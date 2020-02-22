Girls Basketball Scoring Leaders

SCORING

Player, School G Pts PPG

Grace Efosa, Whittier     19     472     24.8

Portia Batistine, Lawrence     8     146     18.3

Ester Mills, Fellowship     14     253     18.1

Sarah Dempsey, Windham     19     344     18.1

Samantha Dewey, Brooks     17     300     17.7

Tatum Shaw, Andover     20     315     15.8

Shannon Collyer, Presentation     18     285     15.8

Yarleen Betances, Lawrence     14     217     15.5

Taina Mair, Brooks     16     242     15.1

Aliyah Talley, Whittier     19     283     14.9

Jordyn Franzen, Salem     20     294     14.7

Angelica Hurley, Pentucket     23     321     14.0

Avah Ingalls, Pinkerton     19     259     13.6

Leandra Kwo, Haverhill     20     266     13.3

Kennedy Herndon, Phillips     10     132     13.2

Staci Krafton, Whittier     19     249     13.1

Brooke Cordes, Brooks     17     221     13.0

Olivia Murray, Salem     20     256     12.8

Emily Downer, Central     20     249     12.5

Stephanie Tardugno, Methuen     19     233     12.3

Angelina Yacubacci, Pentucket     23     283     12.3

Nadeshka Bridgewater, Central     17     200     11.8

McKenna Williams, Pelham     13     151     11.6

Madison Houghton, Sanborn     16     180     11.3

Kya Burdier, Haverhill     17     191     11.2

Eva Fabino, Presentation     18     198     11.0

Olivia Barron, Methuen     19     204     10.7

Ellen McGough, Sanborn     14     150     10.7

Adrianna Taboucheroni, Fellowship     12     125     10.4

Anna Foley, Andover     20     202     10.1

Sophia Tougas, Bradford     15     152     10.1

Adrianna Niles, Central     19     189     10.0

Norah Connors, No. Andover     19     189     10.0

Jesse Ames, Pinkerton     19     189     10.0

Piath Gabriel, Bradford     14     137     9.8

Hannah McGrath, Phillips     9     87     9.7

Lili Rutherford, Pelham     16     150     9.4

Mia Censullo, Timberlane     14     131     9.4

Kyana Pena, Gr. Lawrence     17     153     9.0

Christina Firek, Haverhill     20     180     9.0

Claire Finney, Central     20     175     8.8

Hannah Martin, No. Andover     20     176     8.8

Shea Krekorian, Andover     20     173     8.7

Grace Merry-Carreiro, Sanborn     16     139     8.7

Kylie Buckley, Phillips     10     85     8.5

Casey Hunt, Bradford     15     126     9.4

Mackenzie Currie, Pentucket     23     189     8.2

Alana Scott, Bradford     15     119     7.9

Miany Molina, Gr. Lawrence     15     116     7.7

Carly Saif, Salem     20     154     7.7

Livi Tsetsilas, Windham     17     130     7.7

Brooke Hardock, Andover     20     146     7.3

McKayla Dingle, Haverhill     19     139     7.3

 

3-POINTERS

Player, School 3s

Angelica Hurley, Pentucket     52

Jordyn Franzen, Salem     49

Shannon Collyer, Presentation     44

Norah Connors, No. Andover     39

Stephanie Tardugno, Methuen     37

Tatum Shaw, Andover     34

Taina Mair, Brooks     34

Grace Efosa, Whittier     33

Sophia Tougas, Bradford     32

Stella Hazelton, Salem     32

Adrianna Taboucheroni, Fellowship     31

Olivia Murray, Salem     30

Ellen McGough, Sanborn     29

Claire Finney, Central     26

Brooke Hardock, Andover     25

Christina Firek, Haverhill     25

Shea Krekorian, Andover     23

Olivia Barron, Methuen     23

McKayla Dingle, Haverhill     22

Portia Batistine, Lawrence     22

Caitlin Panos, No. Andover     22

Grace Merry-Carreiro, Sanborn     22

Claudia Porto, Central     21

Avah Ingalls, Pinkerton     20

 

*Note: Stats are current through Friday, Feb. 21. Games missing: Lawrence (6), Whittier (1), Pelham (3), Brooks (2), Greater Lawrence (1). Phillips and Bradford Christian have not consistently reported scores.

**For updates or corrections, please contact Kyle Gaudette at kgaudette@eagletribune.com.

