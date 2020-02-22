Girls Basketball Scoring Leaders

SCORING
Player, School G Pts PPG
Grace Efosa, Whittier 19 472 24.8
Portia Batistine, Lawrence 8 146 18.3
Ester Mills, Fellowship 14 253 18.1
Sarah Dempsey, Windham 19 344 18.1
Samantha Dewey, Brooks 17 300 17.7
Tatum Shaw, Andover 20 315 15.8
Shannon Collyer, Presentation 18 285 15.8
Yarleen Betances, Lawrence 14 217 15.5
Taina Mair, Brooks 16 242 15.1
Aliyah Talley, Whittier 19 283 14.9
Jordyn Franzen, Salem 20 294 14.7
Angelica Hurley, Pentucket 23 321 14.0
Avah Ingalls, Pinkerton 19 259 13.6
Leandra Kwo, Haverhill 20 266 13.3
Kennedy Herndon, Phillips 10 132 13.2
Staci Krafton, Whittier 19 249 13.1
Brooke Cordes, Brooks 17 221 13.0
Olivia Murray, Salem 20 256 12.8
Emily Downer, Central 20 249 12.5
Stephanie Tardugno, Methuen 19 233 12.3
Angelina Yacubacci, Pentucket 23 283 12.3
Nadeshka Bridgewater, Central 17 200 11.8
McKenna Williams, Pelham 13 151 11.6
Madison Houghton, Sanborn 16 180 11.3
Kya Burdier, Haverhill 17 191 11.2
Eva Fabino, Presentation 18 198 11.0
Olivia Barron, Methuen 19 204 10.7
Ellen McGough, Sanborn 14 150 10.7
Adrianna Taboucheroni, Fellowship 12 125 10.4
Anna Foley, Andover 20 202 10.1
Sophia Tougas, Bradford 15 152 10.1
Adrianna Niles, Central 19 189 10.0
Norah Connors, No. Andover 19 189 10.0
Jesse Ames, Pinkerton 19 189 10.0
Piath Gabriel, Bradford 14 137 9.8
Hannah McGrath, Phillips 9 87 9.7
Lili Rutherford, Pelham 16 150 9.4
Mia Censullo, Timberlane 14 131 9.4
Kyana Pena, Gr. Lawrence 17 153 9.0
Christina Firek, Haverhill 20 180 9.0
Claire Finney, Central 20 175 8.8
Hannah Martin, No. Andover 20 176 8.8
Shea Krekorian, Andover 20 173 8.7
Grace Merry-Carreiro, Sanborn 16 139 8.7
Kylie Buckley, Phillips 10 85 8.5
Casey Hunt, Bradford 15 126 9.4
Mackenzie Currie, Pentucket 23 189 8.2
Alana Scott, Bradford 15 119 7.9
Miany Molina, Gr. Lawrence 15 116 7.7
Carly Saif, Salem 20 154 7.7
Livi Tsetsilas, Windham 17 130 7.7
Brooke Hardock, Andover 20 146 7.3
McKayla Dingle, Haverhill 19 139 7.3
3-POINTERS
Player, School 3s
Angelica Hurley, Pentucket 52
Jordyn Franzen, Salem 49
Shannon Collyer, Presentation 44
Norah Connors, No. Andover 39
Stephanie Tardugno, Methuen 37
Tatum Shaw, Andover 34
Taina Mair, Brooks 34
Grace Efosa, Whittier 33
Sophia Tougas, Bradford 32
Stella Hazelton, Salem 32
Adrianna Taboucheroni, Fellowship 31
Olivia Murray, Salem 30
Ellen McGough, Sanborn 29
Claire Finney, Central 26
Brooke Hardock, Andover 25
Christina Firek, Haverhill 25
Shea Krekorian, Andover 23
Olivia Barron, Methuen 23
McKayla Dingle, Haverhill 22
Portia Batistine, Lawrence 22
Caitlin Panos, No. Andover 22
Grace Merry-Carreiro, Sanborn 22
Claudia Porto, Central 21
Avah Ingalls, Pinkerton 20
*Note: Stats are current through Friday, Feb. 21. Games missing: Lawrence (6), Whittier (1), Pelham (3), Brooks (2), Greater Lawrence (1). Phillips and Bradford Christian have not consistently reported scores.
