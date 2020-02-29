Girls Basketball Scoring Leaders

SCORING
Player, School G Pts PPG
Grace Efosa, Whittier 20 489 24.5
Portia Batistine, Lawrence 8 146 18.3
Ester Mills, Fellowship 14 253 18.1
Sarah Dempsey, Windham 21 378 18.0
Samantha Dewey, Brooks 18 312 17.3
Tatum Shaw, Andover 21 337 16.1
Shannon Collyer, Presentation 19 298 15.7
Yarleen Betances, Lawrence 14 217 15.5
Jordyn Franzen, Salem 22 327 14.9
Aliyah Talley, Whittier 20 290 14.5
Taina Mair, Brooks 18 260 14.4
Angelica Hurley, Pentucket 24 340 14.2
Brooke Cordes, Brooks 19 257 13.5
Kennedy Herndon, Phillips 13 175 13.5
Avah Ingalls, Pinkerton 21 283 13.5
Staci Krafton, Whittier 20 263 13.2
Leandra Kwo, Haverhill 21 276 13.1
Olivia Murray, Salem 22 272 12.4
Stephanie Tardugno, Methuen 19 233 12.3
Emily Downer, Central 21 256 12.2
Angelina Yacubacci, Pentucket 24 291 12.1
Nadeshka Bridgewater, Central 17 200 11.8
McKenna Williams, Pelham 13 151 11.6
Madison Houghton, Sanborn 17 192 11.3
Kya Burdier, Haverhill 17 191 11.2
Ellen McGough, Sanborn 15 166 11.1
Eva Fabino, Presentation 18 198 11.0
Olivia Barron, Methuen 19 204 10.7
Adrianna Taboucheroni, Fellowship 12 125 10.4
Adrianna Niles, Central 20 202 10.1
Anna Foley, Andover 21 209 10.0
Norah Connors, No. Andover 20 192 9.6
Hannah McGrath, Phillips 12 115 9.6
Jesse Ames, Pinkerton 21 195 9.3
Mia Censullo, Timberlane 15 139 9.3
Kyana Pena, Gr. Lawrence 17 153 9.0
Christina Firek, Haverhill 21 189 9.0
Hannah Martin, No. Andover 21 185 8.8
Shea Krekorian, Andover 21 183 8.7
Claire Finney, Central 21 183 8.7
Lili Rutherford, Pelham 18 155 8.6
Kylie Buckley, Phillips 13 109 8.4
Grace Merry-Carreiro, Sanborn 17 140 8.2
Mackenzie Currie, Pentucket 24 193 8.0
Miany Molina, Gr. Lawrence 15 116 7.7
McKayla Dingle, Haverhill 20 149 7.5
Carly Saif, Salem 22 162 7.4
Brooke Hardock, Andover 21 154 7.3
Livi Tsetsilas, Windham 19 133 7.0
3-POINTERS
Player, School Games Total 3s 3s/per
Portia Batistine, Lawrence 8 22 2.75
Jordyn Franzen, Salem 22 58 2.64
Adrianna Taboucheroni, Fellowship 12 31 2.58
Shannon Collyer, Presentation 19 46 2.42
Angelica Hurley, Pentucket 24 57 2.38
Ellen McGough, Sanborn 15 32 2.13
Taina Mair, Brooks 18 37 2.06
Stephanie Tardugno, Methuen 19 37 1.95
Norah Connors, No. Andover 20 39 1.95
Stella Hazelton, Salem 20 37 1.85
Grace Efosa, Whittier 20 35 1.75
Tatum Shaw, Andover 21 34 1.62
Olivia Murray, Salem 22 34 1.55
Claire Finney, Central 21 28 1.33
Brooke Hardock, Andover 21 27 1.29
Christina Firek, Haverhill 21 27 1.29
Grace Merry-Carreiro, Sanborn 17 22 1.29
Olivia Barron, Methuen 19 23 1.21
McKayla Dingle, Haverhill 20 24 1.20
Shea Krekorian, Andover 21 25 1.19
Brooke Cordes, Brooks 19 22 1.16
Caitlin Panos, No. Andover 21 24 1.14
Claudia Porto, Central 21 22 1.05
Avah Ingalls, Pinkerton 21 22 1.05
*Note: Stats are current through Friday, Feb. 21. Games missing: Lawrence (6), Whittier (1), Pelham (3), Brooks (2), Greater Lawrence (1). Phillips and Bradford Christian have not consistently reported scores.
**For updates or corrections, please contact Kyle Gaudette at kgaudette@eagletribune.com.
