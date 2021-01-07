New Hampshire

Division 1

Pinkerton

2019-20 season: 14-8

Returning starters (2): Avah Ingalls, 5-8, Jr., guard; Alli Ingalls, 5-10, Sr., forward

Returning lettermen: Samantha Franks, 5-4, Sr., guard; Abby Marasco, 5-7, Sr., guard; Lily Melton, 5-11, Sr., forward; Casey Ames, 5-7, Jr., guard; Kristina Packowski, 5-9, Jr., forward; Hailey Frost, 5-7, Jr., guard; Jillian Sirois, 5-2, Soph., guard

Newcomers: Rebecca Farnum, 5-7, Jr., guard; Emma Pollini, 5-5, Jr., guard; Alexandria White, 5-8, Frosh., guard; Teagan Wright, 5-3, Frosh., guard; Elizabeth Lavoie, 5-8, Frosh., forward

Fast facts: Last year was the first time in 16 years that Pinkerton didn’t win 15 or more games in an area-best 15 straight years. ... Samantha Franks is a 3-sport athlete. She plays soccer and runs track for the Astros. ... Avah Ingalls led Pinkerton in scoring last year at 13.5 ppg. ... Freshman Elizabeth Lavoie has looked good in the preseason and should make an immediate impact.

Assistants: Mariel Barner, Ashley Hugh

Coach Lani Buskey: (8th year, 114-39)

Salem

2019-2020 season: 15-8

Returning starters (1): Sydney Emerson, 5-8, Sr., forward

Returning lettermen: Briana Broucher, 5-5, Sr., guard; Aliyah Dominguez, 5-6, Sr., guard; Corinna Pazzanese, 5-5, Sr., guard; Arianna Lakos, 5-10, Jr., forward; Sarah Wall, 5-6, Jr., guard; Vania Moniz, 5-10, Soph., center

Newcomers: Madyson Paradis, 5-8, Soph., guard; Jennifer Olson, 5-3, Frosh., guard; Kelsey McGibbons, 5-11, Frosh., center; Charlotte Hinchey, 6-0, Frosh., forward

Fast fact: Salem graduated a strong senior class of seven players that included two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star Jordyn Franzen. ... Sydney Emerson is a 3-sport standout and captain in volleyball and softball. ... Olivia Murray transferred to Bishop Guertin. She averaged 12.3 points last year. ... Sophomore Vania Moniz is expected to start at center. ... With no proven scorer, the Blue Devils will rely more on defense and rebounding. ... Head coach Ricky Oliver has 199 career victories (199-156, 16 years).

Assistants: John Gatsas, Jennifer Bujnowski

Coach Ricky Oliver: (5th year, 54-38)

Windham

2019-20 season: 8-13

Returning starters (5): Sarah Dempsey, 5-10, Sr., guard, E-T All-Star; Abby Husson, 5-8, Sr., forward; Abby Hughes, 5-6, Sr., guard; Livi Tsetsilas, 5-5, Sr., guard; Bree Amari, 5-10, Soph, forward

Returning lettermen: Jess Minotti, 5-7, Sr., guard; Hannah Smith, 5-5, Soph., guard; Chloe Weeks, 5-4, Soph., guard

Newcomers: Grace Marinelli, 5-10, Jr., forward; Alexa Bean, 5-8., Frosh., guard

Captains: Sarah Dempsey, Abby Husson

Fast facts: Sarah Dempsey was fourth in the area in scoring last year at 18.0 points per game. ... Windham returns all 5 starters and the top 6 scorers from last season. “A solid group from top to bottom of leaders and student-athletes,” said coach Anne Haky. Abby Hughes was the top runner on the Jaguars’ girls cross country team.

Assistants: Becca Jepsen, Todd Steffanides

Coach Anne Haky: (7th year, 58-70)

Division 2

Pelham

2019-20 season: 11-11

Returning starters (3): Abbey Schwab, 5-6, Sr., guard, 7.6 ppg; Tallie Carney, 5-2, Sr., guard; Megan Molettieri, 5-6, Sr., forward

Returning lettermen: Maddy Allard, 5-9, Sr., center; Jordyn Galgay, 5-3, Sr., guard; Laela Higginbottom, 5-4, Sr., guard; Taylor Galgay, 5-3, Soph., guard; Mia Cantacesso, 5-4, Soph., guard

Newcomers: Jasmine Becotte, 5-8, Frosh., forward/guard; Sophia Joncas 5-9, Frosh., forward/center

Fast fact: The Pythons have a core of six seniors who have played together since the 5th grade. ... Jordan Farquharson joins the staff as assistant coach and JV coach.

Assistants: Jordan Farquharson

Coach Bob Shepard: (10th year, 116-86)

Sanborn

2019-20 season: 11-9

Returning starters (5): Madison Houghton, 5-8, Sr., forward; Ellen McGough, 5-10, Sr., forward; Grace Merry-Carreiro, 5-5, Sr., guard; Ella Cotter, 5-5, Sr., guard; Ellie Morris, 5-10, Jr., forward

Returning lettermen: Skyler Griffith, 5-4, Jr., guard; Hannah Douglas, 5-4, Jr., guard

Newcomers: Jillian Evans, 5-5, Jr., guard/forward; Bella Chicchia, 5-1, Jr., guard; Emma Soares, 5-6, Soph., guard; Jolena Flanagan, 5-7, Frosh., forward; Luce Colcord, 5-6, Frosh., guard; Allie Bezanson, Frosh., 5-4, guard

Fast fact: Sanborn return its top three scorers in Madison Houghton (10.9 ppg), Ellen McGough (10.7) and Grace Merry-Carreiro as well as Ella Cotter and Ellie Morris to the starting lineup. Houghton is a two-year captain and was all-state honorable mention last year. Cotter and Morris are the other captains. ... Jaime Bezanson joins the staff. ... Sanborn had 36 players tryout for the program and will field three teams.

Assistants: Samantha Broyer, Vicki Parady-Guay, Jaimie Bezanson

Coach Brian Gray: (5th year, 51-29)

Timberlane

2019-2020 season: 3-14

Returning starters (1): Hannah Collins, 5-5, Sr., guard

Returning lettermen: Autum Brooks, 5-5, Sr., guard; Cassidy O’Connor, 5-5, Sr., guard; Alida Bates, 5-8, Jr., guard; Sarah Cook, 5-11, Sr., forward; Mylee Little, 5-5, Sr., guard; Cassidy Powers, 5-6, Soph, guard; Lauren Genest, 5-6, Soph., forward

Newcomers: Lena Bonanno, 5-3, Sr., guard; Taryn Fox, 5-9, Jr., guard; Arden Ferrari-Henry, 5-7, Soph., forward; Maia Parker, 5-7, Frosh., guard; Isabella Raiti, 5-6, Frosh., forward; Gina Sciacca, 5-3, Frosh., guard

Fast facts: Junior Alida Bates is a high scoring striker in soccer. ... Hannah Collins is a rare three-year captain and is also a captain in soccer and softball. ... Freshman Maia Parker has looked impressive in the preseason.

Assistants: Sam Labate

Coach Julia Howe: (5th year, 10-61)

