5-6, Sr., forward
Returning lettermen: Maddy Allard, 5-9, Sr., center; Jordyn Galgay, 5-3, Sr., guard; Laela Higginbottom, 5-4, Sr., guard; Taylor Galgay, 5-3, Soph., guard; Mia Cantacesso, 5-4, Soph., guard
Newcomers: Jasmine Becotte, 5-8, Frosh., forward/guard; Sophia Joncas 5-9, Frosh., forward/center
Fast fact: The Pythons have a core of six seniors who have played together since the 5th grade. ... Jordan Farquharson joins the staff as assistant coach and JV coach.
Assistants: Jordan Farquharson
Coach Bob Shepard: (10th year, 116-86)
Sanborn
2019-20 season: 11-9
Returning starters (5): Madison Houghton, 5-8, Sr., forward; Ellen McGough, 5-10, Sr., forward; Grace Merry-Carreiro, 5-5, Sr., guard; Ella Cotter, 5-5, Sr., guard; Ellie Morris, 5-10, Jr., forward
Returning lettermen: Skyler Griffith, 5-4, Jr., guard; Hannah Douglas, 5-4, Jr., guard
Newcomers: Jillian Evans, 5-5, Jr., guard/forward; Bella Chicchia, 5-1, Jr., guard; Emma Soares, 5-6, Soph., guard; Jolena Flanagan, 5-7, Frosh., forward; Luce Colcord, 5-6, Frosh., guard; Allie Bezanson, Frosh., 5-4, guard
Fast fact: Sanborn return its top three scorers in Madison Houghton (10.9 ppg), Ellen McGough (10.7) and Grace Merry-Carreiro as well as Ella Cotter and Ellie Morris to the starting lineup. Houghton is a two-year captain and was all-state honorable mention last year. Cotter and Morris are the other captains. ... Jaime Bezanson joins the staff. ... Sanborn had 36 players tryout for the program and will field three teams.
Assistants: Samantha Broyer, Vicki Parady-Guay, Jaimie Bezanson
Coach Brian Gray: (5th year, 51-29)
Timberlane
2019-2020 season: 3-14
Returning starters (1): Hannah Collins, 5-5, Sr., guard
Returning lettermen: Autum Brooks, 5-5, Sr., guard; Cassidy O’Connor, 5-5, Sr., guard; Alida Bates, 5-8, Jr., guard; Sarah Cook, 5-11, Sr., forward; Mylee Little, 5-5, Sr., guard; Cassidy Powers, 5-6, Soph, guard; Lauren Genest, 5-6, Soph., forward
Newcomers: Lena Bonanno, 5-3, Sr., guard; Taryn Fox, 5-9, Jr., guard; Arden Ferrari-Henry, 5-7, Soph., forward; Maia Parker, 5-7, Frosh., guard; Isabella Raiti, 5-6, Frosh., forward; Gina Sciacca, 5-3, Frosh., guard
Fast facts: Junior Alida Bates is a high scoring striker in soccer. ... Hannah Collins is a rare three-year captain and is also a captain in soccer and softball. ... Freshman Maia Parker has looked impressive in the preseason.
Assistants: Sam Labate
Coach Julia Howe: (5th year, 10-61)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.